Wolverines In The NFL: Brady Surpasses 80,000 Yards, Lewan Bounces Back

Tom Brady has hit another landmark. The former Michigan quarterback and second-year Tampa Bay Buccaneers' signal-caller surpassed the 80,000 passing yard mark in his team's 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday afternoon. The 44-year-old and seven-time Super Bowl champion became the second quarterback ever to reach the mark, with the other being former New Orleans Saints' star Drew Brees. Brady finished the game with 80,291 passing yards, and only needs 68 yards to break the all-time record (which Brees holds) this coming weekend against the New England Patriots, in a return to Foxborough. RELATED: MMQB: Positives And Negatives From Michigan's Close Call Against Rutgers RELATED: Jim Harbaugh On Michigan Offense's Rough Patch: 'It Wasn't A Cade Thing'

Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan did not give up a sack in the team's win over the Indianapolis Colts. (AP Images)

Elsewhere in the NFL, Tennessee Titans' left tackle Taylor Lewan returned to action, after missing the team's Week 2 contest with a knee injury he suffered in pregame warmups. Lewan struggled in the opener and was met with boos by the home crowd, but played a solid game while being in on every offensive snap in the Titans' 25-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. “I felt like my old self mentally,” Lewan said following the win. “I was moving a lot better. My pad level was a whole lot better. I was definitely more explosive and stronger. "I needed this more, I think, than the team needed this. I needed [Sunday]. I needed to see that I could go do it, be left on an island again and be able to block and go do those things, run left and be able to sustain a block and get movement. [Sunday] was a great day.” While Lewan came back, former Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye, who was on the other side of the field Sunday, played just seven snaps for the Colts before leaving the game with a hamstring injury.

Below is a complete Week 3 update on every former Wolverine in the NFL:

Tom Brady (Played at U-M from 1995-99), QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Connected on 41 of 55 pass attempts for 432 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions, and also rushed three times for 14 yards and a score in a 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams ... For the season, he has completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 1,087 yards and 10 touchdowns with two interceptions ... The Buccaneers are 2-1.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4477iP4oOjMO+4j+KDoywgMO+4j+KDozDvuI/ig6Mw77iP4oOjIGZv ciB0aGUgbGl2aW5nIGxlZ2VuZC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9Ub21CcmFkeT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVG9tQnJhZHk8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby80a1RiRk1EMlBjIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vNGtUYkZNRDJQYzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBORkwgKEBORkwp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkZML3N0YXR1cy8xNDQy MjQ0OTg5Nzc0Mjc0NTY3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJl ciAyNiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZWxsbyBmcm9tIHRoZSBvdGhlciBzaWRlLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RvbUJyYWR5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBUb21CcmFkeTwvYT4gcmV0dXJucyB0byBOZXcgRW5nbGFuZCB0aGlzIFN1 bmRheSBuaWdodC4gPGJyPjxicj7wn461OiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FkZWxlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBZGVsZTwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0VtSVNqb1p3cmgiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9FbUlTam9ad3JoPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFN1bmRheSBOaWdo dCBGb290YmFsbCBvbiBOQkMgKEBTTkZvbk5CQykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TTkZvbk5CQy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0MjY2ODgwOTYyNjcz NDU5Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjgsIDIwMjE8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIFN1bmRheSwgVG9tIEJyYWR5IGdvZXMgYmFjayB0byBOZXcg RW5nbGFuZCBmb3IgdGhlIG1vc3QgYW50aWNpcGF0ZWQgZ2FtZSBvZiB0aGUg cmVndWxhciBzZWFzb24uIEFuZCBhcyBoZSB0ZWxscyBtZSBpbiBhIHNpdC1k b3duIGludGVydmlldyB0aGF0IHdpbGwgYWlyIHRoaXMgU3VuZGF5IG9uIFN1 bmRheSBORkwgQ291bnRkb3duLCBoZSYjMzk7cyByZWFkeSBmb3IgZXZlcnl0 aGluZy4gTGl0ZXJhbGx5Li4uIGV2ZXJ5dGhpbmcuIEFuIGV4Y2VycHQ6IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9EaUx4UnFhQVdqIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vRGlMeFJxYUFXajwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKZWZmIERhcmxpbmd0b24g KEBKZWZmRGFybGluZ3RvbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9KZWZmRGFybGluZ3Rvbi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0MjgyNzE4NDQxMDg3Mzg2ND9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjgsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Ben Bredeson (2016-19), OL, New York Giants

Made the first start of his career in a 17-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, playing in 100 percent of the team's offensive snaps ... Appeared off the bench in the 0-3 Giants' first two contests.

Devin Bush Jr. (2016-18), LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Started and compiled two tackles in the 1-2 Steelers' 24-10 setback to the Cincinnati Bengals, after missing the squad's Week 2 game with a groin injury ... In two outings, he has recorded 12 tackles and one forced fumble.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGdldCBpdC4gRGV2aW4gQnVzaCBpc24mIzM5O3QgbWFraW5nIHRo ZSAmcXVvdDtzcGxhc2gmcXVvdDsgcGxheXMuIEhlIGlzbiYjMzk7dCBtYWtp bmcgVEZMcyByaWdodCBub3csIGFuZCBoYXNuJiMzOTt0IGhhZCBhIHBpY2sg c2luY2UgaGlzIHJvb2tpZSBzZWFzb24uIEZhY3QgaXMsIFN0ZWVsZXJzIGFy ZW4mIzM5O3QgYmxpdHppbmcgaGltLCBhbmQgaGUmIzM5O3MgaW4gY292ZXJh Z2UgYSB0b24uIEhlJiMzOTtzIGEgZGFtbiBnb29kIHJ1biBkZWZlbmRlci4g TG92ZWQgdGhpcyByZXAgYWdhaW5zdCB0aGUgQmVuZ2FscyBTdW5kYXkuIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9OVlBMMENzaUFKIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vTlZQTDBDc2lBSjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKb3NoIENhcm5leSAoQEJ5 Sm9zaENhcm5leSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CeUpv c2hDYXJuZXkvc3RhdHVzLzE0NDI2ODc5MDY5ODA2OTYwNjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI4LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Camaron Cheeseman (2016-19), LS, Washington Football Team

Has snapped on punts and place kicks 27 times in three contests for the 1-2 Football Team.

Frank Clark (2011-14), DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Dealing with a lingering hamstring injury, Clark missed the opener, then played and recorded two tackles with one behind the line of scrimmage in Week 2, before missing this past weekend's 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers ... He practiced fully Wednesday and Thursday of last week, was doubtful for the outing and should return this week ... The Chiefs are 1-2.



Mason Cole (2014-17), OL, Minnesota Vikings

Saw action on special teams in all three of the 1-2 Vikings' games, with the team beating the Seattle Seahawks, 30-17, in Week 3.

Nico Collins (2017-19), WR, Houston Texans

Left the 1-2 Texans' second game with a shoulder injury and was placed on injured reserve Sept. 21, meaning he'll have to miss a minimum of three weeks ... Registered two receptions for 39 yards in two clashes with one start.

Mike Danna (2019), DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Started and generated two tackles, with one sack, and three quarterback hits in a 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers ... In three games with two starts, he has totaled five tackles, one sack and four quarterback hits.

Chris Evans (2016-20), RB, Cincinnati Bengals

Caught two passes for 26 yards in a 24-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers ... In three appearances, he had three catches for 40 yards, while also contributing on special teams for the 2-1 Bengals.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ub3AgNSBQRkYgb2ZmZW5zaXZlIGdyYWRlcyBmb3IgdGhlIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9CZW5nYWxzP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQmVuZ2FsczwvYT4gaW4g dGhlaXIgd2luIG92ZXIgdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9TdGVlbGVycz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I1N0ZWVsZXJzPC9hPjo8YnI+PGJyPjEuIElzYWlhaCBQcmlu Y2UgKDkxLjgpPGJyPjIuIEpvZSBCdXJyb3cgKDkwLjMpPGJyPjMuIEph4oCZ TWFyciBDaGFzZSAoNzcuOSk8YnI+NC4gQXVkZW4gVGF0ZSAoNzMuNCk8YnI+ NS4gQ2hyaXMgRXZhbnMgKDcyLjkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9x WWVYN29RWGp0Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcVllWDdvUVhqdDwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBXaWxsaWUgTHV0eiAoQHdpbGxpZV9sdXR6KSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpbGxpZV9sdXR6L3N0YXR1cy8xNDQyNDUz Mzc4NjQ3Mjk4MDU1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAy NywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Rashan Gary (2016-18), LB, Green Bay Packers

Started and totaled one tackle, with a half-sack, and two quarterback hits in the 2-1 Packers' 30-28 Sunday night victory over the San Francisco 49ers ... Started all three tilts and recorded three tackles, a half-sack and six quarterback hits.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QbGF5aW5nIGZvciBLZWVwc/CfmKQ8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29QYWNrR28/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb1BhY2tHbzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL0JhdFowVU5sdjkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CYXRaMFVObHY5 PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJhc2hhbiBHYXJ5IMKuIChAUmFzaGFuQUdhcnkp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmFzaGFuQUdhcnkvc3Rh dHVzLzE0NDI0OTM1NDA1ODAyOTQ2NjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI3LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Zach Gentry (2015-18), TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

Began the 1-2 Steelers' 10-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals but played just 17 offensive snaps and did not generate any stats ... In three games with one start on the season, he has one catch for -2 yards.

Graham Glasgow (2011-15), OL, Denver Broncos

Started at right guard in the 3-0 Broncos' 26-0 blowout of the New York Jets, but left the outing early with an apparent lower-body injury ... Missed Week 2 with an irregular heartbeat, but started in the opener and played 95 percent of offensive snaps.

Jordan Glasgow (2015-19), LB, Indianapolis Colts

Did not play (concussion) in the 0-3 Colts' 25-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans and has been placed on injured reserve ... Registered two tackles in two games thus far, primarily playing on special teams.

Brandon Graham (2006-09), DE, Philadelphia Eagles

Out for the season with an Achilles injury suffered in Week 1 ... Compiled two tackles, including one stop for loss, before the injury.

Chad Henne (2004-07), QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes’ backup has not seen game action for the 1-2 Chiefs.

Khaleke Hudson (2016-19), LB, Washington Football Team

Received special teams playing time in all three of 1-2 Washington’s contests to date, with no statistics.

Maurice Hurst (2013-17), DT, San Francisco 49ers

Was on the injured reserve list to begin the year but is set to return to practice this week.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SZWluZm9yY2VtZW50cyBjb21pbmcgZm9yIHRoZSA0OWVyczogU2hh bmFoYW4gRFQgTWF1cmljZSBIdXJzdCBhbmQgQ0IgRGF2b250YWUgSGFycmlz LCBib3RoIG9uIElSLCBjYW4gcHJhY3RpY2UgdGhpcyBXZWRuZXNkYXk8L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBEYXZpZCBMb21iYXJkaSAoQExvbWJhcmRpSGltc2VsZikgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Mb21iYXJkaUhpbXNlbGYvc3Rh dHVzLzE0NDI2MjExNzAxODA3ODgyMzE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI3LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Taylor Lewan (2009-13), OL, Tennessee Titans

Started and played in 100 percent of offensive snaps in the 2-1 Titans' 25-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts ... Missed Week 2 with a minor knee injury, and has started in both of his appearances on the season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UYXlsb3JMZXdh bjc3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUYXlsb3JMZXdhbjc3PC9hPiBz YWlkIOKAnEkgbG92ZSB0aGlzIGNpdHksIEkgbG92ZSB0aGVzZSBmYW5zLuKA nSBCdXQgdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGl0YW5z P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUaXRhbnM8L2E+IExUIGFkbWl0cyB0 aGUgZXZlbnRzIG9mIHRoZSBmaXJzdCBmZXcgd2Vla3Mgb2YgdGhlIHNlYXNv biwgc3RhcnRpbmcgd2l0aCBoaXMgV2VlayAxIHBlcmZvcm1hbmNlICZhbXA7 IGdldHRpbmcgYm9vZWQsIGhhcyBiZWVuIGRpZmZpY3VsdCBmb3IgaGltLiBU b2RheSB3YXMgYSBzdGVwIGluIHRoZSByaWdodCBkaXJlY3Rpb24sIGhlIHNh aWQuIDxicj48YnI+UEctMTMuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9wQlhr V1lsQVhEIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcEJYa1dZbEFYRDwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBKaW0gV3lhdHQgKEBqd3lhdHRzcG9ydHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vand5YXR0c3BvcnRzL3N0YXR1cy8xNDQyMjM1Nzc3 NzExMTUzMTU0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyNiwg MjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Jourdan Lewis (2013-16), CB, Dallas Cowboys

Started and compiled three tackles in the 2-1 Cowboys' Monday night victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, 41-21 ... Started in two of his three games, totaling seven tackles, one fumble recovery, one interception and two pass breakups.

David Long Jr. (2016-18), CB, Los Angeles Rams

Started and compiled four tackles in the 3-0 Rams' 34-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... Began all three games, with one interception, nine tackles and two passes defended.

Jalen Mayfield (2018-20), OL, Atlanta Falcons

Has started all three games for the 1-2 Falcons, including the team's 17-14 win over the New York Giants this past weekend, playing in 100 percent of offensive snaps.



Cameron McGrone (2018-20), LB, New England Patriots

Recovering from a torn ACL suffered during his 2020 season at Michigan, McGrone remains on the reserve/non-football injury list and may miss the entirety of his would-be rookie campaign.

Sean McKeon (2016-19), TE, Dallas Cowboys

On the injured reserve list with an ankle sprain he suffered during a preseason game.

Josh Metellus (2016-19), S, Minnesota Vikings

Has seen action on special teams in all three of the 1-2 Vikings' outings but has no statistics.

Bryan Mone (2014-18), DT, Seattle Seahawks

Came off the bench and registered three tackles in the Seahawks' 30-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings ... Missed Week 2 with an elbow injury ... In two games, has compiled eight tackles and one quarterback hit.

Quinn Nordin (2016-20), K, New England Patriots

Placed on injured reserve with an abdomen injury.

Michael Onwenu (2016-19), OL, New England Patriots

Started in the 1-2 Patriots' 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints ... Has been in on 100 percent of offensive snaps this year, starting all three games ... His 90.0 PFF grade ranks second among the league's guards.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWNoYWVsIE9ud2VudSB3YXMgMS8zIE9MIHRvIHBvc3QgODArIGdy YWRlcyBhcyBib3RoIGEgcGFzcyBhbmQgcnVuIGJsb2NrZXIgaW4gV2VlayAz PGJyPjxicj7wn5KqIDg3LjQgb3ZlcmFsbCBncmFkZSAoMm5kKTxicj7wn5Kq IDg0LjkgcGFzcyBibG9ja2luZyBncmFkZSAoNHRoKTxicj7wn5KqIDg2LjMg cnVuIGJsb2NraW5nIGdyYWRlICg3dGgpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by80WDRaRGRMUnlOIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNFg0WkRkTFJ5TjwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQRkYgTkUgUGF0cmlvdHMgKEBQRkZfUGF0cmlvdHMpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUEZGX1BhdHJpb3RzL3N0YXR1 cy8xNDQyNTkyMjAyNDc2MTY3MTY4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNl cHRlbWJlciAyNywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Kwity Paye (2017-19), DE, Indianapolis Colts

Started and played seven snaps in the 0-3 Colts' 25-16 setback to the Tennessee Titans, before leaving the game with a hamstring injury ... Has began all three contests, recording eight tackles, one stop for loss, and a forced fumble.

Donovan Peoples-Jones (2017-19), WR, Cleveland Browns

Came off the bench in the 2-1 Browns' 26-6 win over the Chicago Bears, and caught two passes for 39 yards ... Has one start in three appearances on the year, recording four catches for 57 yards with one fumble.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYXNzIFRlY2ggV1IgZ3JhZCBEb25vdmFuIFBlb3BsZXMtSm9uZXMg d2l0aCBhbiBpbmNyZWRpYmxlIGNhdGNoIGZvciB0aGUgQ2xldmVsYW5kIEJy b3ducy48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vYkFuZkFBb1AzayI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JBbmZBQW9QM2s8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVGhlIEQgWm9u ZSAoQFRoZURfWm9uZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9U aGVEX1pvbmUvc3RhdHVzLzE0NDI2MDQ5NjM1MzI3MzAzNjg/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI3LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Jabrill Peppers (2014-16), S, New York Giants

Posted eight tackles and two quarterback hits, and returned two punts for 36 yards in the 0-3 Giants' 17-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons ... Has started all three games, with 17 tackles, two quarterback hits, one pass breakup and four punt returns for 24 yards.

Cesar Ruiz (2017-19), OL, New Orleans Saints

Started all three games for the 2-1 Saints, who beat the New England Patriots Sunday, 28-13 ... Has played on every single offensive snaps

Jon Runyan (2015-19), OL, Green Bay Packers

Made his second straight start at left guard for the 2-1 Packers in a 30-28 victory over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night ... Has started in two of three appearances.

Ambry Thomas (2017-19), CB, San Francisco 49ers

Did not see action in the 2-1 49ers' 30-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers ... Recorded two tackles in one clash.

Josh Uche (2016-19), LB, New England Patriots

Inactive with a back injury during the 1-2 Patriots' 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints ... Accumulated four tackles, with three sacks and three quarterback hits while coming off the bench in two tilts.

Chase Winovich (2014-18), DE, New England Patriots

Came off the bench and posted one tackle and one quarterback hit in the 1-2 Patriots' 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints ... Has three tackles and one quarterback hit in three appearances.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DaGFzZSBXaW5vdmljaCBnYXZlIGEgY29vbCBleHBsYW5hdGlvbiBh cyB0byB3aHkgaGUgd2VudCBpbnNpZGUgdGhlIHRhY2tsZSBoZXJlLiBTYWlk IHRoYXQgdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9QYXRyaW90cz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I1BhdHJpb3RzPC9hPiBrbmV3IEphbWVpcyBsaWtlcyB0byBzdGVwIHVwIGlu IHRoZSBwb2NrZXQuIFNhdyBKdWRvbiB3aW5uaW5nIGFyb3VuZCB0aGUgb3Bw b3NpdGUgY29ybmVyLCBzbyBoZSBydXNoZWQgaW5zaWRlIHRvIHByZXZlbnQg SmFtZWlzIGZyb20gc3RlcHBpbmcgdXAuIEFuZCBKdWRvbiBnZXRzIHRoZSBz YWNrLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZlRpRzlEZ2I3YSI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2ZUaUc5RGdiN2E8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRXZhbiBMYXph ciAoQGV6bGF6YXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZXps YXphci9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0MjU4Nzk1MzUxMTkyNzgxMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjcsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Chris Wormley (2012-16), DT, Pittsburgh Steelers