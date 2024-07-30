2024 Michigan Football Position Breakdown Running Back
For our Position Breakdown series, we will look at each position group for Michigan Football as we head toward fall camp.
How does the current depth chart shake out? What are the storylines or things you should watch heading into the spring and, eventually, the season? What's the X factor, whether it's a player, coach, or situation, that could change how the group looks?
Let's talk ball carriers.
DEPTH CHART
|STATUS
|PLAYER
|
STARTER
|
DONOVAN EDWARDS
|
STARTER
|
KALEL MULLINGS
|
ROTATION
|
BENJAMIN HALL OR TAVIERRE DUNLAP
|
DEPTH
|
COLE CABANA, JORDAN MARSHAL, MICAH KA'APANA
WHAT'S THE STORY?
Blake Corum leaves Michigan arguably the greatest running back in Michigan Football history. The Wolverines now try to replace him.
Donovan Edwards has been candid about last season's struggles and his mental health journey. His first healthy spring since being a freshman, following a two-touchdown performance in the National Championship game, feels like a momentum build to a strong season for Edwards.
Edwards is the obvious RB1, but the carry share is going to be interesting to watch develop this season. Another back who has struggled with injuries, Kalel Mullings, should get plenty of runs, especially in short-yardage situations. The former LB converted RB was recently shouted out by Sherrone Moore at Big Ten Media Days.
There is no doubt that Edwards is a home run hitter, but he hasn't shown the ability to get the extra yards on early downs, the 3-5 yard runs to set the offense up. A rotation with Mullings and Edwards is going to be all about timing and execution.
|Player
|Att
|YCO/A
|MTF/A
|BAY%
|1D/TD
|
Edwards
|
119
|
2.67
|
.11
|
29.8%
|
21(5TD)
|
Mullings
|
36
|
4.14
|
.27
|
19.4%
|
18(1TD)
Again, both players have dealt with injuries and other distractions, so these numbers aren't the complete story, but they are what we have. Mullings got a ridiculous 4.14 yards after contact per attempt compared to Edwards' 2.67. Mullings also forced more missed tackles, getting one on 27% of his rushing attempts compared to Edwards' 11%. Over 29% of Edwards' yardage came on long breakaway runs. Mullings got a first down on nearly half of his carries.
What you can't discount is Edwards' production when he has been RB1, like at the end of 2022 when Corum was out.
|Att
|YCO/A
|MTF/A
|BAY%
|1D/TD
|
70
|
4.71
|
.24
|
64.4%
|
19(3TD)
The breakaway percentage is misleading because of 85, 65, 60, and 54-yard runs. You take that all day. The yards after contact beat 2023 Mullings, the missed tackles forced per attempt is nearly identical, but the first downs per attempt is lower.
It will be interesting to see if Edwards gets the most RB1 reps in fall camp or if there is some rotation. Edwards' threat in the passing game has to be taken advantage of this season. In fact, hopefully, we will see formations with both backs on the field at the same time.
X FACTOR
I'm going with X Factor(s) on this one.
Benjamin Hall was the star of last year's spring practice and Maize vs. Blue Spring game. The freshman showed up in incredible shape and took full advantage of premium reps, as many of the top backs dealt with injuries.
Hall also dealt with injuries in the regular season, leading to his first year being a redshirt. We got our best look at Hall when he rushed nine times for 58 yards against Indiana.
Last season, Hall was 5'11", 234 lbs, but he carried it well. Staff members have already compared Hall to Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum. While we haven't seen it in sustained game action, Hall is smooth but physical. He shows patience and vision, and while no one can cut like Corum, Hall's strong lower body allows him to run similarly.
Freshman Jordan Marshall has gotten a lot of Corum comparisons himself, including recently from Moore. He joins the team now in fall camp, and I wouldn't be shocked if he makes some noise.
Hall should be able to lock down the RB3 role this fall and be a consistent contributor this season. I also think Marshall might be too good to keep off the field, especially as the season goes on.
---
