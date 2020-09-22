 Michigan Wolverines football commit Giovanni El-Hadi talks Jim Harbaugh, J.J. McCarthy, Sherrone Moore and more.
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-22 15:00:00 -0500') }} football

Giovanni El-Hadi Talks Early Enrollment At U-M, Mayfield's Return & More

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson four-star offensive tackle and Michigan Wolverines football commit Giovanni El-Hadi made the biggest play of the game for his club this past Friday in their 7-3 win over Utica Eisenhower.

Despite being rated as the 10th-best offensive tackle in the nation, El-Hadi made his presence felt most of all as a defensive end. With Utica Eisenhower attempting to mount a game-winning drive with just three minutes left, El-Hadi tallied a second down sack that set the Eagles up with a third-and-32, all but ending the game in the process.

RELATED: Meet the Commits: 2022 Class off to a hot Start

RELATED: Marlin Klein Talks Michigan Commitment

Michigan Wolverines football commit Giovanni El-Hadi
Michigan Wolverines football commit Giovanni El-Hadi is rated as the second-best player in the state of Michigan. (Rivals.com)
“Defensive end is actually what I played last year,” he revealed after the win. “I’m good at blowing up the holes too, so the coaches had me at nose guard most of the game. One of our guys got hurt at defensive end and that’s when they put me there.

"I started making an impact and they told me I was staying there for the rest of the game.”

Despite excelling as a defensive end for Stevenson in Friday’s season-opener, El-Hadi confirmed his future as a Wolverine will be as an offensive tackle.

“The Michigan coaches have told me they like me either on the right side or the left side, but definitely as a tackle,” he revealed. “I’ll have to be ready at both spots. I love playing offense [as opposed to defense]; some people think playing tackle is boring, but I like pancaking people too much.”

