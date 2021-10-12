Wolverines In The NFL: Tom Brady Carves Up Dolphins, Hurts Thumb

Former Michigan Wolverines football quarterback and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady is having one of the best starts to his career, despite being 44 years old and in the 22nd season of his career. Brady surpassed Drew Brees for having the most all-time passing yards last week, then followed it up with one of his best performances in a blowout win over the Miami Dolphins. In the 45-17 win, Brady completed 30 of 41 passes for 411 yards and five touchdowns, marking the first time he's eclipsed the 400-yard mark and tossed five or more scores in a game. RELATED: Michigan Football's Leadership Council Chooses Uniforms, Sets The Tone RELATED: Michigan Football Tuesday Thoughts: Here’s Why Jim Harbaugh Is ‘Back’

Former Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Tom Brady has won seven Super Bowls. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

The fact that Brady hurt his thumb early in the game makes his numbers all the more impressive. He showed up to his postgame press conference with a wrap on his thumb, after it slammed against a helmet during the game. "In my younger days I probably would have never showed you guys that I wrapped it up," Brady said. "I probably would have tried to keep it a secret. In my old age I don't care as much. It's just kind of a football injury." He is expected to play Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. Below is a complete Week 5 update on every former Wolverine in the NFL:

Tom Brady (Played at U-M from 1995-99), QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Completed 30 of 41 passes for 411 yards and five touchdowns, with a 144.4 passer rating, in the 4-1 Bucs' 45-17 win over the Miami Dolphins ... Hurt his thumb and was limited in practice Monday, but is expected to play this week ... For the season, he has completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 1,767 yards and 15 touchdowns with two interceptions.

Ben Bredeson (2016-19), OL, New York Giants

Missed his second straight game with a left hand injury, with the 1-4 Giants falling to the Dallas Cowboys, 44-20 ... He has been limited in practice with a 'brace/wrist' on his hand ... Appeared in three games with one start.

Devin Bush Jr. (2016-18), LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Started and compiled one sack and two quarterback hits in the 2-3 Steelers' 27-19 win over the Denver Broncos ... He reaggravated his groin injury and played just 25 defensive snaps ... In four outings and four starts, he has recorded 19 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

Camaron Cheeseman (2016-19), LS, Washington Football Team

Has snapped on punts and placekicks 41 times in five contests for the 2-3 Football Team.

Frank Clark (2011-14), DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Returned from a hamstring injury that forced him to miss three contests, and registered two tackles in the 2-3 Chiefs' 38-20 Sunday night loss to the Buffalo Bills ... Starting and appearing in two contests, Clark has accumulated four tackles and one stop for loss.



Mason Cole (2014-17), OL, Minnesota Vikings

Saw action on special teams in all five of the 2-3 Vikings' games, with the team beating the Detroit Lions, 19-17, in Week 5.

Nico Collins (2017-19), WR, Houston Texans

Missed the last three games with a shoulder injury and is currently on injured reserve ... He can return from IR as soon as Week 6 ... Registered two receptions for 39 yards in two clashes with one start for the 1-4 Texans.

Mike Danna (2019), DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Started and generated four tackles with one quarterback hit in the 2-3 Chiefs' 38-20 setback to the Buffalo Bills ... In five games with four starts, he has totaled 13 tackles and three sacks.

Chris Evans (2016-20), RB, Cincinnati Bengals

Caught two passes for 15 yards and also competed on special teams in the Bengals' 25-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers ... In five appearances, he's posted five catches for 55 yards, while also contributing on special teams, for the 3-2 Bengals.

Rashan Gary (2016-18), LB, Green Bay Packers

Started and notched five tackles and one quarterback hit in the 4-1 Packers' 25-22 win over the Cincinnati Bengals ... Started all five tilts and recorded 14 tackles, 2.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits.

Zach Gentry (2015-18), TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

Started and had one reception for 13 yards in the 2-3 Steelers' 27-19 victory over the Denver Broncos ... In five games with two starts on the season, he has three catches for 21 yards.

Graham Glasgow (2011-15), OL, Denver Broncos

Returned to action after missing the previous two games with a knee injury ... Started and played 100 percent of offensive snaps in the 3-2 Broncos' 27-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers ... Started three games at right guard on the season.

Jordan Glasgow (2015-19), LB, Indianapolis Colts

Has missed the 1-4 Colts' last three games with a concussion ... Registered two tackles in two appearances thus far, primarily playing on special teams.

Brandon Graham (2006-09), DE, Philadelphia Eagles

Out for the season with an Achilles injury suffered in Week 1 ... Compiled two tackles, including one stop for loss, before the injury.

Chad Henne (2004-07), QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes’ backup has not seen game action for the 2-3 Chiefs.

Khaleke Hudson (2016-19), LB, Washington Football Team

Saw three defensive snaps and 25 special teams snaps in the 2-3 Football Team's 33-22 loss to the New Orleans Saints, recording three tackles ... Played in all five of Washington's contests to date, with four tackles.

Maurice Hurst (2013-17), DT, San Francisco 49ers

Posted one tackle in the 2-3 49ers' 17-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, playing 34 percent of defensive snaps ... Recorded two stops, with one tackle for loss, in two games, after beginning the season on injured reserve.

Taylor Lewan (2009-13), OL, Tennessee Titans

Started and played 100 percent of offensive snaps in the 3-2 Titans' 37-19 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars ... Missed Week 2 with a minor knee injury, and has started in all four of his appearances on the season, posting a 61.9 overall PFF grade.

Jourdan Lewis (2013-16), CB, Dallas Cowboys

Came off the bench and recorded three tackles in the 4-1 Cowboys' 44-20 win over the New York Giants ... Started in four of his five games, totaling 14 tackles, one fumble recovery, one interception and two pass breakups.

David Long Jr. (2016-18), CB, Los Angeles Rams

Played off the bench and recorded one tackle in the 4-1 Rams' 26-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks ... Opened four of five games, with one interception, 18 tackles and two passes defended.

Jalen Mayfield (2018-20), OL, Atlanta Falcons

Has started all five games for the 2-3 Falcons, including the team's 27-20 win over the New York Jets this past weekend in London, playing 100 percent of offensive snaps.



Cameron McGrone (2018-20), LB, New England Patriots

Recovering from a torn ACL suffered during his 2020 season at Michigan, McGrone remains on the reserve/non-football injury list and may miss the entirety of his would-be rookie campaign.

Sean McKeon (2016-19), TE, Dallas Cowboys

On the injured reserve list with an ankle sprain he suffered during a preseason game ... Is eligible to return but has not yet been activated.

Josh Metellus (2016-19), S, Minnesota Vikings

Contributed on special teams in the 2-3 Vikings' 19-17 victory over the Detroit Lions ... He has seen action on special teams in all five outings.

Bryan Mone (2014-18), DT, Seattle Seahawks

Totaled two tackles in the 2-3 Seahawks' 26-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams Thursday evening ... In four games, he has compiled 10 tackles and one quarterback hit.

Quinn Nordin (2016-20), K, New England Patriots

Is on injured reserve with an abdomen injury.

Michael Onwenu (2016-19), OL, New England Patriots

Missed the 2-3 Patriots' 25-22 win over the Houston Texans with an illness ... He has started all four games in which he's played.

Kwity Paye (2017-19), DE, Indianapolis Colts

Missed his second straight game — an overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens Monday night — with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 3 ... Has started three contests, recording eight tackles, one stop for loss and a forced fumble.

Donovan Peoples-Jones (2017-19), WR, Cleveland Browns

Came off the bench and recorded five catches for 70 yards in the 3-2 Browns' 47-42 setback to the Los Angeles Chargers ... Has two starts in five appearances on the year, recording nine catches for 127 yards with one fumble.

Jabrill Peppers (2014-16), S, New York Giants

Missed the Giants' 44-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with a hamstring injury he suffered the week prior ... The team captain has started all four games in which he's played, with 17 tackles, two quarterback hits, one pass breakup and four punt returns for 24 yards.

Cesar Ruiz (2017-19), OL, New Orleans Saints

Started all five games for the 3-2 Saints, who beat the Washington Football Team this past week, 33-22 ... Has played every single offensive snap this year.

Jon Runyan (2015-19), OL, Green Bay Packers

Made his fourth straight start at left guard for the 4-1 Packers in a 25-22 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals ... Has started in four of five appearances.

Ambry Thomas (2017-19), CB, San Francisco 49ers

Did not play in the 49ers' 17-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals ... Recorded three tackles in two clashes.

Josh Uche (2016-19), LB, New England Patriots

Played 14 snaps but did not register any statistiics in the 2-3 Patriots' 25-22 win over the Houston Texans ... Accumulated five tackles, with three sacks and three quarterback hits while coming off the bench in four tilts.

Jarrod Wilson (2012-15), S, New York Jets

Started and compiled four tackles and one quarterback hit in the 0-5 Jaguars' 27-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in London ... He was cut by the team last week, signed to the practice squad and then elevated back up to the active roster all in the matter of days ... Totaled nine stops and one quarterback hit in four appearances with two starts.

Chase Winovich (2014-18), DE, New England Patriots

Made two tackles while coming off the bench in the 2-3 Patriots' 25-22 win over the Houston Texans ... Has seven tackles and one quarterback hit in five appearances.

Chris Wormley (2012-16), DT, Pittsburgh Steelers