For our Position Breakdown series, we will look at each position group for Michigan Football as we head toward spring practices. How does the current depth chart shake out? What are the storylines or things you should watch heading into the spring and, eventually, the season? What's the X factor, whether it's a player, coach, or situation, that could change how the group looks? Let's talk the defenders in the middle. POSITION BREAKDOWN SERIES Quarterback

DEPTH CHART

EDGE STATUS PLAYER WILL STARTER ERNEST HAUSMANN WILL BACKUP JAYDON HOOD OR MICAH POLLARD MIKE STARTER JAISHAWN BARHAM MIKE BACKUP JIMMY ROLDER SAM STARTER SEMAJ BRIDGEMAN DEPTH JASON HEWLETT, HAYDEN MOORE, COLE SULLIVAN, JEREMIAH BEASLEY, CHRISTIAN BOIVIN

WHAT'S THE STORY?

For most of the last two seasons, the Michigan linebackers have been led by Junior Colson and Michael Barrett. Both are headed to the NFL, with some analysts projecting Colson as the best LB in the 2024 NFL Draft. This means Michigan will have two new starters in the middle of the defense. Normally, this would raise concern, but thanks to back-to-back transfers inside the Big Ten conference, Michigan heads to 2024 with an intriguing duo again. Before last season, former Nebraska LB Ernest Hausmann transferred to Ann Arbor. Some expected Hausmann to fight for a starting role, but the sophomore got a needed year as a solid rotational piece. Hausmann played roughly half the snaps of Barrett and Colson. He is a pure-form tackler who rarely misses, but he must improve in pass rush and coverage to help truly replace Barrett. With Colson declaring for the draft as a Junior, there was a potential gap in the defense at the MIKE. Michigan once again went to the portal, landing Maryland transfer Jaishawn Barham. A violent tackler, Barham makes an impact in the run game and pass game. Barham was the only player to intercept JJ McCarthy outside of the Bowling Green game. Unlike Hausmann, Barham is elite in pass rush, with 21 pressures and 3 sacks in just 83 pass rush snaps last season. A weapon new DC Wink Martindale will surely use. The LB room welcomes back Brian Jean-Mary as coach and has more depth than in recent years. Jean-Mary originally recruited Jaydon Hood, and he hopes to impress in the spring and become the 3rd LB, similar to Hausmann last season. Hood will have to compete with Micah Pollard, a valuable special teams contributor poised to crack the two-deep. Jimmy Rolder will hope to bounce back from an injury-plagued 2023 season to back up Barham at the MIKE. The group to watch here is the young guns. This season, popular picks to break out are redshirt freshmen Jason Hewlett and Hayden Moore. I will be watching closely to see their physical shape at the start of camp and where they are in the pecking order. It would not be a hot take to say either one could start in 2025. Michigan will also have two future stars as early enrollees, Cole Sullivan and Jeremiah Beasley. It will also be interesting to see the size of the two freshmen, especially Sullivan, who could grow into an EDGE. It is rare to see freshmen contribute at LB, but if anyone can do it, Sullivan and Beasley have the tools.







X FACTOR