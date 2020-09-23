Wolverine TV: Where Does Michigan Stand With Rivals100 DT Rayshaun Benny?
Where does Michigan Wolverines football stand with Rivals100 DT Rayshaun Benny? The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland break it down.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Wolverine TV: Breaking Down Every Michigan Recruit We Saw Over The Weekend
RELATED: Michigan's Understanding Of Gattis' Offense '100 Times Better' Than 2019
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook