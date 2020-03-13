The college basketball season ended abruptly on Thursday afternoon, when the NCAA announced that the men's basketball tournament is cancelled. That came hours after Michigan basketball was warming up at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, set to take on Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament second round. The basketball world was stunned. Senior point guard Zavier Simpson and senior center Jon Teske's careers are finished; they go out as the winningest players in program history, with 108 career wins. Simpson's father, Quincey Simpson, was back in Lima, Ohio, preparing for his Lima Senior High School team's upcoming regional final playoff game, when he heard the news, which came around the time that his own team's season was postponed for at least three weeks. "I got home at about four o’clock, "Quincy Simpson said, "and I never get home that early. Ever. When I got home, I just sat on my couch and was just kind of in shock for me and my season and my kids." RELATED: The Records Zavier Simpson Broke During His Illustrious Michigan Career RELATED: Simpson, Teske Disappointed, But Go Out Winners

Michigan Wolverines basketball's Zavier Simpson is the winningest player in program history, along with Jon Tekse. (Per Kjeldsen)

When Quincey got the chance to FaceTime Zavier, he saw the disappointment on his son's face. "He didn’t have a whole lot of words, and that told me how he felt," the elder Simpson told The Wolverine. "We talk everyday, three or four times a day, and we text each other probably 10 or 15 times a day. We’re always communicating, and when you talk to your son and he’s not talking a whole lot, you can just tell. I could just read his facial expressions. "He realizes that if nothing else, his relationship with Coach [Juwan] Howard, he wanted to go all out for him. They have a really good relationship, as he and Coach [John] Beilein did. But, for this to be the first group that Coach Howard has gotten his hands on, X wanted to make that group memorable. He wanted to make that group special. "He felt that even a lot of the games they lost this year — a couple plays here and there —they were in a lot of those games. He felt a lot of those things could be tweaked and fixed when they get into the Big Ten Tournament and then going into March Madness. But, they take it away not only for him, but for everybody. So, it’s a hard pill to swallow. It’s really just a hard pill to swallow." It hadn't sunk in yet that Zavier's career was over until Friday, when Quincey was at a weekly luncheon at the high school. "So many people were asking so many questions about the regional and Michigan and 'X'," Simpson said. "That’s what it kind of set in, like, ‘my son’s career as a college player is over. It’s really over.’ "That’s tough to swallow. He did a lot of things to put himself in the position he’s in today, and to see it end that way — that’s tough. That’s really, really tough. It’s hard to even put into words how you feel because you at least want him to have that last opportunity to make a Big Ten run. He played in the Big Ten Championship every year. To be able to not even participate at all this year, it’s tough. To not even be able to participate in March Madness … they’ve done well in the tournament every year he’s been there." Due to seasons being cancelled in all sports, the NCAA announced Friday that it would grant relief for the use of a season by athletes who have participated in spring sports, and that the committee would discuss doing the same for winter sport athletes.

The NCAA’s Council Coordination Committee has agreed to grant relief for the use of a season of competition for student-athletes who have participated in spring sports.



Committee will also discuss issues for winter sport student-athletes. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 13, 2020