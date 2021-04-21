Former Michigan Wolverines star Moe Wagner is looking for a new home. He has moved around quite a bit this season, with the Washington Wizards trading him to the Chicago Bulls just before the trade deadline, but that lasted but a few hours before he was dealt to the Boston Celtics. He played nine games with Boston, posting 1.2 points and 2.1 rebounds in 6.8 minutes per outing, before he was waived by the club April 16. While it's not a certainty that Wagner will find himself with a new organization before the end of the 2020-21 season, there appears to be some buzz surrounding him and a possible landing spot in Miami, where he could potentially reunite with former teammate Duncan Robinson. If he clears waivers, it looks like the Heat will potentially make a run at him, according to a recent report.

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball forward Moe Wagner was waived by the Boston Celtics April 16. (AP Images)

Meanwhile, Robinson became the first Heat player in franchise history to hit over 200 three-pointers in multiple seasons. He has knocked down 202 shots from beyond the arc this season and hit 270 from deep last year while helping his team to an NBA Finals appearance.

Below is a complete update on every former Michigan Wolverine currently in the NBA.

Trey Burke, Dallas Mavericks

Is currently out with a calf injury ... Has appeared off the bench in 49 of the Mavericks' 56 games this season, and is averaging 14.3 minutes per outing ... Posting 6.5 points and 1.3 assists per night, while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from three-point land ... The Mavericks sit at seventh in the Western Conference with a 30-26 record.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Scored 11 points and added one rebound in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies April 14 ... Dropped 16 points and contributed two rebounds and two blocks in a loss to the New York Knicks April 16 ... Registered eight points, three rebounds and one block in a loss to the Sacramento Kings April 18. Has seen action in 55 of the team's 56 contests with 20 starts ... Is averaging 15.8 points per game on 44.0 percent shooting from the field and 38.6 percent from long range, while also contributing 3.3 boards and 1.7 assists per tilt.

Caris LeVert, Indiana Pacers

Registered 27 points, five rebounds, one assist and two steals in a win over the Houston Rockets April 14 ... Notched 24 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in a loss to the Utah Jazz April 16 ... Scored 11 points and added two rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks April 18 ... Put up 18 points, four rebounds and two assists in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs April 19. Averaging 18.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in 20 outings (all starts) with the Indiana Pacers, after returning from having surgery on his kidney (was previously with the Brooklyn Nets) ... Shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 29.2 percent from long range in those games ... The Pacers are ninth in the East with a 26-31 record.

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

Posted 17 points, four assists and one rebound in a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder April 14 ... Notched 14 points and four assists in a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers April 15 ... Put up 12 points, two rebounds and two assists in a loss to the Boston Celtics April 17 ... Registered six points, one rebound and two blocks in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers April 19. Has appeared in 37 of the Warriors' 58 games this season with six starts, after having a stint in the G-League ... In the NBA, he's averaging 10.7 points, 1.9 assists and 1.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from beyond the arc ... The Warriors are ninth in the Western Conference with a 29-29 mark.

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

Has hit at least three three-pointers in each of the last 14 games ... Scored nine points and added three assists and one rebound in a loss to the Denver Nuggets April 14 ... Notched 11 points, four assists, one rebound, two steals and one block in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves April 16 ... Posted 11 points, one rebound, one assist and two steals in a win over the Brooklyn Nets April 18 ... Put up 19 points (5-11 3PT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in a win over the Houston Rockets April 19. Has started all 58 games for the Miami Heat ... Averaging 13.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, while shooting 44.0 percent overall and 40.9 percent from long range ... His 3.5 made threes per game rank fifth in the association ... The Heat are 30-28 on the season and sit at seventh in the Eastern Conference standings.

