MMQB: Positives And Negatives From Michigan's Close Call Against Rutgers

It's Monday morning, which means we've had nearly 40 hours to better process what we saw from Michigan Wolverines football in a 20-13 close call win over Rutgers Saturday and watch the film before turning the page to Wisconsin, U-M's next opponent. We take a look at the top aspects of the Maize and Blue's win, areas they can clean up and break down position-by-position battles in this edition of Monday Morning Quarterback. RELATED: Michigan Football Podcast: Balas & Skene Break Down Win Over Rutgers RELATED: Snap Counts, PFF Grades, Takeaways From Michigan's Win Over Rutgers

Michigan Wolverines football linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green led U-M with eight tackles. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Key Moment Of The Game

Michigan junior kicker Jake Moody missed a 47-yard field goal with 1:49 to go, leaving the door open for Rutgers, trailing 20-13, to tie the game on its next possession. Scarlet Knight junior quarterback Noah Vedral threw an incompletion on first down, then ran a QB draw on second down. He ran up the middle, where he had success throughout the game, but was met by Michigan redshirt freshman linebacker David Ojabo, who beat his man on the outside with a spin move before he dislodged the ball. Freshman linebacker Junior Colson scooped up the fumble, and the Wolverines were able to grab a win despite a second-half surge from the Scarlet Knights.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EYXZpZE9qYWJv P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEYXZpZE9qYWJvPC9hPiBjYWxsZWQg Z2FtZS48YnI+PGJyPk5vLiAxOSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1VNaWNoRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFVNaWNo Rm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IGdldHMgdGhlIGxhdGUgdHVybm92ZXIgaGVyZS4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2dORnBKeE5HV2wiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9nTkZwSnhOR1dsPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpZyBUZW4gTmV0d29yayAo QEJpZ1Rlbk5ldHdvcmspIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v QmlnVGVuTmV0d29yay9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0MTg5OTgxOTk2MjgyNjc1Mj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjUsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Three Things That Worked

1. Fourth-Down Defense Michigan's defense continually came up with big stops on fourth downs. After the Scarlet Knights picked up a conversion in the first quarter, the Wolverines stuffed each of their next three attempts to move the chains on fourth down, including a big one in the fourth quarter on the Michigan 39-yard line, with second-year freshman linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green and sophomore defensive tackle Christopher Hinton coming up with the tackle for no gain. Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano tried to get cute with a couple play calls — like having Vedral act like he was about to call timeout before junior running back Isaih Pacheco ran up and took an under-center snap — but Michigan's defense was ready, time after time. 2. Red Zone Stops The Wolverines bent a bit on defense, something we discuss below, but were able to tighten up in the red zone and come away with big stops on third down in crunch time to force the Scarlet Knights to kick field goals. In the Scarlet Knights' last drive of the third quarter (that extended into the fourth quarter) and first full possession of the fourth stanza, they combined for 117 yards but put just three points on the board, thanks to the Maize and Blue putting the clamps down, stopping Rutgers at the seven and 11 yard lines, respectively. 3. First-Half Offense Michigan's offense wasn't even close to perfect in the first half, but it produced 20 points and gained 233 yards. The Wolverines rushed for only 3.5 yards per carry before halftime, but opened up the passing game and capitalized, with redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara completing eight of his 11 attempts for 156 yards. The half marked the best balance between run and pass that we had seen all season. All was right heading into halftime up 20-3.

Three Things That Didn't Work

1. Run Game The nation's No. 1 rushing attack entering the game finally met an opponent that found some success defending it. After running for 4.3 yards per carry (64 yards on 15 rushes) on its first drive, the Maize and Blue mustered up just 2.1 yards per carry (42 yards on 23 rushes) the rest of the way.

Michigan Wolverines football's offensive line did not yield a sack against Rutgers. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

2. Second-Half Offense And Creativity Michigan went three-and-out on its first four drives of the second half, registering just 11 yards in that span, averaged just two yards per play, totaling 42 yards, possessed the ball for 12:18 and was held scoreless. Surprising, to say the least, after how the first half went. The Wolverines' offense put the defense in bad positions, which makes it that much more impressive that it was able to come up with some of the aforementioned stops. The sequence that really stands out to us as a turning point and an example of offensive complacency is Michigan's first drive after halftime. Redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins rushed for three years, then sixth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis committed a snap infraction, forcing a 2nd and 12. McNamara was pressured and essentially threw the ball away on second down, before offensive coordinator Josh Gattis called a rush up the middle for second-year freshman running back Blake Corum that went for two yards. Michigan then punted it away. That short drive marked a stunning lack of creativity on offense. It would be one thing if Michigan was gashing Rutgers on the ground, but that wasn't the case (as noted above). McNamara was playing well to that point, but then tightened up as the game went on after the offense kept sputtering. 3. Defense Getting Off The Field Quickly There aren't many complaints with the Wolverines' defense, given the big stops they made, but it did allow Rutgers to move the ball a bit too much. Pacheco gained 107 yards on 20 carries (5.4 yards per rush), while Vedral was able to churn out 46 yards on 11 attempts as well. Michigan missed eight tackles, per PFF, and the Scarlet Knights notched eight 10-plus-yard plays (five runs, three passes). Rutgers' passing attack was mostly 'dink and dunk,' but it was successful in supplementing the run game in helping it march the ball down the field, totaling 156 yards. The Scarlet Knights drove into Michigan territory on seven of their 11 drives, too many times for a team not known for possessing a prolific offense.

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!

Position-By-Position Battles