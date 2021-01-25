Former Michigan Wolverines basketball star Caris LeVert has had an eventful month of January. The fifth-year NBA standout was averaging 18.5 points, six assists and 4.3 rebounds per night for the Brooklyn Nets, before he was involved in a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Indiana Pacers. The most notable moves in the deal were James Harden being dealt to the Nets and Victor Oladipo being sent to the Houston Rockets.

While going through his medical examinations during the trade process, there was a small mass found on LeVert's left kidney, which sent shockwaves throughout the NBA and U-M communities. Though the trade went through, LeVert is now out indefinitely and awaiting further medical results.

The 26-year-old has gone through much adversity so far in life, including the passing of his father, Darryl Sr., when he was 15 years old, his mother, Kim, being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, as well as the various injuries that LeVert has suffered during his college and professional career.

LeVert has taken the news in stride, and sees it as a blessing that he was traded, got evaluated and was able to discover the mass.

"I didn't have any symptoms. I was playing in games. I hadn't missed any games this season yet. I was feeling 100 percent healthy," LeVert said in a recent press conference. "So, in a way, this trade definitely showed and revealed what was going on in my body; so I'm definitely looking at it from that side and definitely humbled to know that this trade could've possibly saved me in the long run."

LeVert said it is unknown if the mass is cancerous, but he is keeping a positive mindset and ready for the next steps, whatever they may be.

"I have a lot of faith in God," LeVert said. "I know that everything is not perfect, but I feel like, in life, it's just how you react to certain things. It's not what happens to you."