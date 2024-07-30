For our Position Breakdown series, we will look at each position group for Michigan Football as we head toward fall camp. How does the current depth chart shake out? What are the storylines or things you should watch heading into the spring and, eventually, the season? What's the X factor, whether it's a player, coach, or situation, that could change how the group looks? Let's talk ball carriers. POSITION BREAKDOWN SERIES Quarterback

DEPTH CHART

RUNNING BACK STATUS PLAYER STARTER DONOVAN EDWARDS STARTER KALEL MULLINGS ROTATION BENJAMIN HALL OR TAVIERRE DUNLAP DEPTH COLE CABANA, JORDAN MARSHAL, MICAH KA'APANA

WHAT'S THE STORY?

Blake Corum leaves Michigan arguably the greatest running back in Michigan Football history. The Wolverines now try to replace him. Donovan Edwards has been candid about last season's struggles and his mental health journey. His first healthy spring since being a freshman, following a two-touchdown performance in the National Championship game, feels like a momentum build to a strong season for Edwards. Edwards is the obvious RB1, but the carry share is going to be interesting to watch develop this season. Another back who has struggled with injuries, Kalel Mullings, should get plenty of runs, especially in short-yardage situations. The former LB converted RB was recently shouted out by Sherrone Moore at Big Ten Media Days. There is no doubt that Edwards is a home run hitter, but he hasn't shown the ability to get the extra yards on early downs, the 3-5 yard runs to set the offense up. A rotation with Mullings and Edwards is going to be all about timing and execution.





2023 Mullings vs Edwards Player Att YCO/A MTF/A BAY% 1D/TD Edwards 119 2.67 .11 29.8% 21(5TD) Mullings 36 4.14 .27 19.4% 18(1TD)

Again, both players have dealt with injuries and other distractions, so these numbers aren't the complete story, but they are what we have. Mullings got a ridiculous 4.14 yards after contact per attempt compared to Edwards' 2.67. Mullings also forced more missed tackles, getting one on 27% of his rushing attempts compared to Edwards' 11%. Over 29% of Edwards' yardage came on long breakaway runs. Mullings got a first down on nearly half of his carries. What you can't discount is Edwards' production when he has been RB1, like at the end of 2022 when Corum was out.

Edwards 2022 vs OSU, Purdue, TCU Att YCO/A MTF/A BAY% 1D/TD 70 4.71 .24 64.4% 19(3TD)

The breakaway percentage is misleading because of 85, 65, 60, and 54-yard runs. You take that all day. The yards after contact beat 2023 Mullings, the missed tackles forced per attempt is nearly identical, but the first downs per attempt is lower. It will be interesting to see if Edwards gets the most RB1 reps in fall camp or if there is some rotation. Edwards' threat in the passing game has to be taken advantage of this season. In fact, hopefully, we will see formations with both backs on the field at the same time.

X FACTOR