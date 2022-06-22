22 IN '22: Wolverines to Watch: #12 C Olu Oluwatimi

#12 C Olu Oluwatimi

As a Recruit

Olu Oluwatimi was an under the radar recruit who got very few offers despite being a stud at powerhouse Dematha. He was undersized and a tweener guard without a lot of football experience. He elected to attend the Air Force Academy over a preferred walk-on offer to Virginia. After just one season he changed his mind and transferred to the Cavaliers. Under previous rules he was forced to sit out the 2018 season but was on scholarship for the 2019 season.

College Football Career

Oluwatimi was the starting center his first full season at Virginia. Now 6'3" and pushing over 300lbs, the size concern was gone. He only missed one game due to a hand injury and was a valuable piece to the Cavalier o-line. Along with center he played at both guard spots. He didn't allow a sack or QB hit in the entire 2019 season. His success continued in 2020 where Oluwatimi was rated the #2 center in run blocking in the country by PFF. He was the leader of the ACC best offensive line at Virginia. The Cavaliers were one of the top teams in the nation at setting rushing lanes with a 2.7 YPC before contact. He had become the leader and called all the protections from the line. Expectations were high in 2021 and Oluwatimi delivered. Olu started in every game once again for Virginia extending his active streak to 32 games. Oluwatimi was once again recognized as the second best run blocking center by PFF. Nationally he was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy Award that eventually went to Tyler Lindbaum of Iowa.

2022 Expectations

Oluwatimi checked the waters of the NFL Draft and received feedback that he was a day 3 pick or potentially undrafted. With small concerns about footwork and other technique issues that could be worked on, Oluwatimi elected to transfer for his grad season. For a guy who has thrived in run blocking and been recognized as one of the best centers in the country, transferring to the program that just had the best offensive line in the country and lived on running the ball made a lot of sense. Michigan was the perfect fit for Olu and so far Olu has been the perfect fit for Michigan. Longtime Wolverine Andrew Vastardis has departed and Oluwatimi is expected to plug right into the starting center role. Word out of spring from coaches and players was that not only was Olu fitting in right away, but he was exceeding expectations. Already becoming a leader on the offensive line and becoming familiar with Michigan's playbook and protections. With a best in the nation offensive line that is returning three starters and has high-end potential starters at right tackle, Oluwatimi is expected to not only help Michigan maintain its dominance but reach new heights. Vastardis was better than he ever got credit for, but Oluwatimi is already one of the best centers in the country. He'll have experienced guards in Keegan and Zinter on each shoulder and possibly the best RB duo in the country lined up behind him. The ceiling really is the limit for Oluwatimi as he joins a program tailor-made for his personality and style. With the talent next to him and behind him, and not to mention the coaching of Sherrone Moore, some scouts think Olu could have the kind of the season that gets him from day 3 to Thursday night in the NFL Draft. With all the hype around the wide receiver weapons, RB duo, and who will be the quarterback for the Wolverines, it literally all starts with Oluwatimi snapping the ball. Michigan's potential as a best in the country offense depends on his ability to fit into the mold the Wolverines made in 2021 and based on what we have heard and seen so far, there is no reason to think he can't do it.

Comp: Lloyd Cushenberry LSU & Denver Broncos