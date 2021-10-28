Wolverines In The NBA: Franz Wagner Off To Hot Start To Rookie Campaign

Michigan Wolverines basketball saw two former players get selected in this past summer's NBA Draft, most notably Franz Wagner at No. 8 overall to the Orlando Magic. With the NBA season starting last week, Wagner is off to a hot start to his career, playing a big role for a team that is currently rebuilding. Wagner has tarted all five games for the 1-4 team, and is posting 13.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 32.8 minutes per game, while shooting 51.9 percent overall and 41.7 percent from long range. “We’ve constantly talked about Franz being a kid with a high basketball IQ, a relentless worker, and a guy that just wants to do the right thing and make the right plays,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said after Wagner posted a team-high 16 points and 4 rebounds in 33 minutes in a loss to the New York Knicks Oct. 22. “He finds himself in the right position a lot of times offensively and defensively. "He’s made a ton of progress through the preseason and now into the regular season and he’s going continue to grow and continue at work and get better.” RELATED: Juwan Howard 'Not Scared' Of High Expectations: 'I Love Our Chances' RELATED: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Latest On All 2023 Offers, Visits

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball wing Franz Wagner helped U-M win the Big Ten title last season. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

“I’m getting more comfortable with every second out there,” Wagner added. “I’m getting to know my teammates a lot better when we actually play games and getting to know the NBA game a lot more and knowing what guy’s tendencies are and what sort of plays they run and just how defense works at this level.” The Orlando Magic are set to take on the Toronto Raptors Friday night in the sixth tilt of the season. Here is an update on every former Michigan basketball player in the NBA.

Ignas Brazdeikis (Played at U-M from 2018-19), F, Orlando Magic

Registered three points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs to open the season Oct. 20 ... Did not score in 10 minutes in two games against the New York Knicks Oct. 22 (loss) and Oct. 24 (win) ... Notched one rebound and one assist in a loss to the Miami Heat Oct. 25. Averaging 0.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest in four appearances for the 1-4 Magic.

Trey Burke (2011-13), G, Dallas Mavericks

Totaled five points on 2-of-4 shooting overall and 1-of-2 from three-point range, while also adding two assists and one rebound in nine minutes in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks Oct. 23 ... Notched one assist in four minutes of action during his team's Oct. 26 win over the Houston Rockets ... He will miss Thursday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs due to 'health and safety protocols' ... The Mavericks are 2-1.

Tim Hardaway Jr. (2010-13), G, Dallas Mavericks

Scored 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3PT) and added two rebounds and a steal in an opening-night loss to the Atlanta Hawks Oct. 21 ... Exploded for 25 points, three rebounds and two assists in a win over the Toronto Raptors Oct. 23 ... Notched 16 points, two rebounds and two steals in a win over the Houston Rockets Oct. 26. Averaging 18.3 points (9-16 FG, 7-11 3PT), 2.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, while shooting 51.4 percent overall and 45.8 percent from three-point land for the 2-1 Mavericks.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaG9sZSBsb3R0YSB0aHJlZXMgZnJvbSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RfSGFyZEpSP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBU X0hhcmRKUjwvYT4g8J+SpvCfkqbwn5KmIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by85anlDTWNxam5HIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vOWp5Q01jcWpuRzwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYWxsYXMgTWF2ZXJpY2tzIChAZGFsbGFzbWF2cykgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kYWxsYXNtYXZzL3N0YXR1cy8x NDUyMzA3MjcwMDQyMjc5OTQyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9i ZXIgMjQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7igJxTSE9PVEVSUyBTSE9PVCwgTVkgQk9ZISBTSE9PVEVSUyBTSE9P VCEhIeKAnTxicj48YnI+U28gaHlwZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1RfSGFyZEpSP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUX0hhcmRK UjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SZWdnaWVCdWxs b2NrMzU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJlZ2dpZUJ1bGxvY2szNTwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ta2luV2FkZT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AU2tpbldhZGU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9sa3BJdmhjZGswIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbGtwSXZoY2Rr MDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXZzIEZpbG0gUm9vbSDwn5C08J+OpSAoQE1h dnNGaWxtUm9vbSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYXZz RmlsbVJvb20vc3RhdHVzLzE0NTMyMzQ0NDQ0Mjk1NzgyNDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyNywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Caris LeVert (2012-16), G, Indiana Pacers

Missed the 1-4 Pacers’ first five outings with a stress fracture in his back but is expected to return soon.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QYWNlcnMgZ3VhcmQgQ2FyaXMgTGVWZXJ0IGlzIHBsYXlpbmcgMy1v bi0zIGFmdGVyIHByYWN0aWNlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9XWjBo VUlqcWpqIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vV1owaFVJanFqajwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBTY290dCBBZ25lc3MgKEBTY290dEFnbmVzcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TY290dEFnbmVzcy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1MzAzNDA1 NDA2MDgxMDI0Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDI2LCAy MDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Isaiah Livers (2017-21), F, Detroit Pistons

The rookie is still recovering from a foot injury he suffered late in his final collegiate season.

Jordan Poole (2017-19), G, Golden State Warriors

Scored 20 points (8-18 FG, 4-11 3PT) and added three assists and two rebounds in a season-opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers Oct. 19 ... Posted nine points (4-14 FG, 1-6 3PT), four rebounds and four assists in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers Oct. 21 ... Registered a season-high 22 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3PT), three rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in a victory over the Sacramento Kings Oct. 24 ... Compiled 10 points (5-14 FG, 0-7 3PT), seven assists, two rebounds and two blocks in a triumph over the Oklahoma City Thunder Oct. 26. Started all four games and is averaging 15.3 points, 4.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest for the 4-0 Warriors.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Kb3JkYW4gUG9vbGUgZHJvcHBlZCB0aGUg4oCcS2luZ+KAnSwgeWV0 IG5vIG1lZGlhIHNpdGUgaXMgc2hvd2Nhc2luZyB0aGlz4oCmIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby92bkRraXI4RlV0Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdm5E a2lyOEZVdDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTdGVwaCBDdXJyeSA0IE1WUCAoQFRh aWxCb25lU3RlcGgpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGFp bEJvbmVTdGVwaC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1MDkxNDQ3NzU3NTEzNTIzND9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDIwLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LZXJyIG9uIFBvb2xlOjxicj48YnI+JnF1b3Q7Sm9yZGFuIFBvb2xl IHByb2JhYmx5IGhhZCBoaXMgYmVzdCBkZWZlbnNpdmUgZ2FtZSwgYW5kIGhl IHN1cHBsZW1lbnRlZCBpdCB3aXRoIGEgcmVhbGx5IGdvb2Qgb2ZmZW5zaXZl IG5pZ2h0IHRvby4mcXVvdDs8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUaGVXYXJyaW9yc1RhbGsg KEBUaGVXYXJyaW9yc1RhbGspIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vVGhlV2FycmlvcnNUYWxrL3N0YXR1cy8xNDUyNjg5ODI5MTI1MjM0Njkw P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMjUsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9

Duncan Robinson (2014-18), F, Miami Heat

Generated eight points (3-10 FG, 2-8 3PT), six rebounds and two assists in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks Oct. 21 ... Tallied 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3PT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in a loss to the Indiana Pacers Oct. 23 ... Recorded 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-8 3PT), five rebounds and three assists in a win over the Orlando Magic Oct. 25 ... Registered six points (2-7 3PT), five rebounds and one assist in a win over the Brooklyn Nets Oct. 27. Opened all four games and is averaging 9.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and two assists per contest, while shooting 35.1 overall and 31.3 percent from long range for the 3-1 Heat.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIGd1eSBoYXMgbm93IG1hZGUgYSAzIGluIDUwIHN0cmFpZ2h0 IGdhbWVzPGJyPjxicj7wn6e1IHlvdXIgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9EX0JvMjA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QERfQk8yMDwv YT4gbWVtZXMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzhZUEJ0RlpOZkciPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS84WVBCdEZaTmZHPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pYW1p IEhFQVQgKEBNaWFtaUhFQVQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vTWlhbWlIRUFUL3N0YXR1cy8xNDUyMDUxODU5MDIwMTY1MTIxP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMjMsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Franz Wagner (2019-21), F, Orlando Magic

Notched 12 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3PT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in a loss to the Sacramento Kings Oct. 20 ... Posted 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-5 3PT) and four rebounds in a loss to the New York Knicks Oct. 22 ... Registered 10 points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3PT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in a win over the New York Knicks Oct. 24 ... Poured in 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3PT) and added four assists, two rebounds, one block and one steal in a loss to the Miami Heat Oct. 25 ... Compiled 15 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3PT), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal in a loss to the Charlotte Hornets Oct. 27. Started all five games for the 1-4 Magic and is posting 13.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 32.8 minutes per game, while shooting 51.9 percent overall and 41.7 percent from long range.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GcmFueiBXYWduZXIgaW4gdGhlIGZpcnN0IGhhbGY6IDxicj48YnI+ MTEgUFRTIDxicj40LTQgRkcgPGJyPjMtMyAzRkc8YnI+PGJyPkNvbGUgQW50 aG9ueSBpbiB0aGUgZmlyc3QgaGFsZjogPGJyPjxicj4xMiBQVFM8YnI+MiBS RUI8YnI+NCBBU1QgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzRXN1JCQ2RGSmsi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS80VzdSQkNkRkprPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE9y bGFuZG8gTWFnaWMgKEBPcmxhbmRvTWFnaWMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vT3JsYW5kb01hZ2ljL3N0YXR1cy8xNDUzNTE1MTM0NDA0 NTQ2NTYzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMjgsIDIwMjE8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5mcmFueiB3YWduZXIgaW4gNSBnYW1lcyBpcyBhdmVyYWdpbmcgPGJy Pjxicj4tIDE0cHBnIDxicj4tIDRycGcgPGJyPi0gMmFwZzxicj4tMXNwZzxi cj4tMSBicGcgPGJyPi0gNTIlIEZHIDxicj4tIDQyICUgM0ZHICg1IDNQQSk8 YnI+PGJyPmhl4oCZcyBkb2VzIGV2ZXJ5dGhpbmcg8J+UpfCflKUgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1pwYUZkeVYybUkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9a cGFGZHlWMm1JPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IOG0tuG1geG0sOG0rOG0tCAoQEJs b2NrZWRCeUlzYWFjKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Js b2NrZWRCeUlzYWFjL3N0YXR1cy8xNDUzNTM4NzQ4NzA5MzU1NTIxP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMjgsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Moritz Wagner (2015-18), F/C, Orlando Magic

Scored seven points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3PT) and added six rebounds and one assist in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs Oct. 20 ... Posted six points (2-6 FG, 1-5 3PT) and two rebounds in a setback to the New York Knicks Oct. 22 ... Put up eight points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3PT), four rebounds and two assists in a win over the New York Knicks Oct. 24 ... Hit one three-pointer, totaling three points, and added two rebounds and one block in a loss to the Miami Heat Oct. 25 ... Notched four points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3PT), one rebound and one assist in a loss to the Charlotte Hornets Oct. 27. Has come off the bench in all five games, averaging 6.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, while shooting 34.6 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from three-point range.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb3JtZXIgV2l6YXJkcyBNb2UgV2FnbmVyIGp1c3QgcG9zdGVyaXpl ZCBPYmkgVG9waW7igKYgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3pjZVFPTXJU TVUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS96Y2VRT01yVE1VPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IFF1aW50b24gTWF5byAoQFJlYWxRdWludG9uTWF5bykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SZWFsUXVpbnRvbk1heW8vc3RhdHVzLzE0NTI0 NDIwMzI2Nzc1Mjc1NTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAy NSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

