Wolverine TV: Breaking Down Every Michigan Recruit We Saw Over The Weekend
On this episode of The Wolverine TV, Clayton Sayfie, Austin Fox and EJ Holland break down each Michigan Wolverines football recruit they saw last weekend.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Giovanni El-Hadi Talks Early Enrollment At U-M, Mayfield's Return & More
RELATED:Commit Impact: What Landing 2022 TE Marlin Klein Means For Michigan
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook