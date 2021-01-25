Wolverines In The NBA: Caris LeVert Taking It All In Stride
Former Michigan Wolverines basketball star Caris LeVert has had an eventful month of January. The fifth-year NBA standout was averaging 18.5 points, six assists and 4.3 rebounds per night for the Brooklyn Nets, before he was involved in a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Indiana Pacers. The most notable moves in the deal were James Harden being dealt to the Nets and Victor Oladipo being sent to the Houston Rockets.
While going through his medical examinations during the trade process, there was a small mass found on LeVert's left kidney, which sent shockwaves throughout the NBA and U-M communities. Though the trade went through, LeVert is now out indefinitely and awaiting further medical results.
The 26-year-old has gone through much adversity so far in life, including the passing of his father, Darryl Sr., when he was 15 years old, his mother, Kim, being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, as well as the various injuries that LeVert has suffered during his college and professional career.
LeVert has taken the news in stride, and sees it as a blessing that he was traded, got evaluated and was able to discover the mass.
"I didn't have any symptoms. I was playing in games. I hadn't missed any games this season yet. I was feeling 100 percent healthy," LeVert said in a recent press conference. "So, in a way, this trade definitely showed and revealed what was going on in my body; so I'm definitely looking at it from that side and definitely humbled to know that this trade could've possibly saved me in the long run."
LeVert said it is unknown if the mass is cancerous, but he is keeping a positive mindset and ready for the next steps, whatever they may be.
"I have a lot of faith in God," LeVert said. "I know that everything is not perfect, but I feel like, in life, it's just how you react to certain things. It's not what happens to you."
Elsewhere in the NBA, Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson is making history. The third-year standout recently became the fastest player in league history to make 300 three-point shots, with the marksman hitting the threshold in just 95 career games. He hit the milestone in a Jan. 6 loss to the Boston Celtics in which he scored 16 points and made five of his 11 attempts from beyond the arc.
Additionally, Robinson played in his 100th career NBA game Jan. 18 against Detroit, finishing that contest with his 326th career made three-point field goal.
That mark was the most made threes through any player’s first 100 career games in NBA history, eclipsing the previous record by 76 (which was held by Luka Dončić with 250).
It was recently reported by the Associated Press that Robinson is among players being added to USA Basketball consideration pool for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
Here is a complete update on all nine former Michigan basketball players in the NBA:
Ignas Brazdeikis, New York Knicks
Has seen action in four games this season but never for more than four minutes in a contest ... Has totaled two points, two rebounds and one assist ... Spent most of his time in the G-League last season, but the league's 2020-21 campaign has yet to begin, and will tip off Feb. 8.
Trey Burke, Dallas Mavericks
Has appeared off the bench in 15 of the Mavericks' 16 games this season, and is averaging 22.5 minutes per outing ... Posting 11.3 points, 1.8 assists and 1.5 rebounds per night, while shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from three-point land (second on team).
Notched 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting and 4-of-4 from the charity stripe, while adding three steals and one assist in 24 minutes Jan. 23 in a loss to the Rockets ... Notched 22 points and two steals in a Jan. 23 win over the Pacers ... The Mavericks sit tied for ninth in the Western Conference with a 8-8 record.
Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks
Has seen action in 15 of his team's 16 games, with 13 starts ... Is averaging 13.6 points per game on 42.1 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from long range, while also contributing 2.7 boards and 1.8 assists per tilt.
Caris LeVert, Indiana Pacers
Played in 12 games with four starts for the Brooklyn Nets, and averaged 18.5 points, six assists and 4.3 rebounds per night, while shooting 43.5 percent overall and 34.9 percent from beyond the arc ... Was part of the four-team blockbuster trade that saw former Houston Rockets star James Harden dealt to the Nets.
In the process of being traded, which includes a standard physical examination, there was a small mass found on his left kidney ... Is out indefinitely and is awaiting further medical results.
Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors
Made appearances in 11 of the Golden State Warriors' 16 contests thus far, notching 5.3 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 10.3 minutes per outing, while shooting 39.1 percent from the field and 31 percent from long range ... The Warriors are 8-8 and tied for ninth in the Western Conference.
Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat
Has started all 15 games for the Miami Heat ... Averaging 14.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, while shooting 47 percent overall and 44.4 percent from long range (26th in the league) ... His 3.7 made threes per game ranks sixth in the association ... The Heat are 6-9 on the season and 13th in the East.
AP sources: Duncan Robinson, Zion Williamson, Trae Young and Ja Morant among players being added to USA Basketball consideration pool for Tokyo Olympics. They'll be in addition to Olympic vets like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and almost all others who were in the pool a year ago.— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 23, 2021
Glenn Robinson III, Sacramento Kings
Has seen action in 13 of the Sacramento Kings' 16 games (averaging 17.9 minutes), while registering 7.1 points, two rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest and shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 45.2 percent from downtown ... The Kings are 6-10 and 13th in the Western Conference.
Moe Wagner, Washington Wizards
The Washington Wizards have had ix games having been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns ... Wagner has appeared in five of the team's 12 contests this season ... He missed the last game while in COVID protocols ... Is averaging 6.4 points and four rebounds per outing in 13.6 minutes ... The Wizards are 3-9 and sit at 14th in the East.
D.J. Wilson, Milwaukee Bucks
Made seven appearances out of 16 games so far this season, and is averaging 10.1 minutes of action ... Notching 4.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per outing, while shooting 42.3 percent overall and 7-of-16 from deep.
