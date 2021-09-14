Wolverines In The NFL: Tom Brady Leads 49th Career Game-Winning Drive, More

The former Michigan quarterback, seven-time Super Bowl champion, reigning Super Bowl MVP and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers' signal-caller led his 49th career game-winning drive (third-most all time) in Thursday night's NFL season opener, a 31-29 Bucs' win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Down 29-28 with 1:24 remaining in the game, Brady and the Bucs' offense got the ball back on their own 25-yard line, before the 44-year old led an 11-play, 57-yard drive to set up a 36-yard field goal attempt for kicker Ryan Succop, who nailed the game-winner.
Brady finished by going 32-for-50 passing for 379 yards and four touchdowns. He threw two interceptions — one on a dropped screen pass by running back Leonard Fournette, and another on a Hail Mary attempt at the end of the half, which was picked off by former Michigan cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who also had a fumble recovery in the contest.
“There was no doubt that we’re going to win the game with him," head coach Bruce Arians said of his quarterback. "It’s just who’s going to make plays."
Brady said the win was a good start for the defending Super Bowl champions, but there is "a lot to clean up."
"We won, but we know it was far from perfect," he said.
Below is a complete update on all 33 former Michigan Wolverines currently on active NFL rosters through one week of regular-season action.
Tom Brady (Played at U-M from 1995-99), QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The seven-time Super Bowl champion and reigning Super Bowl MVP completed 32 of his 50 passes for 379 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions in a 31-29 Thursday night victory over the Dallas Cowboys ... Led a drive with less than a minute and a half to go to set up the game-winning field goal.
Did not play in the 0-1 Ravens' 33-27 loss at the Las Vegas Raiders Monday night.
Devin Bush Jr. (2016-18), LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
After missing the majority of last season with an ACL injury, Bush made his regular-season return in the Steelers' 23-16 triumph over the Buffalo Bills ... He started, recording 10 tackles and one forced fumble.
Camaron Cheeseman (2016-19), LS, Washington Football Team
Snapped eight times in Washington's 20-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Frank Clark (2011-14), DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Missed the Chiefs' 33-29 win over the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury he suffered in preseason camp that continues to linger.
“He practiced and he tried — we took him out and tried warming him up and all that, but he just wasn’t quite right, so I held him out," head coach Andy Reid said.
Mason Cole (2014-17), OL, Minnesota Vikings
Saw action (four snaps) on special teams during the Vikings' Week 1 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, 27-24.
Nico Collins (2017-19), WR, Houston Texans
Registered one reception for seven yards in the Texans' 37-21 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Mike Danna (2019), DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Made his second career start in the Chiefs' 33-29 win over the Cleveland Browns, recording two tackles and one hit on the quarterback.
Chris Evans (2016-20), RB, Cincinnati Bengals
Played on special teams in the Bengals' 27-24 triumph over the Minnesota Vikings.
Rashan Gary (2016-18), LB, Green Bay Packers
Started during the Packers' 38-3 setback to the New Orleans Saints, but did not register any stats.
Zach Gentry (2015-18), TE, Pittsburgh Steelers
Came off the bench in the Steelers' 23-16 win over the Buffalo Bills, and generated one reception for -2 yards.
Graham Glasgow (2011-15), OL, Denver Broncos
Started at right guard and played 95 percent of the offensive snaps in the Broncos' 27-13 triumph over the New York Giants ... Posted a below-average overall PFF grade of 60.8, but did not allow any sacks or commit any penalties ... Following the game, he was taken to the hospital after experiencing an irregular heartbeat.
Started at left tackle during his first career NFL regular-season contest, a 32-6 setback to the Philadelphia Eagles ... Committed two penalties, allowed two sacks and generated an overall PFF rating of 28.8.
Cameron McGrone (2018-20), LB, New England Patriots
Recovering from a torn ACL suffered during his 2020 season at Michigan, McGrone remains on the reserve/non-football injury list and may miss the entirety of his would-be rookie campaign.
Sean McKeon (2016-19), TE, Dallas Cowboys
Is on the injured reserve list with an ankle sprain he suffered during a preseason game.
Josh Metellus (2016-19), S, Minnesota Vikings
Saw action on special teams during the Vikings' 27-24 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bryan Mone (2014-18), DT, Seattle Seahawks
Made five tackles and one quarterback hit while coming off the bench in the Seahawks' 28-16 triumph over the Indianapolis Colts.
Beat out Nick Folk — the team's kicker last season —for the Patriots' starting kicking job in the preseason, but Folk, who was on the practice squad until just days before the opener, was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster and handled the kicking duties during the Patriots' 17-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins ... Nordin remains active but will have to wait to make his regular-season debut.
Michael Onwenu (2016-19), OL, New England Patriots
Started at left guard and played 100 percent of offensive snaps in New England's 17-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins ... Posted an overall PFF grade of 78.3, committed no penalties and yielded no sacks.
Started at wideout in replacement of star Odell Beckham Jr., who missed the contest with an injury, during the Browns' 33-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and hauled in one reception for four yards.
Jabrill Peppers (2014-16), S, New York Giants
Started at safety, accumulating three tackles, including one behind the line of scrimmage, during the Giants' 27-13 setback to the Denver Broncos ... Returned one punt for two yards.
Cesar Ruiz (2017-19), OL, New Orleans Saints
Started at right guard during the Saints' 38-3 blowout of the Green Bay Packers, but moved over to center once starter Erik McCoy went down with an injury on the first drive ... Committed one penalty, allowed zero sacks and posted an overall PFF rating of 56.6.
Saw action on one special teams snap during the Packers' 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Ambry Thomas (2017-19), CB, San Francisco 49ers
Came off the bench during the 49ers' 41-33 win over the Lions while playing in his hometown of Detroit ... Notched two tackles and returned four kicks for 70 yards ... Allowed three receptions on three targets, according to PFF.
Josh Uche (2016-19), LB, New England Patriots
Made an impact off the bench during the Patriots' 17-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins, notching one sack.