Women's basketball team hires new assistant coach
The women's basketball team announced on Friday that it would hire Erin Batth to be the team's new assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.
The position has been vacant ever since Carrie Moore departed for the head coaching position at Harvard earlier this month. Kim Barnes Arico wasted no time in finding Moore's replacement, though.
"It speaks volumes about Michigan women's basketball that we were able to attract someone with as much experience and proven success as Erin," Barnes Arico said. "Her experience as the recruiting coordinator at another top 10 program will be a tremendous asset for our entire program. Drawing from her own prestigious playing career, she is an outstanding post coach who has a gift for developing players. Erin's energy is contagious and a perfect fit for us. I can't wait for her to get started."
Batth will join the Wolverines following a four-year coaching stint with the North Carolina State Wolfpack. NC State has been trending up in the landscape of women's college basketball over the last few years. The Wolfpack were a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, and came up just short of a Final Four appearance, falling to UConn in double overtime.
NC State posted an astonishing 110-17 record in Batth's four seasons with the team. She helped the team to three Sweet 16s and one Elite Eight in her time with NC State.
Batth will look to help the Wolverines to even greater heights as the team continues to make history year after year.