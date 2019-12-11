This morning, he joined host Jon Jansen on the "In The Trenches" podcast and discussed his journey that has led him up to this point.

Michigan Wolverines senior linebacker Josh Uche has declared that he will enter the NFL draft , rather than petition for a fifth-year of eligibility. Uche will play in the Citrus Bowl against Alabama, and is set to graduate from U-M in May.

The decision-making process was difficult, but Uche is ultimately comfortable with his decision to enter the NFL draft.

"I mean, it’s always tough, just because of the bonds you’ve built here, and the camaraderie between your teammates," Uche said. "There’s a lot of 'ifs.' 'If I come back then this can possibly happen.' A lot of what-if factors.

"It’s just hard knowing that the guys that have become my brothers, making the decision to leave them wasn’t an easy one — especially the coaches and getting into such a routine on campus. Stepping into a new world, it was a hard decision, but I feel like it’s the right one."

A combination of things led Uche to the ultimate decision to take his shot at football's highest level.

"Just a lot of praying, doing a lot of prayer, talking to my family, coaches," Uche said when asked how he made the decision. "As the season went on, seeing how things were going, also."

It wasn't always an easy road for Uche while at U-M. He played in just four games his freshman season. As a sophomore, he played in ten games and recorded three tackles and a sack. Then, his junior season happened. He led the team in sacks with seven on the year. This season, Uche has 8.5 sacks, and has earned himself a second team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches (third team, media).

How did Uche stay on the path to where he is now? He says his faith guided him on the journey.

"Growing up, everyone has the dream of playing in the NFL," Uche said. "But, the way God has used me, I could have never imagined anything happening the way it’s happened.

"Coming in as a freshman, playing four games and doing okay. My sophomore year, I started seeing that maybe I don’t fit this system, starting to have my doubts. 'Should I transfer? Should I do this?' I started leaning more on prayer, and then everything just transformed.

"I just kept praying, kept working hard. Something was telling me there was going to be a breakthrough. God has guided me the entire way. I couldn’t even sit here and explain how things have panned out. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be doing any of this stuff right now."

Things have certainly panned out, as Uche has been a big-time impact player in his final two seasons as a Wolverine. Off the field, things are panning out, as well, as Uche understands how important his U-M degree will be.

"That’s one of the main reasons why I came here," Uche said about how important graduating is for him. "To be able to go out into the world and say that I’m a Michigan Man, that’s priceless. Saying that right now just feels so good.

"Football isn’t forever. Everyone knows that. The NFL — some people say it stands for ‘Not For Long.’ But, that education, the things you learn, the relationships and connections you make. Michigan has the largest alumni network in the world. Being able to graduate and be a part of that association, it’s just priceless."

Uche is relishing the opportunity to play Alabama in his final collegiate game.

"I was excited, man," Uche said when he heard U-M would face the Crimson Tide. "Just growing up always playing with them on NCAA, and just all the great players that have come out of ‘Bama that I’ve looked up to. Not everyone gets the chance to play them, especially us coming from the Big Ten. I was just really excited.

"It’s a big opportunity to represent the Big Ten and play such a great rival in Alabama. Just being able to showcase our talents and showing that we can match them step for step, in terms of competition."

The emotions are starting to hit Uche as he enters his final game in the Maize and Blue.

"It hasn’t hit me yet, necessarily," Uche began. "It hit me a little bit, because me Khaleke [Hudson], Chris Evans and Nick Eubanks are all roommates. We have just been up countless nights, talking about this, constantly talking about how, ‘It’s here, it’s almost here.’ It’s just crazy to think, but I feel like after the last game, it’s going to hit me hard."