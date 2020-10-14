Wolverine TV: Where Things Stand With Rivals250 LB Joshua Burnham
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland break down where things stand with Rivals150 linebacker and top 2022 Michigan target Joshua Burnham.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Into The Blue: Rayshaun Benny Intel; Marlin Klein Breakdown
RELATED: Blue Chips: Can Michigan Flip Intriguing 2021 Athlete?
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook