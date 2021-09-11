Zak Zinter Back In Michigan's Starting Lineup, More Press Box Observations

ANN ARBOR, MICH. — Michigan Wolverines football saw second-year freshman right guard Zak Zinter play in limited action last week (21 snaps), but the Maize and Blue received some good news ahead of Saturday night's primetime showdown against Washington — the Massachusetts native will be back in the starting lineup, according to the Michigan pregame radio show.

Zinter started five games last season and was described by offensive coordinator Josh Gattis as perhaps the Wolverines' best offensive player.

