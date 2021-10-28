Wolverines In The NBA: Franz Wagner Off To Hot Start To Rookie Campaign
Michigan Wolverines basketball saw two former players get selected in this past summer's NBA Draft, most notably Franz Wagner at No. 8 overall to the Orlando Magic.
With the NBA season starting last week, Wagner is off to a hot start to his career, playing a big role for a team that is currently rebuilding.
Wagner has tarted all five games for the 1-4 team, and is posting 13.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 32.8 minutes per game, while shooting 51.9 percent overall and 41.7 percent from long range.
“We’ve constantly talked about Franz being a kid with a high basketball IQ, a relentless worker, and a guy that just wants to do the right thing and make the right plays,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said after Wagner posted a team-high 16 points and 4 rebounds in 33 minutes in a loss to the New York Knicks Oct. 22. “He finds himself in the right position a lot of times offensively and defensively.
"He’s made a ton of progress through the preseason and now into the regular season and he’s going continue to grow and continue at work and get better.”
“I’m getting more comfortable with every second out there,” Wagner added. “I’m getting to know my teammates a lot better when we actually play games and getting to know the NBA game a lot more and knowing what guy’s tendencies are and what sort of plays they run and just how defense works at this level.”
The Orlando Magic are set to take on the Toronto Raptors Friday night in the sixth tilt of the season.
Here is an update on every former Michigan basketball player in the NBA.
Ignas Brazdeikis (Played at U-M from 2018-19), F, Orlando Magic
Registered three points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs to open the season Oct. 20 ... Did not score in 10 minutes in two games against the New York Knicks Oct. 22 (loss) and Oct. 24 (win) ... Notched one rebound and one assist in a loss to the Miami Heat Oct. 25.
Averaging 0.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest in four appearances for the 1-4 Magic.
Trey Burke (2011-13), G, Dallas Mavericks
Totaled five points on 2-of-4 shooting overall and 1-of-2 from three-point range, while also adding two assists and one rebound in nine minutes in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks Oct. 23 ... Notched one assist in four minutes of action during his team's Oct. 26 win over the Houston Rockets ... He will miss Thursday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs due to 'health and safety protocols' ... The Mavericks are 2-1.
Tim Hardaway Jr. (2010-13), G, Dallas Mavericks
Scored 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3PT) and added two rebounds and a steal in an opening-night loss to the Atlanta Hawks Oct. 21 ... Exploded for 25 points, three rebounds and two assists in a win over the Toronto Raptors Oct. 23 ... Notched 16 points, two rebounds and two steals in a win over the Houston Rockets Oct. 26.
Averaging 18.3 points (9-16 FG, 7-11 3PT), 2.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, while shooting 51.4 percent overall and 45.8 percent from three-point land for the 2-1 Mavericks.
Caris LeVert (2012-16), G, Indiana Pacers
Missed the 1-4 Pacers’ first five outings with a stress fracture in his back but is expected to return soon.
Isaiah Livers (2017-21), F, Detroit Pistons
The rookie is still recovering from a foot injury he suffered late in his final collegiate season.
Jordan Poole (2017-19), G, Golden State Warriors
Scored 20 points (8-18 FG, 4-11 3PT) and added three assists and two rebounds in a season-opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers Oct. 19 ... Posted nine points (4-14 FG, 1-6 3PT), four rebounds and four assists in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers Oct. 21 ... Registered a season-high 22 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3PT), three rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in a victory over the Sacramento Kings Oct. 24 ... Compiled 10 points (5-14 FG, 0-7 3PT), seven assists, two rebounds and two blocks in a triumph over the Oklahoma City Thunder Oct. 26.
Started all four games and is averaging 15.3 points, 4.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest for the 4-0 Warriors.
Duncan Robinson (2014-18), F, Miami Heat
Generated eight points (3-10 FG, 2-8 3PT), six rebounds and two assists in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks Oct. 21 ... Tallied 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3PT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in a loss to the Indiana Pacers Oct. 23 ... Recorded 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-8 3PT), five rebounds and three assists in a win over the Orlando Magic Oct. 25 ... Registered six points (2-7 3PT), five rebounds and one assist in a win over the Brooklyn Nets Oct. 27.
Opened all four games and is averaging 9.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and two assists per contest, while shooting 35.1 overall and 31.3 percent from long range for the 3-1 Heat.
Franz Wagner (2019-21), F, Orlando Magic
Notched 12 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3PT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in a loss to the Sacramento Kings Oct. 20 ... Posted 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-5 3PT) and four rebounds in a loss to the New York Knicks Oct. 22 ... Registered 10 points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3PT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in a win over the New York Knicks Oct. 24 ... Poured in 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3PT) and added four assists, two rebounds, one block and one steal in a loss to the Miami Heat Oct. 25 ... Compiled 15 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3PT), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal in a loss to the Charlotte Hornets Oct. 27.
Started all five games for the 1-4 Magic and is posting 13.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 32.8 minutes per game, while shooting 51.9 percent overall and 41.7 percent from long range.
Moritz Wagner (2015-18), F/C, Orlando Magic
Scored seven points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3PT) and added six rebounds and one assist in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs Oct. 20 ... Posted six points (2-6 FG, 1-5 3PT) and two rebounds in a setback to the New York Knicks Oct. 22 ... Put up eight points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3PT), four rebounds and two assists in a win over the New York Knicks Oct. 24 ... Hit one three-pointer, totaling three points, and added two rebounds and one block in a loss to the Miami Heat Oct. 25 ... Notched four points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3PT), one rebound and one assist in a loss to the Charlotte Hornets Oct. 27.
Has come off the bench in all five games, averaging 6.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, while shooting 34.6 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from three-point range.
Michigan Wolverines In The NBA G League
The seven following former Michigan players are on NBA G League rosters, with the league beginning preseason play Friday night (Oct. 29).
• Chaundee Brown, South Bay Lakers (Los Angeles Lakers)
• Charles Matthews, Canton Charge (Cleveland Cavaliers)
• Zavier Simpson, Oklahoma City Blue (Oklahoma City Thunder)
• Mike Smith, Sioux Falls Skyforce (Miami Heat)
• Nik Stauskas, Grand Rapids Gold (Denver Nuggets)
• Jon Teske, Lakeland Magic (Orlando Magic)
• Derrick Walton Jr., Motor City Cruise (Detroit Pistons)
