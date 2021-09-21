Wolverines In The NFL: Brady's Best Two-Game Start, Brandon Graham's Injury

After leading the 49th game-winning drive of his career in an opening night victory over the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady tossed five scores and no interceptions, completing 66.7 percent of his passes (24 of 36) with a passer rating of 129.2 in a 48-25 Week 2 triumph over division rival Atlanta. His nine touchdown passes at this point in the season mark his best-ever two-game start. The former Michigan signal-caller and the Bucs are off and running as they attempt to defend their world title, but aren’t satisfied. “I certainly wish that I made a few better throws tonight,” the 44-year-old said after beating the Falcons Sept. 19. “Obviously, we all wish we could have done some things to be more productive, but it was a good team effort.” RELATED: Turnovers 'Are Like Olive Jars,' More From Michigan Football's Jim Harbaugh RELATED: Doug Karsch, From The Sidelines

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has throw nine touchdown passes through two games, while Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham saw his season end with an injury. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Brady currently has 79,859 career passing yards, meaning he's just 500 shy of breaking the all-time record of 80,358 yards, which is held by the now-retired Drew Brees. Averaging 327.5 passing yards per game, Brady is on pace to break the record in Week 4, when he'll take on the New England Patriots. Elsewhere in the NFL, and on a much more gloomy note, Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham’s season is over, after the former U-M star ruptured his achilles in the team’s Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Graham was ranked by his peers as the No. 99 player in the league heading into the 2021 campaign, and had made two tackles and one stop for loss in the Eagles’ season-opening win over the Falcons Sept. 12. He took to Twitter after receiving the brutal news that he wouldn’t be able to return to action this year, taking a positive approach. “We are still about to shock the world!” Graham wrote. “I will just be leading from the sidelines this year, working to be great for 2022. Appreciate all the love, and now it is time for guys to step it up. You have to find the treasure in every situation!” Graham has been placed on injured reserve, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed Sept. 20. Below is a complete update on every former Wolverine in the NFL:

Tom Brady (Played at U-M from 1995-99), QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Connected on 24 of his 36 pass attempts for five touchdowns, while also rushing once for six yards in a 48-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons ... For the season, he has completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 655 yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions ... The Buccaneers are 2-0.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGJlbGlldmUgVG9tIEJyYWR5IGlzIG5vdyAxNCBURCBwYXNzZXMg YXdheSBmcm9tIHRocm93aW5nIG1vcmUgVERzIGluIGhpcyA0MHMgdGhhbiBo aXMgMjBzLiBTaW1wbHkgYWJzdXJkLjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpbGwgWmltbWVy bWFuIChAWmltbWVybWFuU1hNKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1ppbW1lcm1hblNYTS9zdGF0dXMvMTQzOTcyNDEzMDk4NzgyNzIwMj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTksIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Ben Bredeson (2016-19), OL, New York Giants

Traded by the Baltimore Ravens — the team that drafted him in 2020 — to the Giants Aug. 31 … Came off the bench in both games for the 0-2 Giants and posted an overall PFF grade of 57.9 while playing both right and left guard.

Devin Bush Jr. (2016-18), LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Played in his first regular-season contest since tearing his ACL in Week 5 last season Sept. 12 against the Buffalo Bills, totaling 10 tackles, but sat out the team’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders Sept. 19 due to a groin injury he suffered in practice just two days prior.



Camaron Cheeseman (2016-19), LS, Washington Football Team

Has snapped on punts and place kicks 19 times in two contests for the 1-1 Football Team, with the unit nailing six of its seven field goal attempts.



Frank Clark (2011-14), DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Missed the 1-1 Chiefs’ opener with a hamstring injury that was lingering from preseason practices, but made his season debut Sept. 19, starting in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens and recording two tackles, including one stop behind the line of scrimmage.



Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!

Mason Cole (2014-17), OL, Minnesota Vikings

Saw action on special teams in both of the 0-2 Vikings’ tilts.

Nico Collins (2017-19), WR, Houston Texans

Made his starting debut for the 1-1 Texans in a Sept. 19 loss to the Cleveland Browns, catching one ball for 32 yards, after playing a backup role in the opener Sept. 12, a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars … Suffered a shoulder injury against the Browns and is expected to miss three to four weeks.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OaWNvIENvbGxpbnMgVVAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2s2 bWV6S0dlVEkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9rNm1lektHZVRJPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IFJpdmVycyBNY0Nvd24gKEByaXZlcnNtY2Nvd24pIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcml2ZXJzbWNjb3duL3N0YXR1cy8xNDM5 NjM5NjQxNzcxMDk4MTEyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJl ciAxOSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Mike Danna (2019), DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Started in the absence of Clark Sept. 12 against the Browns, recording three tackles and one quarterback hit, before coming off the bench and not recording any stats in a Sept. 19 loss to the Ravens.

Chris Evans (2016-20), RB, Cincinnati Bengals

Registered one reception for 14 yards in a loss to the Chicago Bears ... Played exclusively on special teams in a win over the Minnesota Vikings the week prior.

Rashan Gary (2016-18), LB, Green Bay Packers

Started and totaled two tackles in a 1-1 Packers' Monday night win over the Detroit Lions ... Began the opener Sept. 12, a loss to the New Orleans Saints, but did not record any statistics.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TcGVlZCB0byBwb3dlci4gVGhlIFJhc2hhbiBHYXJ5IGJ1bGwgcnVz aCBpcyBhIHRoaW5nIG9mIGJlYXV0eS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L1BySGtIQ0NwY1AiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QckhrSENDcGNQPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEJyYW5kb24gQ2Fyd2lsZSAoQFBhY2tlclNjcmliZSkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QYWNrZXJTY3JpYmUvc3RhdHVz LzE0NDAzMDYzMTUzMjcyNTA0MzQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2Vw dGVtYmVyIDIxLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Zach Gentry (2015-18), TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

Played on special teams in the 1-1 Steelers' loss to the Las Vegas Raiders ... Caught one pass for -2 yards in a Week 1 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Graham Glasgow (2011-15), OL, Denver Broncos

Started at right guard in the 2-0 Broncos' triumph over the New York Giants Sept. 12, not allowing any sacks or committing any penalties ... Following the game, he was taken to the hospital after experiencing an irregular heartbeat, forcing him to miss the ensuing clash (a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars).

Jordan Glasgow (2015-19), LB, Indianapolis Colts

Totaled two tackles while playing special teams and two snaps on defense in the 0-2 Colts' loss to the Los Angeles Rams ... Played in the opener, a loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but did not record any statistics.

Brandon Graham (2006-09), DE, Philadelphia Eagles

Started and compiled two tackles, including one stop for loss in a Sept. 12 win over the Atlanta Falcons, before suffering a season-ending achilles injury early on in a setback to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZSBzdGlsbCBhYm91dCB0byBzaG9jayB0aGUgd29ybGQhIEkgd2ls bCBqdXN0IGJlIGxlYWRpbmcgZnJvbSB0aGUgc2lkZWxpbmVzIHRoaXMgeWVh ciB3b3JraW5nIHRvIGJlIGdyZWF0IGZvciAyMDIyLiBBcHByZWNpYXRlIGFs bCB0aGUgbG92ZSBhbmQgbm93IGl0IGlzIHRpbWUgZm9yIGd1eXMgdG8gc3Rl cCBpdCB1cC4gVSBoYXZlIHRvIGZpbmQgdGhlIHRyZWFzdXJlIGluIGV2ZXJ5 IHNpdHVhdGlvbiEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL2VhZ2xlcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I2VhZ2xlczwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCcmFuZG9uIEdyYWhhbSAoQGJyYW5k b25ncmFoYW01NSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9icmFu ZG9uZ3JhaGFtNTUvc3RhdHVzLzE0Mzk2OTgyNzA2MTY0OTQwODU/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDE5LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Chad Henne (2004-07), QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes’ backup has not seen game action for the 1-1 Chiefs.

Khaleke Hudson (2016-19), LB, Washington Football Team

Received special teams playing time in both of 1-1 Washington’s contests to date, with no statistics.

Maurice Hurst (2013-17), DT, San Francisco 49ers

Placed on the injured reserve list while he recovers from an ankle ailment.

Taylor Lewan (2009-13), OL, Tennessee Titans

Hurt his knee in warmups before the 1-1 Titans' triumph over the Seattle Seahawks in which he did not play ... Allowed two sacks and posted a 39.7 PFF rating in a Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWtlIFZyYWJlbDogV2UmIzM5O2xsIGtub3cgbW9yZSBvbiBUYXls b3IgTGV3YW4sIFJvZGdlciBTYWZmb2xkIGxhdGVyIHRoaXMgd2Vlay4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL09DVFBIWEU5dDciPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9P Q1RQSFhFOXQ3PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFByb0Zvb3RiYWxsVGFsayAoQFBy b0Zvb3RiYWxsVGFsaykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Q cm9Gb290YmFsbFRhbGsvc3RhdHVzLzE0NDAwMzE3ODQ1OTEyNjU4MDQ/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDIwLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Jourdan Lewis (2013-16), CB, Dallas Cowboys

Came off the bench in the 1-1 Cowboys' win over the Los Angeles Chargers, totaling two stops ... Started the team's Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, notching one interception, two tackles, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery.

David Long Jr. (2016-18), CB, Los Angeles Rams

Started and posted two tackles in the 2-0 Rams' win over the Indianapolis Colts ... Began his team's Week 1 victory over the Chicago Bears, recording five tackles, one interception and two pass breakups.

Jalen Mayfield (2018-20), OL, Atlanta Falcons

Started both games for the 0-2 Falcons, committing three penalties and yielding two sacks.



Cameron McGrone (2018-20), LB, New England Patriots

Recovering from a torn ACL suffered during his 2020 season at Michigan, McGrone remains on the reserve/non-football injury list and may miss the entirety of his would-be rookie campaign.

Sean McKeon (2016-19), TE, Dallas Cowboys

On the injured reserve list with an ankle sprain he suffered during a preseason game.

Josh Metellus (2016-19), S, Minnesota Vikings

Seen action on special teams in both of the Vikings’ losses.

Bryan Mone (2014-18), DT, Seattle Seahawks

Made five tackles and one quarterback hit while coming off the bench in the Seahawks' Sept. 12 triumph over the Indianapolis Colts, before missing the team’s Week 2 loss to the Tennessee Titans with an elbow injury.

Quinn Nordin (2016-20), K, New England Patriots

Placed on injured reserve with an abdomen injury.

Michael Onwenu (2016-19), OL, New England Patriots

Started both games at left guard for the 1-1 Patriots, yielding no sacks … His 84.8 PFF grade leads the league’s guards.

Kwity Paye (2017-19), DE, Indianapolis Colts

Started and registered five tackles in the 0-2 Colts' loss to the Los Angeles Rams ... Made three tackles, including one stop for loss in Week 1 versus the Seattle Seahawks.

Donovan Peoples-Jones (2017-19), WR, Cleveland Browns

Came off the bench in the 1-1 Browns' win over the Houston Texans and hauled in one catch for 14 yards ... Began the team's Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and notched one reception for four yards.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Eb25vdmFuIFBlb3BsZXMtSm9uZXMgaXMgdGhlIGVhcmx5IHNlYXNv biBsZWFkZXIgZm9yIHRoZSBIb2dhbiBDYXJkaW8gYXdhcmQuIDxicj48YnI+ NDggcm91dGVzIHJ1biAoODEuNCUgb2YgdGhlIHRlYW0gZHJvcGJhY2tzKSBh bmQganVzdCAyIHRhcmdldHMuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUmljaCBIcmliYXIgKEBM b3JkUmVlYnMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTG9yZFJl ZWJzL3N0YXR1cy8xNDQwMDQyNzExMDI5OTgxMTg1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyMCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Jabrill Peppers (2014-16), S, New York Giants

Recorded six tackles and one pass breakup, and returned two punts for eight yards in the 0-2 Giants' loss to the Washington Football Team ... In a Week 1 setback to the Denver Broncos, he posted six stops, including one behind the line of scrimmage, and one punt return for two yards.

Cesar Ruiz (2017-19), OL, New Orleans Saints

Started at right guard during the 1-1 Saints' Sept. 12 blowout of the Green Bay Packers, but moved over to center once starter Erik McCoy went down with an injury on the first drive ... Began the next tilt, a setback to the Carolina Panthers, at center and registered a 63.6 PFF rating.

Jon Runyan (2015-19), OL, Green Bay Packers

Made his first career start at left guard during the 1-1 Packers' win over the Detroit Lions Monday night, posting a 79.6 PFF rating and allowing no sacks ... Saw one snap of special teams action in a Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QYWNrZXJzIExHIEpvbiBSdW55YW4gZGlkbiYjMzk7dCBnaXZlIHVw IGEgcHJlc3N1cmUgYW5kIHdhcyB0aGUgb2ZmZW5zZSYjMzk7cyBmb3VydGgt aGlnaGVzdCBncmFkZWQgcGxheWVyIG92ZXJhbGwgYWdhaW5zdCB0aGUgTGlv bnMsIHBlciA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BGRj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUEZGPC9hPi4gPGJyPjxicj5OZXcgc3RhcnRl ci48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBaYWNoIEtydXNlIChAemFjaGtydXNlMikgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS96YWNoa3J1c2UyL3N0YXR1cy8xNDQw MzA1Mzc5NjkxMjk4ODE3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJl ciAyMSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Ambry Thomas (2017-19), CB, San Francisco 49ers

Did not see action in the 2-0 49ers' win over the Philadelphia Eagles ... Played in the team's season-opening win over the Detroit Lions, recording two tackles.

Josh Uche (2016-19), LB, New England Patriots

Made two sacks, three tackles and two quarterback hits in the 1-1 Patriots' win over the New York Jets ... Had a sack in a loss to the Miami Dolphins Sept. 12.

Chase Winovich (2014-18), DE, New England Patriots

Compiled two tackles in the 1-1 Patriots' win over the New York Jets, after posting one stop in Week 1.

Chris Wormley (2012-16), DT, Pittsburgh Steelers