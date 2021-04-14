Light continues to be shined on former Michigan guard and current Indiana Pacer Caris LeVert's incredible story, with Sports Illustrated's Rohan Nadkarni featuring LeVert on SI's daily cover Tuesday by taking an in-depth look at his recent diagnosis and recovery. A cancerous tumor on his kidney was found while going through medical exams during the trade process after he was dealt from the Brooklyn Nets to Indiana back in January. LeVert underwent successful surgery on February 15 and was able to return to game action on March 13. Since returning, he is averaging 17.6 points, 4.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game, and he registered 26 points, six rebounds, six assists, three blocks and one steal in his first nationally televised game since the diagnosis. LeVert and his family credit the trade, and ensuing medical tests, for possibly saving his life, since the tumor may have not been found otherwise. “No telling if they would have found it three months later if it would have spread,” LeVert said. “It’s beautiful they found it when they did.” RELATED: ITF EXTRA: Latest On Eli Brooks, Austin Davis & Potential Transfer Targets RELATED: Ranking Michigan Basketball's Top Five Most Impactful Transfers

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball guard and current Indiana Pacer Caris LeVert scored 34 points in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies April 11. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Elsewhere in the league, Miami Heat sniper Duncan Robinson has hit at least threes in 10 straight games, dating back to March 25, including four or more in nine of those outings. Robinson's 3.5 made threes per game are the fifth-most in the league. He has been a key cog for the Heat, starting every game, who, after a slow start to the season, are now sitting at sixth in the Eastern Conference standings and are looking to defend their conference title.

Below is a complete update on every former Michigan Wolverine in the NBA.

Ignas Brazdeikis, Philadelphia 76ers

Played in just four games for the New York Knicks and spent most of the season in the G-League, before being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers at the deadline ... Has seen action in one game for his new team, an April 4 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in which he grabbed two rebounds ... The 76ers are at the top of the Eastern Conference standings with a 37-17 record.

Trey Burke, Dallas Mavericks

Returned to action after missing three games with a calf injury ... Posted four points, two assists, one rebound and two steals in his return to play, a loss to the San Antonio Spurs April 11 ... Notched two points in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers April 12. Has appeared off the bench in 49 of the Mavericks' 53 games this season, and is averaging 14.3 minutes per outing ... Posting 6.5 points and 1.3 assists per night, while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from three-point land ... The Mavericks sit at seventh in the Western Conference with a 29-24 record.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Dropped 18 points and added six rebounds, one assist and one block in a loss to the Houston Rockets April 7 ... Contributed 12 points, three rebounds and three assists in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks April 8 ... Posted two points and two assists in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs April 11 ... Notched nine points (3-6 3PT), three rebounds and two assists in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers April 12. Has seen action in 52 of the team's 53 contests with 20 starts ... Is averaging 16.1 points per game on 44.1 percent shooting from the field and 39.2 percent from long range, while also contributing 3.4 boards and 1.7 assists per tilt.

.@T_HardJR led the bench with 18 points & 6 rebounds! https://t.co/J5UcjipEif — Priority Sports (@PrioritySports) April 8, 2021

Caris LeVert, Indiana Pacers

Registered 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal in a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves April 7 ... Contributed 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in a win over the Orlando Magic April 9 ... Dropped 34 points and added five rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies April 11 ... Went off for 26 points, six rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers April 13. Averaging 17.6 points, 4.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game in 17 outings (all starts) with the Indiana Pacers, after returning from having surgery on his kidney (was previously with the Brooklyn Nets ... Shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 28.3 percent from long range in those games ... The Pacers are ninth in the East with a 25-28 record.

“Basketball is just extra to me… I don’t take it for granted. At the end of the day it could’ve been over.“ @CarisLeVert spoke with @Candace_Parker about how the Harden blockbuster trade may have saved his life. pic.twitter.com/J06I8ZY8mo — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 14, 2021

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

Registered two assists and one rebound in a loss to the Washington Wizards April 9 ... Went off for 21 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3PT), four assists and three steals in a win over the Houston Rockets April 10 ... Posted four points, one rebound, one assist and one block in a win over the Denver Nuggets April 12. Has appeared in 33 of the Warriors' 54 games this season with six starts, after having a stint in the G-League ... In the NBA, he's averaging 10.5 points, 1.8 assists and 1.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 44 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from beyond the arc ... The Warriors are 10th in the Western Conference with a 26-28 mark.

Two Steph Curry transition assists to Jordan Poole in this first quarter. That’s a potent offensive pairing within the right lineup combo/matchup. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 11, 2021

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

Put up 11 points (3-5 3PT), three assists, one rebound and one steal in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers April 8 ... Posted 12 points, one rebound, one assist and one steal in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers April 11 ... Registered 15 points, two rebounds and two assists in a loss to the Phoenix Suns April 13. Has started all 54 games for the Miami Heat ... Averaging 13.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, while shooting 43.8 percent overall and 40.8 percent from long range ... His 3.5 made threes per game rank fifth in the association ... The Heat are 28-26 on the season and sit at sixth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Duncan Robinson with the 4-point play 💪 pic.twitter.com/IkBleOXiVj — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 9, 2021

Moe Wagner, Boston Celtics

Posted two rebounds and one assist in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers April 6 ... Contributed with one rebound and one assist in an April 11 win over the Denver Nuggets. Was traded to the Boston Celtics at the trade deadline, after spending the majority of the season with the Washington Wizards ... Has appeared in eight games with his new team (three starts), and is averaging 1.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per outing in those eight ... The Celtics are fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 29-26 record.

D.J. Wilson, Houston Rockets