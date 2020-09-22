Giovanni El-Hadi Talks Early Enrollment At U-M, Mayfield's Return & More
Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson four-star offensive tackle and Michigan Wolverines football commit Giovanni El-Hadi made the biggest play of the game for his club this past Friday in their 7-3 win over Utica Eisenhower.
Despite being rated as the 10th-best offensive tackle in the nation, El-Hadi made his presence felt most of all as a defensive end. With Utica Eisenhower attempting to mount a game-winning drive with just three minutes left, El-Hadi tallied a second down sack that set the Eagles up with a third-and-32, all but ending the game in the process.
El-Hadi (No. 58) records a huge sack late in the game with Utica Eisenhower attempting to mount a game-winning drive with only 1:34 remaining.— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) September 19, 2020
Stevenson leads 7-3. pic.twitter.com/Cghpg0lBdt
RELATED: Meet the Commits: 2022 Class off to a hot Start
“Defensive end is actually what I played last year,” he revealed after the win. “I’m good at blowing up the holes too, so the coaches had me at nose guard most of the game. One of our guys got hurt at defensive end and that’s when they put me there.
"I started making an impact and they told me I was staying there for the rest of the game.”
Despite excelling as a defensive end for Stevenson in Friday’s season-opener, El-Hadi confirmed his future as a Wolverine will be as an offensive tackle.
“The Michigan coaches have told me they like me either on the right side or the left side, but definitely as a tackle,” he revealed. “I’ll have to be ready at both spots. I love playing offense [as opposed to defense]; some people think playing tackle is boring, but I like pancaking people too much.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news