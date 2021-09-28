Wolverines In The NFL: Brady Surpasses 80,000 Yards, Lewan Bounces Back
Tom Brady has hit another landmark.
The former Michigan quarterback and second-year Tampa Bay Buccaneers' signal-caller surpassed the 80,000 passing yard mark in his team's 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday afternoon. The 44-year-old and seven-time Super Bowl champion became the second quarterback ever to reach the mark, with the other being former New Orleans Saints' star Drew Brees.
Brady finished the game with 80,291 passing yards, and only needs 68 yards to break the all-time record (which Brees holds) this coming weekend against the New England Patriots, in a return to Foxborough.
Elsewhere in the NFL, Tennessee Titans' left tackle Taylor Lewan returned to action, after missing the team's Week 2 contest with a knee injury he suffered in pregame warmups. Lewan struggled in the opener and was met with boos by the home crowd, but played a solid game while being in on every offensive snap in the Titans' 25-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
“I felt like my old self mentally,” Lewan said following the win. “I was moving a lot better. My pad level was a whole lot better. I was definitely more explosive and stronger.
"I needed this more, I think, than the team needed this. I needed [Sunday]. I needed to see that I could go do it, be left on an island again and be able to block and go do those things, run left and be able to sustain a block and get movement. [Sunday] was a great day.”
While Lewan came back, former Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye, who was on the other side of the field Sunday, played just seven snaps for the Colts before leaving the game with a hamstring injury.
Below is a complete Week 3 update on every former Wolverine in the NFL:
Tom Brady (Played at U-M from 1995-99), QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Connected on 41 of 55 pass attempts for 432 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions, and also rushed three times for 14 yards and a score in a 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams ... For the season, he has completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 1,087 yards and 10 touchdowns with two interceptions ... The Buccaneers are 2-1.
Ben Bredeson (2016-19), OL, New York Giants
Made the first start of his career in a 17-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, playing in 100 percent of the team's offensive snaps ... Appeared off the bench in the 0-3 Giants' first two contests.
Devin Bush Jr. (2016-18), LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Started and compiled two tackles in the 1-2 Steelers' 24-10 setback to the Cincinnati Bengals, after missing the squad's Week 2 game with a groin injury ... In two outings, he has recorded 12 tackles and one forced fumble.
Camaron Cheeseman (2016-19), LS, Washington Football Team
Has snapped on punts and place kicks 27 times in three contests for the 1-2 Football Team.
Frank Clark (2011-14), DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Dealing with a lingering hamstring injury, Clark missed the opener, then played and recorded two tackles with one behind the line of scrimmage in Week 2, before missing this past weekend's 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers ... He practiced fully Wednesday and Thursday of last week, was doubtful for the outing and should return this week ... The Chiefs are 1-2.
Mason Cole (2014-17), OL, Minnesota Vikings
Saw action on special teams in all three of the 1-2 Vikings' games, with the team beating the Seattle Seahawks, 30-17, in Week 3.
Nico Collins (2017-19), WR, Houston Texans
Left the 1-2 Texans' second game with a shoulder injury and was placed on injured reserve Sept. 21, meaning he'll have to miss a minimum of three weeks ... Registered two receptions for 39 yards in two clashes with one start.
Mike Danna (2019), DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Started and generated two tackles, with one sack, and three quarterback hits in a 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers ... In three games with two starts, he has totaled five tackles, one sack and four quarterback hits.
Chris Evans (2016-20), RB, Cincinnati Bengals
Caught two passes for 26 yards in a 24-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers ... In three appearances, he had three catches for 40 yards, while also contributing on special teams for the 2-1 Bengals.
Rashan Gary (2016-18), LB, Green Bay Packers
Started and totaled one tackle, with a half-sack, and two quarterback hits in the 2-1 Packers' 30-28 Sunday night victory over the San Francisco 49ers ... Started all three tilts and recorded three tackles, a half-sack and six quarterback hits.
Zach Gentry (2015-18), TE, Pittsburgh Steelers
Began the 1-2 Steelers' 10-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals but played just 17 offensive snaps and did not generate any stats ... In three games with one start on the season, he has one catch for -2 yards.
Graham Glasgow (2011-15), OL, Denver Broncos
Started at right guard in the 3-0 Broncos' 26-0 blowout of the New York Jets, but left the outing early with an apparent lower-body injury ... Missed Week 2 with an irregular heartbeat, but started in the opener and played 95 percent of offensive snaps.
Jordan Glasgow (2015-19), LB, Indianapolis Colts
Did not play (concussion) in the 0-3 Colts' 25-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans and has been placed on injured reserve ... Registered two tackles in two games thus far, primarily playing on special teams.
Brandon Graham (2006-09), DE, Philadelphia Eagles
Out for the season with an Achilles injury suffered in Week 1 ... Compiled two tackles, including one stop for loss, before the injury.
Chad Henne (2004-07), QB, Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes’ backup has not seen game action for the 1-2 Chiefs.
Khaleke Hudson (2016-19), LB, Washington Football Team
Received special teams playing time in all three of 1-2 Washington’s contests to date, with no statistics.
Maurice Hurst (2013-17), DT, San Francisco 49ers
Was on the injured reserve list to begin the year but is set to return to practice this week.
Taylor Lewan (2009-13), OL, Tennessee Titans
Started and played in 100 percent of offensive snaps in the 2-1 Titans' 25-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts ... Missed Week 2 with a minor knee injury, and has started in both of his appearances on the season.
Jourdan Lewis (2013-16), CB, Dallas Cowboys
Started and compiled three tackles in the 2-1 Cowboys' Monday night victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, 41-21 ... Started in two of his three games, totaling seven tackles, one fumble recovery, one interception and two pass breakups.
David Long Jr. (2016-18), CB, Los Angeles Rams
Started and compiled four tackles in the 3-0 Rams' 34-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... Began all three games, with one interception, nine tackles and two passes defended.
Jalen Mayfield (2018-20), OL, Atlanta Falcons
Has started all three games for the 1-2 Falcons, including the team's 17-14 win over the New York Giants this past weekend, playing in 100 percent of offensive snaps.
Cameron McGrone (2018-20), LB, New England Patriots
Recovering from a torn ACL suffered during his 2020 season at Michigan, McGrone remains on the reserve/non-football injury list and may miss the entirety of his would-be rookie campaign.
Sean McKeon (2016-19), TE, Dallas Cowboys
On the injured reserve list with an ankle sprain he suffered during a preseason game.
Josh Metellus (2016-19), S, Minnesota Vikings
Has seen action on special teams in all three of the 1-2 Vikings' outings but has no statistics.
Bryan Mone (2014-18), DT, Seattle Seahawks
Came off the bench and registered three tackles in the Seahawks' 30-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings ... Missed Week 2 with an elbow injury ... In two games, has compiled eight tackles and one quarterback hit.
Quinn Nordin (2016-20), K, New England Patriots
Placed on injured reserve with an abdomen injury.
Michael Onwenu (2016-19), OL, New England Patriots
Started in the 1-2 Patriots' 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints ... Has been in on 100 percent of offensive snaps this year, starting all three games ... His 90.0 PFF grade ranks second among the league's guards.
Kwity Paye (2017-19), DE, Indianapolis Colts
Started and played seven snaps in the 0-3 Colts' 25-16 setback to the Tennessee Titans, before leaving the game with a hamstring injury ... Has began all three contests, recording eight tackles, one stop for loss, and a forced fumble.
Donovan Peoples-Jones (2017-19), WR, Cleveland Browns
Came off the bench in the 2-1 Browns' 26-6 win over the Chicago Bears, and caught two passes for 39 yards ... Has one start in three appearances on the year, recording four catches for 57 yards with one fumble.
Jabrill Peppers (2014-16), S, New York Giants
Posted eight tackles and two quarterback hits, and returned two punts for 36 yards in the 0-3 Giants' 17-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons ... Has started all three games, with 17 tackles, two quarterback hits, one pass breakup and four punt returns for 24 yards.
Cesar Ruiz (2017-19), OL, New Orleans Saints
Started all three games for the 2-1 Saints, who beat the New England Patriots Sunday, 28-13 ... Has played on every single offensive snaps
Jon Runyan (2015-19), OL, Green Bay Packers
Made his second straight start at left guard for the 2-1 Packers in a 30-28 victory over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night ... Has started in two of three appearances.
Ambry Thomas (2017-19), CB, San Francisco 49ers
Did not see action in the 2-1 49ers' 30-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers ... Recorded two tackles in one clash.
Josh Uche (2016-19), LB, New England Patriots
Inactive with a back injury during the 1-2 Patriots' 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints ... Accumulated four tackles, with three sacks and three quarterback hits while coming off the bench in two tilts.
Chase Winovich (2014-18), DE, New England Patriots
Came off the bench and posted one tackle and one quarterback hit in the 1-2 Patriots' 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints ... Has three tackles and one quarterback hit in three appearances.
Chris Wormley (2012-16), DT, Pittsburgh Steelers
Began his second straight game, totaling four tackles in the 1-2 Steelers' 24-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals ... In three outings with two starts, he has accumulated six tackles and one pass breakup.
