Former Michigan Wolverines basketball standout and current Miami Heat starting forward and sharpshooter Duncan Robinson continues to set records in the NBA. A former undrafted free agent, Robinson became the fastest player to knock down 450 career three-pointers in a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers April 3. His 3.5 made field goals per game this season rank fifth in the league. He has hit multiple three-pointers in 15 straight games, which is the second-longest streak in Heat history. Robinson's record of 24 that he set last season tops the organization's record book for that category. "It is always humbling when you're able to write records in this league," Robinson said after the win over the Cavs. "I most definitely have been a beneficiary of this current NBA, with the pace and space and three-point shooting. But I just try to go into my job and let those records fall where they may."

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball standout Duncan Robinson is averaging 13.1 points per game this season for the Miami Heat. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Robinson struggled with confidence issues earlier on in his NBA career, but now he trusts himself to keep shooting even when he's not hitting (as rare as that may be). “Duncan is a very resilient guy," head coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He can handle it when shots aren’t going in. He is going to stay with his process. He really works at it behind the scenes.” Elsewhere in the NBA, former Wolverines are settling into their new teams, with three having been traded just before the March 25 deadline. Moe Wagner was moved from the Washington Wizards to the Chicago Bulls, before being quickly dealt to the Boston Celtics, where he's averaging 1.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per outing in seven appearances. Ignas Brazdeikis was moved from the New York Knicks to the Philadelphis 76ers, where he's seen action in one game. Perhaps nobody is more happy with their new team, from a playing time perspective, than D.J. Wilson, who had only gotten in 12 games with the Milwaukee Bucks. He's now with the Houston Rockets and a key role player off the bench. He has seen action in 10 games now for his new club, averaging 5.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per tilt.

Below is a complete update on every former Michigan Wolverine in the NBA.

Ignas Brazdeikis, Philadelphia 76ers

Played in just four games for the New York Knicks and spent most of the season in the G-League, before being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers at the deadline ... Has seen action in one game for his new team, an April 4 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in which he grabbed two rebounds ... The 76ers are at the top of the Eastern Conference standings with a 35-16 record.

Trey Burke, Dallas Mavericks

Scored three points in three minutes in a win over the Boston Celtics March 31 ... Notched two points and one assist in a win over the New York Knicks April 2 ... Registered thrree points in a win over the Washington Wizards April 3. Did not play Monday in a win over the Utah Jazz (calf) and is questionable for Wednesday night's matchup against the Houston Rockets ... Has appeared off the bench in 47 of the Mavericks' 49 games this season, and is averaging 14.5 minutes per outing ... Posting 6.6 points and 1.4 assists per night, while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from three-point land ... The Mavericks sit at seventh in the Western Conference with a 28-21 record.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Contributed seven points, three rebounds and two assists in a win over the Boston Celtics March 31 ... Scored 14 points on 3-of-6 from beyond the arc and added three rebounds, one assist and two steals in a win over the New York Knicks April 2 ... Put up 16 points, four rebounds and one steal in a win over the Washington Wizards April 3 ... Had 16 points, five rebounds and one assist in a victory over the Utah Jazz April 5. Has seen action in 48 of the team's 49 contests with 20 starts ... Is averaging 16.5 points per game on 44.8 percent shooting from the field and 39.6 percent from long range, while also contributing 3.5 boards and 1.7 assists per tilt.

Caris LeVert, Indiana Pacers

Registered 14 points, six assists, one rebound and four steals in a loss to the Miami Heat March 31 ... Contributed 16 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals in a loss to the Charlotte Hornets April 2 ... Exploded for 26 points on 10-of-19 shooting, nine assists, four rebounds and three steals in an overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs April 3 ... Put up 20 points, six rebounds and five assists in a loss to the Chicago Bulls April 6. Averaging 16.2 points, 4.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game in 13 outings (all starts) with the Indiana Pacers, after returning from having surgery on his kidney ... Shooting 40.3 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from long range in those games ... The Pacers are ninth in the East with a 22-27 record.

26 PTS | 9 AST | 4 REB | 3 STL@CarisLeVert balled out last night 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QMU2VexqzP — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) April 4, 2021

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

Put up nine points and one rebound, while shooting 3-of-6 from three-point range, in a loss to the Miami Heat April 1 ... Notched 10 points, two rebounds and one assist in a loss to the Toronto Raptors April 2 ... Posted six points, four assists and one rebound in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks April 4 ... Scored 10 points and added six assists and one rebound in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks April 6. Has appeared in 30 of the Warriors' 51 games this season with six starts, after having a stint in the G-League ... In the NBA, he's averaging 10.7 points, 1.8 assists and 1.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc ... The Warriors are 10th in the Western Conference with a 24-27 mark.

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

Dropped 20 points on 6-of-11 shooting from deep and added eight rebounds and four assists in a win over the Indiana Pacers March 31 ... Went off for 21 points, four rebounds and three assists in a win over the Golden State Warriors April 1 ... Registered 18 points on 6-of-11 from long range, three rebounds and two assists in a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers April 3 ... Scored 14 points (4-7 3PT) and added four rebounds and one block in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies April 6. Has started all 51 games for the Miami Heat ... Averaging 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, while shooting 43.9 percent overall and 40.6 percent from long range ... His 3.5 made threes per game rank fifth in the association ... The Heat are 26-25 on the season and sit at sixth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Moe Wagner, Boston Celtics

Notched two points, four rebounds and two assists in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks March 31 ... Was held scoreless in four minutes in a win over the Houston Rockets April 2 ... Scored three points and grabbed three rebounds in a win over the Charlotte Hornets April 4 ... Grabbed two rebounds and dished out one assist in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers April 6. Was traded to the Boston Celtics at the trade deadline, after spending the majority of the season with the Washington Wizards ... Has appeared in seven games with his new team (three starts), and is averaging 1.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per outing in those seven ... The Celtics are eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 25-26 record.

D.J. Wilson, Houston Rockets