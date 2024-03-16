For our Position Breakdown series, we will look at each position group for Michigan Football as we head toward spring practices. How does the current depth chart shake out? What are the storylines or things you should watch heading into the spring and, eventually, the season? What's the X factor, whether it's a player, coach, or situation, that could change how the group looks? Let's talk about the big guys who have to block and catch. POSITION BREAKDOWN SERIES Quarterback

DEPTH CHART

EDGE STATUS PLAYER TE1 COLSTON LOVELAND TE2 MARLIN KLEIN H-BACK MAX BREDESON BACKUPS DEAKON TONIELLI, ZACK MARSHALL DEPTH BRADY PRIESKORN, HOGAN HANSEN, BRANDON MANN

WHAT'S THE STORY?

I have been on the Colston Loveland train since picking him as a breakout candidate as a freshman. Yet, every step of the way, I continue to underrate him. Is it possible, heading into a season where many say Loveland is the best tight end in the country, are we still underrating him?

TIght End Seasons Player Rec Yards TDs Player A 51 654 3 Player B 45 649 4

There were plenty of talented tight ends in the Jim Harbaugh era, but it was bookmarked by the best with Jake Butt and Colston Loveland. Butt is already thought of as arguably the best tight end in Michigan history, and one of these stat lines is from his best season in 2015, Harbaugh's first. The other is Colston Loveland last year. Did you know Loveland had already matched Butt's best season of production? Player A is Butt's 2015 season, and Player B is Loveland's 2023 season. Crazy huh? Butt's 2016 senior season was similar, with 46 receptions, 546 yards, and 4 touchdowns. Loveland could go to another level this year. He is entering his junior year, which typically shows a bump. The 2016 team had a clear WR1, with Amara Darboh getting 57 receptions, 862 yards, and 7 touchdowns. With no clear WR1 and currently no big-body X receiver, is Loveland WR1 in 2024? Marlin Klein will step into the TE2 role and should be an excellent in-line blocking tight end. We aren't sure the receiving threat he will be, but you can't expect him to take targets like AJ Barner in 2023. Loveland and Barner were largely interchangeable between Y and H tight ends, but Loveland and Klein should have more defined roles. Deakon Tonielli and Zack Marshall enter their second seasons looking to carve out roles in the two-deep. Tonielli has the size to challenge Klein as the inline tight end. Marshall is very much the wide receiver trapped in a tight end's body skillset that Loveland was, but he hasn't adjusted to his size like Loveland has. If Marshall can be a stronger version of his high school junior season, he can be a pass-catching threat. Michigan landed two future stars in the 2024 class, and both will be early enrollees. Brady Prieskorn and Hogan Hansen are both way ahead of incoming freshmen when it comes to blocking. Both are all-around tight ends who could start to challenge upperclassmen in the spring. With so little experience ahead of them, either one or both rising up the depth chart would not be shocking.

X FACTOR