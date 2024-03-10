2024 Michigan Football Spring Position Breakdown Wide Receiver
For our Position Breakdown series, we will look at each position group for Michigan Football as we head toward spring practices.
How does the current depth chart shake out? What are the storylines or things you should watch heading into the spring and, eventually, the season? What's the X factor, whether it's a player, coach, or situation, that could change how the group looks?
Let's talk pass catchers.
DEPTH CHART
|STATUS
|PLAYER
|
X STARTER
|
FRED MOORE
|
X BACKUP
|
PEYTON O'LEARY
|
Z STARTER
|
TYLER MORRIS
|
Z BACKUP
|
KARMELLO ENGLISH
|
SLOT STARTER
|
SEMAJ MORGAN
|
SLOT BACKUP
|
KARMELLO ENGLISH
|
DEPTH
|
KENDRICK BELL, DALE CHESSON
WHAT'S THE STORY?
It is going to be a year of transition at wide receiver. Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson are gone, and so is most of Michigan's production.
Semaj Morgan and Tyler Morris flashed in moments, including big games from both against Alabama in the Rose Bowl, but each will need to take leaps and become WR1 and WR2 in 2024. Both have the talent to do it, but there aren't many other options.
Morris will step into the Z role Wilson and Ronnie Bell previously held. He is the last remaining receiver from the "freak show" 2022 class after Darrius Clemons transferred to Oregon State and Amorion Walker, who had already moved to defense, transferred to Ole Miss. Neither Clemons nor Walker made any impact, and the misses from that 2022 class have impacted the depth of this group heading to '24.
Morris finally looked at himself, showing his top-end speed on a 38-yard touchdown against Alabama. Morris tore his ACL during his Covid impacted Junior season and missed his senior season recovering from the injury. 2023 was the first time in four years he played a full football season. A full offseason as a clear starter should have Morris positioned for a breakout season.
Many expected Morris would break out last year, and a big reason he had only 4 starts and fewer snaps than expected was freshman star Semaj Morgan. Morgan immediately caught attention in week 2 with a 35-yard back-shoulder touchdown against UNLV. By Big Ten play against Nebraska, Morgan was getting more snaps in the slot, with Wilson moving back to the Z role, taking reps away from Morris. Morgan finished the year with 22 receptions for 204 yards and 2 touchdowns, having the best freshman WR season for Michigan since Donovan Peoples-Jones.
Behind them, the depth is thin. Morgan's classmate, Karmello English, should be the clear WR4 with his ability to play in the slot or outside, but he had only 2 targets in 2023. There is talent coming with this freshmen class, but I'Marion Stewart and Channing Goodwin will not be joining the team until the summer. Stewart could have a Morgan like role this year, but not enrolling early like Morgan gives him a late start.
If there is a year for Peyton O'Leary to become a solid contributor, this is it. A star of last spring, O'Leary will be a story to watch this year.
X FACTOR
I'm going to cheat here and name two. Michigan was not very active in the transfer portal due to the uncertainty of the coaching staff, but one position they targeted and did not get a commitment was at wide receiver. Michigan was specifically looking for a big-body outside receiver. They thought they had their man with Indiana WR Donaven McCulley, but he elected to return the Hoosiers. Wake Forest transfer Jahmal Banks was also looked at before transferring to Nebraska.
I would expect Michigan to be active in the transfer portal this spring, depending on which WRs may enter during the spring transfer portal window. Michigan has talent in this receiver room, but they are all similar-style players, and there isn't much experience. A taller receiver, ideally with in-game experience, would be a no-brainer addition for Michigan.
That is an unknown, however, and something that would not happen until after spring, making the player to watch, and my X Factor for spring, Fred Moore. Moore is part of the Morgan and English 2023 class. He and Morgan received much praise during last year's spring and fall camps. While Morgan saw more reps and targets, Moore played double the pass snaps of Clemons and finished with 4 receptions on 6 targets. Moore is the favorite to be the starting X heading into spring.
At 6'1", Moore lacks the size of a Cornelius Johnson but has the tools to be a WR1. Arguably already the best route runner on the team, Moore could excel at the one thing Michigan receivers have struggled at as of late, getting separation. He doesn't need to be the burner because Michigan has Morgan and Morris, but he has speed. Moore had 67 receptions for 1,500 yards and 24 touchdowns his senior year. Even if Michigan brings in an outside receiver, Moore is going to push for reps and have a high floor in 2024.
