Wolverine TV: What To Watch For, Predictions — Michigan vs. Northwestern
TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie preview Michigan Wolverines football's game against Northwestern, with some things and players to watch for, predictions and more.
Watch or listen below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!
RELATED: INSIDE THE FORT: Cade McNamara's Leadership, Recruiting Intel, More
RELATED: Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Northwestern
Listen below or search 'The Wolverine' on whatever podcast platform you use!
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie, @anthonytbroome and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook