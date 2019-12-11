With the Michigan Wolverines' 2019 football regular-season in the books, we've decided to take an early look at what next year's roster could potentially look like. Granted, some changes are still bound to occur between now and then (players will depart early for the NFL, others will transfer, etc.), but with the 2020 recruiting class nearly wrapped up, we're starting to form a fairly clear picture of what the 2020 crew will look like. We've also taken a look back at each of head coach Jim Harbaugh's four full recruiting classes during his time at Michigan, and how many of the players from each class still remain on the current roster (while also explaining what happened to those who don't). We begin, however, by breaking down all returning scholarship players by class, categorizing them by what year they'll be in 2020.

Fifth-Year Seniors (5): DT Michael Dwumfour, TE Nick Eubanks, LB Devin Gil, K Quinn Nordin, OG Stephen Spanellis * — This list does not include running back Chris Evans, who was not with the team for the 2019 campaign but may rejoin for the 2020 season. We are excluding him, however, until he officially comes back to the club Seniors (7): WR Nico Collins, S Brad Hawkins, FB Ben Mason, DE Kwity Paye, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, C Cesar Ruiz, CB Ambry Thomas

Redshirt Juniors (11): WR Tarik Black, OG Chuck Filiaga, OT Joel Honigford, DT Donovan Jeter, CB Jaylen Kelly-Powell*, QB Dylan McCaffrey, DT Phillip Paea, P Brad Robbins, LB Josh Ross*, OT Andrew Stueber, DE Luiji Vilain * — Cornerback Jaylen Kelly-Powell and linebacker Josh Ross have each played in only three games in 2019, and as a result will both be redshirt juniors in 2020 Juniors (3): WR Ronnie Bell, DE Aidan Hutchinson, K Jake Moody Redshirt Sophomores (15): LB Mike Barrett, S Sammy Faustin, CB Vincent Gray, CB Gemon Green, S German Green, RB Hassan Haskins, OT Ryan Hayes, OT Jalen Mayfield, LB Cam McGrone, QB Joe Milton, TE Luke Schoonmaker, RB Christian Turner, DE Taylor Upshaw, RB Ben VanSumeren, DE Julius Welschof Sophomores (8): TE Erick All, RB Zach Charbonnet, S Daxton Hill, DT Chris Hinton, WR Giles Jackson, WR Cornelius Johnson, WR Mike Sainristil, LB Anthony Solomon Redshirt Freshmen (17): OT Karsen Barnhart, C Zach Carpenter, WR George Johnson, S Quinten Johnson, OT Trente Jones, OT Trevor Keegan, QB Cade McNamara, DE Mike Morris, DE Gabe Newburg, DE David Ojabo, CB Jalen Perry, OG Nolan Rumler, DT Mazi Smith, OT Jack Stewart, LB Charles Thomas, CB D.J. Turner, LB Joey Velazquez

Reflecting on the Attrition That has Occurred Since the 2018 Season Began

• Only one Michigan player has announced his intentions to transfer since the 2019 regular-season ended — redshirt sophomore linebacker Jordan Anthony. He came to U-M as a five-star recruit in the 2017 class, but wound up playing in just 16 games at Michigan and accumulating 14 tackles. Senior linebacker Josh Uche also announced he’d be going pro on Dec. 5. There had been some speculation he could potentially receive a medical redshirt and return as a fifth-year senior in 2020 after only playing in four games as a freshman in 2016, but whether or not he would have been allowed to do that remains unknown. • Two other Wolverine players departed during the 2019 campaign — junior safety J’Marick Woods (Oct. 21) and redshirt freshman tight end Mustapha Muhammad (Oct. 14). The former played in 27 games at U-M and compiled 22 tackles, while the latter only made two collegiate appearances and never caught a pass. Muhammad announced he'd be transferring to Houston, while Woods’ destination has not yet been revealed. • Michigan saw 12 players (dating back to the 2016 recruiting class) leave the team early between the conclusion of the 2018 regular-season and the beginning of the 2019 campaign. Three went pro (defensive end Rashan Gary, linebacker Devin Bush and cornerback David Long), six transferred (defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon, cornerbacks Benjamin St-Juste and Myles Sims, quarterback Brandon Peters, defensive lineman Ron Johnson and wide receiver Oliver Martin), one was dismissed (running back O’maury Samuels), one medically retired (wide receiver Quintel Kent) and one was suspended indefinitely (running back Chris Evans). Three others, meanwhile, left during the 2018 season — running back Kurt Taylor, offensive lineman James Hudson and linebacker Drew Singleton. Timeline of Player Departures Dating Back to the 2016 Recruiting Class: • Dec. 5, 2019 — Jordan Anthony • Oct. 21, 2019 — J'Marick Woods • Oct. 14, 2019 — Mustapha Muhammad • Aug. 5, 2019 — Quintel Kent • June 5, 2019 — Oliver Martin • June 2, 2019 — Chris Evans • May 24, 2019 — Ron Johnson • May 4, 2019 — Brandon Peters • April 18, 2019 — Myles Sims • March 22, 2019 — Benjamin St-Juste • Jan. 2, 2019 — David Long • Dec. 19, 2018 — Devin Bush • Dec. 17, 2018 — Aubrey Solomon • Dec. 12, 2018 — O'maury Samuels • Nov. 26, 2018 — Rashan Gary • Nov. 6, 2018 — Kurt Taylor • Oct. 22, 2018 — James Hudson • Oct. 17, 2018 — Drew Singleton • Aug. 20, 2018 — Deron Irving-Bey • Aug. 8, 2018 — Eddie McDoom • Aug. 3, 2018 — Kekoa Crawford • July 29, 2018 — Kareem Walker • April 17, 2018 — Elysee Mbem-Bosse • Dec. 30, 2017 — Ja'Raymond Hall • Oct. 4, 2017 — Nate Johnson • July 4, 2017 — Corey Malone-Hatcher • March 24, 2017 — Kingston Davis • Feb. 21, 2017 — Devin Asiasi • Aug. 24, 2016 — Ahmir Mitchell

2016 Recruiting Class — 13 of the 27 Signees Remain at U-M (48.1%)

