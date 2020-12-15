Former Michigan Wolverines football and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady turned in yet another efficient performance this weekend, connecting on 65.2 percent of his passes with two touchdowns and no interceptions in a 26-14 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Cleveland Browns wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones, meanwhile, continued his recent emergence in Monday night's loss to the Ravens (three catches for 74 yards, while also reeling in a two-point conversion), while Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna put together the the best outing of his young career (four tackles, one sack and three stops behind the line of scrimmage) in his club's 33-27 win at Miami.

Former Michigan Wolverines football and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady spent the first portion of his NFL career with the New England Patriots. (USA Today Sports Images)

OL Ben Braden, Green Bay Packers

Was on the field for just five special teams snaps in the 10-3 Packers' 31-24 victory at 5-8 Detroit … Braden has appeared in three affairs off the bench for the Packers this season.

QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Completed 15 of his 23 passes for 196 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the 8-5 Buccaneers' 26-14 win over the Vikings … Brady is connecting on 64.8 percent of his throws this season for 3,496 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 picks … His 30 scoring tosses are the fourth most in the NFL and his 3,496 yards rank 10th.

Washed up Tom Brady throws perfect TD pass to washed up Gronk!! #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/Yq4RznFAZG — Tompa Brady (@Tommy6Rings) December 13, 2020

Most TD passes after turning 40:



1. Tom Brady 115

2. Drew Brees 45

t3. Brett Favre 44

t3. Warren Moon 44

5. Vinny Testaverde 31 pic.twitter.com/5ANSlnwYBe — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 14, 2020

Tom Brady, 43, breaks his own record as oldest player with 30 passing TDs (per @NFLResearch)https://t.co/QOtqmmvma8 pic.twitter.com/ziYcV25ZHK — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 14, 2020

The 48-yard TD throw from Tom Brady to Scotty Miller on Sunday had an actual air distance of 55.3 yards, according to @NextGenStats.



It was the third-most improbable completion from Week 14 (so far) with a 22.8% completion probability.



I'd say Brady's deep ball is just fine. — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) December 14, 2020

QB Tom Brady is closing in on the Bucs' TD pass record as he reaches 30 in a season for the eighth time.



📰: https://t.co/DnZLbvXsXF pic.twitter.com/Cr8UqVdC6C — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 14, 2020

OL Ben Bredeson, Baltimore Ravens

Received four special teams snaps in Baltimore's 47-42 victory at 9-4 Cleveland … Bredeson has appeared in seven outings off the bench, seeing time on both offense and special teams.

LB Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers

Tore his ACL in a 38-7 victory over Cleveland Oct. 18 and is out for the rest of the year … Prior to the injury, Bush had started five clashes and accumulated 26 tackles, one sack and three passes defended … His 26 tackles were the second most on the team at the time of his injury.

TE Jake Butt, Denver Broncos

Placed on the injured reserve list with a hamstring injury Nov. 3 … Butt had started one of the five contests he'd played in (missed seven games with the aforementioned ailment), compiling two receptions for five yards.

DE Taco Charlton, Kansas City Chiefs

Was put on the injured reserve list Nov. 20 with a lower-leg fracture … Charlton has seen time in seven outings (no starts) and has logged seven tackles, two sacks, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble for the 12-1 Chiefs.

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Started the Chiefs' 33-27 win at Miami and notched two tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss … The sack was his first since Nov. 8 … Clark has started all 13 showdowns for 12-1 Kansas City and has posted 26 tackles, five sacks, seven tackles for loss, two passes defended and a 14-yard fumble recovery.

Week 14 defensive film review: Frank Clark, Willie Gay and a good effort despite end-of-game struggles https://t.co/fZLqjbfMyb — Sean Mitchem (@jayhawkscm) December 15, 2020

OL Mason Cole, Arizona Cardinals

Started at center in the 7-6 Cardinals' 26-7 triumph over the Giants … Cole has started all 11 tilts he has appeared in this season, missing two with a hamstring injury.

DE Mike Danna, Kansas City Chiefs

Turned in the best performance of his young NFL tenure in the Chiefs' 33-27 win at Miami, racking up one sack and career-highs in tackles (four) and stops behind the line of scrimmage (three) … Danna has received playing time in 10 affairs (no starts) for 12-1 Kansas City, recording 22 tackles, 2.5 sacks and four tackles for loss.

Mike Danna deserves more and more early down work, he's been exceptional vs the run this year



1st: Gets upfield and outside, great hand placement in LT's chest, great leverage to extend & create space while finding the ball



2nd: Inside hands vs TE, re-set LoS, & absorbs 2nd TE pic.twitter.com/5AqDjFMMK3 — Matt Lane (@ChiefinCarolina) December 14, 2020

Chiefs D gets their first sack of the game... who would have guessed Mike Danna? 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/q6IwuUBzyX — Arrowheads Abroad (@KCChiefs_UK) December 13, 2020

Mike Danna was a great pick — Sam Hays (@WichitaChiefSam) December 13, 2020

WR Amara Darboh, Carolina Panthers

Signed to the Carolina Panthers' practice squad Dec. 11, after being released from the Steelers' practice squad Oct. 26 … Darboh has not appeared in a clash with either team this season.

WR Devin Funchess, Green Bay Packers

Decided not to play the 2020 season, after 10-3 Green Bay signed him to a one-year deal April 2.

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Registered one tackle, one sack and one tackle for loss off the bench in the Packers' 31-24 victory at 5-8 Detroit … Gary has started three of the 12 contests he has appeared in, tallying 21 tackles, five sacks, four tackles for loss and a pass defended.

I was wrong about Rashan Gary, he’s turning into an excellent player. — Kevin Turner (@ktfuntweets) December 13, 2020

Rashan Gary in Year 2 has



• 5 sacks

• 10 QB hits



And he’s just getting started.

Loaded with athleticism and upside, it’s exciting to see his development unfold. #UpNext @RashanAGary pic.twitter.com/WhRjMS8g92 — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) December 14, 2020

TE Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers

Placed on injured reserve Nov. 23 with a left knee sprain and there is no timetable for his return … Prior to the injury, Gentry had started one of the two games he'd competed in, but didn't total any statistics.

OL Graham Glasgow, Denver Broncos

Missed the Broncos' 32-27 win at 4-9 Carolina with a foot injury … Glasgow has started all 10 outings he has taken part in, sitting out two while on the coronavirus list and one with the aforementioned injury.

LB Jordan Glasgow, Indianapolis Colts

Is on the coronavirus list and missed the Colts' 44-27 triumph over the Raiders as a result … Glasgow has seen the field on special teams in 12 of Indianapolis' 13 showdowns (no action on defense yet), accumulating nine tackles and a blocked punt.

DT Ryan Glasgow, New Orleans Saints

Resides on the 10-3 Saints' practice squad … Glasgow was signed by New Orleans Nov. 17 after being released by New England Nov. 10, and has competed in two tilts with the former, compiling three tackles.

DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Started the Eagles' 24-21 win over the 10-3 Saints, but only logged one tackle … Graham has started all 13 affairs for Philadelphia and has notched 40 tackles, seven sacks, 12 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery … His 12 stops behind the line of scrimmage are tied for the 13th most in the NFL, while his seven sacks are deadlocked for 20th.

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

Did not see the field in Kansas City's 33-27 victory at Miami … Henne has received playing time in two clashes and has completed five of his six passes for 30 yards, while also scoring a one-yard rushing touchdown.

DL Willie Henry, San Francisco 49ers

Was signed to the 49ers' practice squad Oct. 27 and has resided there ever since.

S Lano Hill, Seattle Seahawks

Was placed on the injured reserve list Oct. 21 with a back injury … Hill has been limited to just two contests due to the ailment, posting 10 tackles and one stop behind the line of scrimmage.

CB Lavert Hill, Philadelphia Eagles

Signed to the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad Dec. 8 after Kansas City released him from their same unit Nov. 24 … Hill has not competed in a game with either club this year.

#Eagles sign CB Lavert Hill to the practice squad. The 5’10” 190 lb. CB out of Michigan, was an UDFA by the #Chiefs after this year’s draft but was released on November 24th pic.twitter.com/Oo1pYUsEK9 — Jimmy Smith/On The Road To Victory (@OTR2Victory) December 8, 2020

I’m actually big on Lavert Hill, didn’t expect the Eagles to have him on their radar. Hope he gets some game time with us https://t.co/lNWnB3tejC — Robert Moore (@RJMoore_4) December 9, 2020

LB Khaleke Hudson, Washington Football Team

Played 82 percent of Washington's special teams snaps in its 23-15 triumph at 5-8 San Francisco, but did not rack up any stats … Hudson has competed in all 13 outings and has recorded three tackles and a tackle for loss, the latter of which occurred on a fake punt in the club's Thanksgiving win at Dallas.

DT Mo Hurst, Las Vegas Raiders

Earned his first start of the season in Las Vegas' 44-27 setback to Indianapolis, registering three tackles … Hurst has started one of the nine showdowns he's participated in (missed three with an ankle sprain and one with coronavirus) and has tallied 22 tackles, half a sack, one pass defended and one tackle for loss.

Raiders need more of this, winning 1 on 1 battles at the point of attack. DT Mo Hurst Jr gets hands on the RG, sheds, makes the stop behind the line. #Raiders #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/oUJGgfZuvu — Ryan Holmes (@Rholm22) December 15, 2020

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

Tore his ACL in an Oct. 18 victory over the Texans and is out for the year … Prior to the setback, Lewan had started all five tilts at left tackle for the 9-4 Titans.

CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

Played 94 percent of the 4-9 Cowboys' defensive snaps off the bench in their 30-7 win at Cincinnati, totaling six tackles and a fumble recovery … Lewis has started 10 of the 12 affairs he has appeared in (missed the season opener with an ankle injury), and has accumulated 44 tackles, four tackles for loss, one pass defended and a fumble recovery.

Week 14 defensive captain Jourdan Lewis with the fumble recovery for Dallas. Played pretty well against the Ravens on Tuesday. — Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) December 13, 2020

Less than a minute into the game, and we have a Cowboys D takeaway. DeMarcus Lawrence forces fumble of Giovani Bernard. Jourdan Lewis recovers. Andy Dalton time — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 13, 2020

CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams

Compiled two tackles in a backup role in Los Angeles' 24-3 victory over the 6-7 Patriots … Long has started one of the 13 clashes he's competed in and has logged seven tackles.

OL Erik Magnuson, Las Vegas Raiders

Is on the 7-6 Raiders' practice squad and has not appeared in a contest this season.

TE Sean McKeon, Dallas Cowboys

Saw action on both offense and special teams in 4-9 Dallas' 30-7 win at Cincinnati, while receiving a career-high nine snaps on the former … Didn't notch any statistics though … McKeon has received playing time in 11 of Dallas’ 13 games, but has yet to post any stats.

S Josh Metellus, Minnesota Vikings

Competed on defense and special teams in Minnesota's 26-14 setback at 8-5 Tampa Bay, but failed to rack up any statistics … Metellus has played in 12 of the team's 13 outings and has recorded eight tackles and two fumble recoveries.

DT Bryan Mone, Seattle Seahawks

Was placed on the injured reserve Nov. 14 with an ankle sprain … Prior to the injury, Mone had competed in eight showdowns off the bench, registering seven tackles, half a sack, one tackle for loss and had also forced a safety.

OL Patrick Omameh, Las Vegas Raiders

Was on the field for just five special teams plays in Las Vegas' 44-27 loss to Indianapolis … Omameh has participated in six tilts as a backup for the 7-6 Raiders after the club signed him as a free agent Sept. 19.

OL Mike Onwenu, New England Patriots

Started and played every offensive snap for the 11th straight affair in New England's 24-3 loss to the 9-4 Rams … Onwenu has begun all 13 clashes, with his starting assignments coming at three different spots on the offensive line — 10 at right tackle, two at left guard and one at right guard.

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns

Reeled in three catches for 74 yards, caught a two-point conversion and logged five yards on one punt return in Cleveland's 47-42 loss to the 8-5 Ravens … Peoples-Jones has started one of the 10 outings he's participated in, hauling in 10 receptions for 238 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner in Cleveland’s Oct. 25 victory over the Bengals … Is also averaging 4.5 yards on 15 punt returns and 21.6 yards on 17 kicks brought back.

Plusses for #Browns last night:



Donovan Peoples-Jones making more and more plays.

Mayfield led offense was relentless.

Team not beaten, time just ran out. — Chris Malumphy (@DraftHistory) December 15, 2020

S Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants

Tallied a season-high 13 tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble in the Giants' 26-7 loss to the 7-6 Cardinals … Peppers has earned the starting nod in 11 of the 12 contests he's played in (missed one with a low-ankle sprain), totaling 74 tackles, 2.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, 10 passes defended, one interception he returned six yards, one fumble recovery and a forced fumble … Is also averaging 11.8 yards on 11 punt returns … His 74 tackles are tied for the second most on the team.

@JabrillPeppers is an all pro... here he is making a tackle for loss starting 10 yards away from the line of scrimmage 😧 pic.twitter.com/kJqObAKKyG — Giants Nation (@NYGiants_Talk) December 15, 2020

OL Cesar Ruiz, New Orleans Saints

Played 62 percent of the Saints' offensive snaps in a backup role in their 24-21 loss to the 4-8-1 Eagles … Ruiz has started seven of the 12 games he's participated in, with each of his starting assignments coming at right guard.

OL Jon Runyan, Green Bay Packers

Only received five special teams plays in 10-3 Green Bay's 31-24 triumph at 5-8 Detroit … Runyan has competed in all 13 outings (no starts) this season.

OL Michael Schofield, Carolina Panthers

Participated in five special teams plays in Carolina's 32-27 defeat to the Broncos … Schofield has competed in eight of the 4-9 Panthers' 13 showdowns, starting the first two tilts at left guard before getting benched prior to the club's Sept. 27 affair against the Chargers … Has taken on a backup role ever since.

LB Josh Uche, New England Patriots

Accumulated one stop behind the line of scrimmage and a career-high two tackles in a backup role in New England's 24-3 loss to the Rams … Uche missed the club's first six clashes with an ankle injury, but has proceeded to play in the ensuing seven (no starts) and compile five tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss.

Belichick on @OMFonWEEI mentioned Myles Bryant and Josh Uche as two young players who’ve made the most of their recent upticks playing time: “Those guys have had a chance to get some playing time, and they’ve done a good job with it, so they’ve earned more.” — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 14, 2020

CB Brandon Watson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Logged one tackle in the 1-12 Jaguars' 31-10 loss to the 9-4 Titans … Watson has seen the field in all 13 contests (one start) and has notched 23 tackles.

S Jarrod Wilson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Started the Jaguars' 31-10 defeat to Tennessee and posted seven tackles and one stop behind the line of scrimmage … Wilson has begun all nine games he's played in (missed four with a hamstring injury) and has racked up 49 tackles, an interception he returned 48 yards in an Oct. 11 loss to Houston, one forced fumble, two tackles for loss and two passes defended.

SHUT DOWN ON 4TH DOWN.



Jarrod Wilson and Myles Jack come up with the stop 😤



RT to #ProBowlVote



📺: CBS | https://t.co/wXsPRg81WJ pic.twitter.com/fTFiPcyjo0 — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) December 13, 2020

DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots

Recorded two tackles off the bench in 6-7 New England's 24-3 loss to the 9-4 Rams … Winovich has started eight of the 13 outings he's played in and has registered 40 tackles, 3.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one interception and a pass defended.

DE Chris Wormley, Pittsburgh Steelers