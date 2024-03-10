For our Position Breakdown series, we will look at each position group for Michigan Football as we head toward spring practices. How does the current depth chart shake out? What are the storylines or things you should watch heading into the spring and, eventually, the season? What's the X factor, whether it's a player, coach, or situation, that could change how the group looks? Let's talk pass catchers. POSITION BREAKDOWN SERIES Quarterback

Running Back

Wide Reciever

Tight End

Offensive Line

EDGE

Defensive Tackle

Linebacker

Cornerback

Safety

DEPTH CHART

WIDE RECEIVER STATUS PLAYER X STARTER FRED MOORE X BACKUP PEYTON O'LEARY Z STARTER TYLER MORRIS Z BACKUP KARMELLO ENGLISH SLOT STARTER SEMAJ MORGAN SLOT BACKUP KARMELLO ENGLISH DEPTH KENDRICK BELL, DALE CHESSON

WHAT'S THE STORY?

It is going to be a year of transition at wide receiver. Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson are gone, and so is most of Michigan's production. Semaj Morgan and Tyler Morris flashed in moments, including big games from both against Alabama in the Rose Bowl, but each will need to take leaps and become WR1 and WR2 in 2024. Both have the talent to do it, but there aren't many other options. Morris will step into the Z role Wilson and Ronnie Bell previously held. He is the last remaining receiver from the "freak show" 2022 class after Darrius Clemons transferred to Oregon State and Amorion Walker, who had already moved to defense, transferred to Ole Miss. Neither Clemons nor Walker made any impact, and the misses from that 2022 class have impacted the depth of this group heading to '24. Morris finally looked at himself, showing his top-end speed on a 38-yard touchdown against Alabama. Morris tore his ACL during his Covid impacted Junior season and missed his senior season recovering from the injury. 2023 was the first time in four years he played a full football season. A full offseason as a clear starter should have Morris positioned for a breakout season. Many expected Morris would break out last year, and a big reason he had only 4 starts and fewer snaps than expected was freshman star Semaj Morgan. Morgan immediately caught attention in week 2 with a 35-yard back-shoulder touchdown against UNLV. By Big Ten play against Nebraska, Morgan was getting more snaps in the slot, with Wilson moving back to the Z role, taking reps away from Morris. Morgan finished the year with 22 receptions for 204 yards and 2 touchdowns, having the best freshman WR season for Michigan since Donovan Peoples-Jones. Behind them, the depth is thin. Morgan's classmate, Karmello English, should be the clear WR4 with his ability to play in the slot or outside, but he had only 2 targets in 2023. There is talent coming with this freshmen class, but I'Marion Stewart and Channing Goodwin will not be joining the team until the summer. Stewart could have a Morgan like role this year, but not enrolling early like Morgan gives him a late start. If there is a year for Peyton O'Leary to become a solid contributor, this is it. A star of last spring, O'Leary will be a story to watch this year.



X FACTOR