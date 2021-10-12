Michigan Football Tuesday Thoughts: Here’s Why Jim Harbaugh Is ‘Back’

VIEWS: And he’s having fun as a result. In past years, Harbaugh seemed perplexed when guys would sit with minor injuries rather than play — that’s not in his DNA — or questioned why he had to convince guys to play last year.

“It’s a gritty team. They’ve earned, through their preparation, that confidence they have, and they have fun doing it.”

JIM HARBAUGH: “It’s a special group of guys that really like football. You see it when they practice, the energy that they bring, the fun they’re having, the grit … and more of them like that (than past years).

NEWS: Michigan is 6-0 and ranked No. 6 in the country heading into the bye week. The chemistry is off the charts and the Wolverines are exceeding expectations.

Jim Harbaugh’s seventh Michigan Wolverines football team improved to 6-0 after a big win at Nebraska, arguably the best Big Ten road win of the year. Here’s why the coach seems to have his swagger back. Plus, thoughts on a potential Ronnie Bell return next year, more …

"You’ve got to pull them back,” Harbaugh said. “You get, ‘Hey, no. Can’t do that today. Can’t go in that play’ as opposed to trying to talk them into it … ‘Please?’ You’ve got to pull them back rather than talk them into it, and that’s pretty cool. It’s being a real football player.”

He won’t say it, but we will. Some of the ‘me’ guys have been replaced by total team players, and it makes a difference.

And while his son, Jay, said he didn't think his dad looked any different than in the recent past — well, we'll respectfully disagree. He's got his edge back, and you can see it in everything he's doing.

He's having a lot of fun with this group.

NEWS: Michigan will rest a number of starters this week to heal some bumps and bruises.

JIM HARBAUGH: “Yeah, I would lean more to it’s a good time to get some guys rested and healed up.”

VIEWS: That was in response to whether he’d like to continue to play thanks to his team’s momentum, a very good question given U-M is on a roll.

Offensive guards Trevor Keegan and Zak Zinter (both who played sparingly against Nebraska) and receiver Roman Wilson should all return in a few weeks (Wilson more likely for the Oct. 30 game at Michigan State). Linebacker Josh Ross has been playing banged up all year and will benefit from some rest, too.

But minus Ronnie Bell’s injury, the Wolverines have remained relatively healthy … and those who are banged up are doing their best to play through it.

Speaking of Bell …

NEWS: Michigan junior receiver Ronnie Bell will have knee surgery this week.

HARBAUGH: “It’s pretty much going to take months. He’s going to be on crutches for a month, and, knowing Ronnie, he’ll be right back here coaching.

“He’s been incredible. He’s been helping coaching guys at practice, in meetings and games.”

VIEWS: He should be back next year, and someone should make it well worth his while with a hell of an NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) deal.

Bell appeared to be well on his way to being that ‘go to’ guy and one of the best receivers in the Big Ten, but he didn’t get a chance to prove it in an audition for NFL scouts. One more season would do it, and we’d love to see him go out with one more great year in a Michigan uniform.

We think it’s possible.

In the meantime, the Wolverines need someone to step up as in that ‘big play’ role. Daylen Baldwin has had a few big ones, but he’s been inconsistent. Ditto Cornelius Johnson.

We’d still like to see more of Andrel Anthony based on what we hear from Harbaugh.

“Andrel, he continues to stand out in practices. He makes a big play every practice,” Harbaugh said. “I think it’s just a matter of time before he makes one of those in the games.”

Here’s hoping he gets the opportunity. They need a guy.

NEWS: Kicker Jake Moody came through with two huge field goals in the fourth quarter to lead Michigan to a win at Nebraska.

HARBAUGH: Demeanor-wise, he’s very steady and very confident. He’s confident in his mechanics of snapper, holder and his ability. Very solid. He’s been really good. He’s been great … been fantastic.

“He puts the ball through the uprights. He Does a great job on kickoffs, too. He’s been sensational, had a heck of a year.”

VIEWS: If he had anymore adjectives, he’d have used them — and rightfully so. Moody has been one of the team MVPs through six games, having missed only one field goal. His kicks in hostile environments at Wisconsin and Nebraska were money.

He’s another one we’d start working on with an NIL package, if we were astute and in position to do so. He could be critical next year on a team that looks to have a chance to be really good.