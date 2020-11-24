It was somewhat of a quiet weekend for former Michigan Wolverines football players in the NFL, though a few unlikely contributors made headlines. Jacksonville Jaguars safety Jarrod Wilson, for example, posted a season-high nine tackles in a 27-3 loss to the Steelers, while Pittsburgh tight end Zach Gentry earned his first start of the year in the same game. Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Jon Runyan also received by far the most action he'd ever seen (83 percent of his team's offensive snaps) in a 34-31 overtime loss at Indianapolis. The complete list of Wolverines in the NFL and how they fared this past weekend is below:

Former Michigan Wolverines football and current Jacksonville Jaguars safety Jarrod Wilson played at U-M from 2012-15. (USA Today Sports Images)

OL Ben Braden, Green Bay Packers

Did not play in the Packers' 34-31 overtime loss at 7-3 Indianapolis … Braden has only appeared in one contest off the bench, playing both offense and special teams.

QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Completed 26 of his 48 passes for 216 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Buccaneers' 24-17 loss to the Rams … On the year, Brady is connecting on 64.7 percent of throws for 2,955 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine picks … His 2,955 yards and 25 scoring tosses are both the fourth most in the NFL.

Tom Brady caught a pass and completed a pass on the same play pic.twitter.com/ovVeHjimZy — Athlete Swag (@AthleteSwag) November 24, 2020

OL Ben Bredeson, Baltimore Ravens

Didn't see any playing time in 6-4 Baltimore's 30-24 overtime loss to the Titans this weekend … Bredeson has appeared in four clashes off the bench this season.

LB Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers

Tore his ACL in a 38-7 victory over Cleveland Oct. 18 and is out for the rest of the year … Prior to the injury, Bush had started five contests and accumulated 26 tackles, one sack and three passes defended … His 26 tackles were the second most on the team at the time of his injury.

TE Jake Butt, Denver Broncos

Placed on the injured reserve list with a hamstring injury Nov. 3 … Butt has started one of the five games he's played in (missed five outings with the aforementioned ailment), compiling two receptions for five yards.

DE Taco Charlton, Kansas City Chiefs

Was placed on the injured reserve list Nov. 20 with a lower-leg fracture and missed the 9-1 Chiefs' 35-31 triumph at Las Vegas as a result … Charlton has seen time in seven showdowns (no starts) and has logged seven tackles, two sacks, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

Without Taco Charlton, the #Chiefs only have Frank Clark providing any semblance of an edge rush.



Willie Gay might be part of a solution here - in spurts, anyway. — Scott Loring (@ChiefsChannel) November 23, 2020

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Started and notched one tackle in Kansas City's 35-31 win over the Raiders … Clark has started all 10 tilts for the 9-1 Chiefs and has posted 21 tackles, four sacks, six tackles for loss, one pass defended and a 14-yard fumble recovery.

OL Mason Cole, Arizona Cardinals

Started the Cardinals' 28-21 loss to Seattle Thursday night and played every offensive snap … Cole has earned the starting nod in all eight affairs he has appeared in for 6-4 Arizona, missing two with a hamstring injury.

DE Mike Danna, Kansas City Chiefs

Tied his season high with three tackles off the bench in the Chiefs' 35-31 win at Las Vegas … Danna has received playing time in seven clashes (no starts) for 9-1 Kansas City, racking up 12 tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss.

WR Devin Funchess, Green Bay Packers

Decided not to play the 2020 season, after 7-3 Green Bay signed him to a one-year deal April 2.

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Recorded three tackles and a pass defended in a backup role in the 7-3 Packers' 34-31 setback at Indianapolis … Gary has started one of the nine contests he has appeared in for Green Bay, registering 16 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and a pass defended.

Rashan Gary was the highest graded defensive player for Green Bay against the Colts.



Gary had (4) total pressures in the game and currently has the 2nd most for the #Packers this season with 22. pic.twitter.com/29RDES6sY6 — PFF GB Packers (@PFF_Packers) November 23, 2020

Rashan Gary really jumped off the screen on the rewatch. He's learning how to use his power to affect games.



Also:



– Smacked Rivers on the INT

– Twice beat Castonzo to stuff runs

– Totally blew up a third-down play (near sack)

– Batted down a pass — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) November 24, 2020

Rashan Gary is taking advantage of more reps so far today. You love to see it. — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) November 22, 2020

At some point, you gotta just put Rashan Gary above Preston Smith on the depth chart. Can't hurt. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 22, 2020

TE Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers

Earned the starting nod for the first time all year in 10-0 Pittsburgh's 27-3 blowout of Jacksonville, but did not tally any stats and only played six offensive snaps before departing with a knee injury … Gentry has started one of the two games he's competed in this year, but has yet to total any statistics.

Coach Tomlin said Zach Gentry has a "significant" knee injury and is out for Thursday.



Joe Haden and JuJu Smith-Schuster's availability will be determined by practice this week. — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) November 23, 2020

Steelers TE Zach Gentry Reportedly Suffered Sprained Knee Against Jaguars https://t.co/PkWmPym8rD — Steelers Depot 🦃 (@Steelersdepot) November 23, 2020

OL Graham Glasgow, Denver Broncos

Started and played 85 percent of the team's offensive snaps in 4-6 Denver's 20-13 triumph over 6-4 Miami … Glasgow has started all eight outings he's played in for the Broncos, missing two while residing on the coronavirus list.

LB Jordan Glasgow, Indianapolis Colts

Accumulated one tackle while receiving 77 percent of the club's special teams snaps in 7-3 Indianapolis' overtime victory against the Packers … Glasgow has seen the field on special teams in all 10 showdowns (no action on defense yet), compiling seven tackles and a blocked punt.

DT Ryan Glasgow, New Orleans Saints

Logged three tackles in a backup role in the 8-2 Saints' 24-9 victory over the Falcons … Glasgow was signed by New Orleans Nov. 17 after being released by New England Nov. 10, with Sunday's action against Atlanta marking his 2020 debut.

DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Started the Eagles' 22-17 loss at 7-3 Cleveland, notching five tackles and two stops behind the line of scrimmage … Graham has started all 10 tilts for Philadelphia and has posted 35 tackles, seven sacks, 11 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery … His 11 tackles for loss are tied for the eighth most in the NFL and his seven sacks are deadlocked for ninth.

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

Did not see the field in 9-1 Kansas City's 35-31 win at Las Vegas … Henne has received playing time in two outings and has completed five of his six passes for 30 yards, while also scoring a one-yard rushing touchdown.

DL Willie Henry, San Francisco 49ers

Was signed to the 49ers' practice squad Oct. 27 and has resided there ever since.

S Lano Hill, Seattle Seahawks

Was placed on the injured reserve Oct. 21 with a back injury … Hill has been limited to just two clashes due to the ailment, racking up 10 tackles and one stop behind the line of scrimmage.

CB Lavert Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

Resides on the 9-1 Chiefs' practice squad and has not appeared in a contest this season.

LB Khaleke Hudson, Washington Football Team

Played 81 percent of Washington's special teams snaps in its 20-9 win over Cincinnati, but did not record any statistics … Hudson has competed in all 10 games on special teams (none on defense) for 3-7 Washington and has registered two tackles.

DT Mo Hurst, Las Vegas Raiders

Missed Las Vegas' 35-31 loss to 9-1 Kansas City with an ankle sprain … Hurst has participated in six outings for the 6-4 Raiders (missed three with an ankle sprain and one with coronavirus) and has tallied 13 tackles, half a sack, one pass defended and one tackle for loss.

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

Tore his ACL in an Oct. 18 victory over the Texans and is out for the year … Prior to the setback, Lewan had started all five showdowns at left tackle for the 7-3 Titans.

CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

Started 3-7 Dallas' 31-28 triumph at Minnesota and totaled three tackles … Lewis has started eight of the nine tilts he has appeared in (missed the season opener with an ankle injury), and has accumulated 30 tackles, three tackles for loss and one pass defended.

Jourdan Lewis is a grown man pic.twitter.com/Q12xj3iKGv — Alexander McClover (@BumpNrunAlex) November 23, 2020

Tough day for the secondary, but Jourdan Lewis with big-time coverage on Thielen to help seal it. — Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) November 23, 2020

Cowboys nickel CB Jourdan Lewis stuck Vikings WR Adam Thielen on third down. Defense rose to occasion late, forcing stops in final two series of game. Dallas' first win since Oct. 11. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 23, 2020

I thought Jourdan Lewis played pretty well last night. After a shaky start, he’s settled in pretty well as the Cowboys nickel. — Connor Livesay (@ConnorNFLDraft) November 23, 2020

CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams

Received playing time on both defense and special teams in Los Angeles' 24-17 triumph at Tampa Bay, but did not record any stats … Long has started one of the 10 outings he's competed in and has registered five tackles.

OL Erik Magnuson, Las Vegas Raiders

Is on the 6-4 Raiders' practice squad and has not appeared in a contest this season.

TE Sean McKeon, Dallas Cowboys

Saw action on both offense and special teams in the Cowboys' 31-28 victory at Minnesota but didn't compile any statistics … McKeon has received playing time in eight of Dallas’ 10 clashes, but has yet to log any stats.

S Josh Metellus, Minnesota Vikings

Notched one tackle in Minnesota's 31-28 setback to the 3-7 Cowboys … Metellus has played in nine of the team's 10 contests and posted eight tackles with a fumble recovery.

DT Bryan Mone, Seattle Seahawks

Was placed on the injured reserve Nov. 14 with an ankle sprain and missed Thursday night's 28-21 win over the 6-4 Cardinals as a result … Prior to the injury, Mone had competed in eight games off the bench, racking up seven tackles, half a sack, one tackle for loss and forced a safety.

OL Patrick Omameh, Las Vegas Raiders

Was on the field for five special teams snaps in Las Vegas' 35-31 loss to 9-1 Kansas City … Omameh has competed in three outings as a backup for the 6-4 Raiders after the club signed him as a free agent Sept. 19.

OL Mike Onwenu, New England Patriots

Started at right tackle in the 4-6 Patriots' 27-20 loss to 3-7 Houston and played every offensive snap … Onwenu has started all 10 showdowns, with his starting assignments coming at three different spots on the offensive line — seven on the right side as a tackle, two at left guard and one at right guard.

Mike Onwenu has done all but snap the football through nine starts for the Patriots https://t.co/2xspNEUqKJ pic.twitter.com/DfNDIXhWUi — Forbes SportsMoney (@ForbesSports) November 22, 2020

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns

Recorded 30 yards on one kick return in the Browns' 22-17 win over the Eagles, while also averaging 5.5 yards on four punt returns … Peoples-Jones has started one of the seven tilts he's participated in, reeling in five catches for 72 yards and a touchdown, with his lone score being the game-winner in Cleveland’s Oct. 25 victory over the Bengals … Is also averaging 5.7 yards on 10 punt returns and 21.6 yards on 17 kicks brought back.

S Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants

The Giants had a bye this weekend … Peppers has earned the starting nod in eight of the nine affairs he's played in (missed one with a low-ankle sprain), registering 50 tackles, 1.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, six passes defended, one interception he returned for six yards and a fumble recovery … Is also averaging 12.2 yards on 10 punt returns.

OL Cesar Ruiz, New Orleans Saints

Earned the starting nod and played 91 percent of the Saints' offensive snaps in their 24-9 triumph over Atlanta … Ruiz has started six of the nine clashes he's participated in, with all of his action coming at right guard.

OL Jon Runyan, Green Bay Packers

Was on the field for a career-high 50 plays (83 percent of the team's offensive snaps) in Green Bay's 34-31 overtime loss to the Colts … Runyan has competed in all 10 contests off the bench for the 7-3 Packers.

Interesting that they go with Runyan at LG rather than moving Patrick and Turner a spot to the left and having Wagner go in at RT. A vote of confidence for Jon Runyan Jr. — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) November 22, 2020

Jon Runyan always fills in and does a good job. Not bad for a rookie 6th round pick #Packers #GBvsIND #NFL — GilMartinPackers (@GilPackers) November 22, 2020

A safety is NOT stopping @Showtyme_33 1-on-1 in the hole at the doorstep of the endzone... Not happening!



Ready to blast through contact! Seen it before, will see it again!



...how bout Jon Runyan Jr blocking Buckner 1-on-1 on the TD?! Nice work rookie! pic.twitter.com/tzj5QfK3gk — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) November 23, 2020

OL Michael Schofield, Carolina Panthers

Saw his first action since Oct. 18 in the Panthers' 20-0 win over the 4-6 Lions, playing 61 percent of the club's offensive snaps off the bench … Schofield has competed in six of the 4-7 Panthers' 11 games, starting the first two outings at left guard before getting benched prior to the club's Sept. 27 showdown against the Chargers … Has taken on a backup role ever since.

LB Josh Uche, New England Patriots

Tallied one tackle in a backup role in the Patriots' 27-20 loss to Houston … Uche missed the club's first six tilts with an ankle injury, but has proceeded to play in the ensuing four to total three tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss.

Josh Uche seems to make a big play every week, came through with an open-field, third-down stop on Watson when the defense desperately needed it. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) November 22, 2020

Patriots rush five there on third down. Change in plans from the first half. Josh Uche is there to make the stop. Punt. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) November 22, 2020

CB Brandon Watson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Received time on both defense and special teams in Jacksonville's 27-3 defeat at the hands of 10-0 Pittsburgh, but did not accumulate any stats … Watson has seen the field in all 10 games (one start) for the 1-9 Jaguars and has compiled 17 tackles.

S Jarrod Wilson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Started and logged a season-high nine tackles in the 1-9 Jaguars' 27-3 loss to the Steelers, while also notching a tackle for loss and a pass defended … Wilson has started all six clashes he's played in (missed four with a hamstring injury) and has posted 30 tackles, an interception he returned 48 yards in an Oct. 11 loss to Houston, one forced fumble, one tackle for loss and two passes defended.

#Jaguars S: Jarrod Wilson, with a near interception on 3rd and 8.#Steelers forced to punt. pic.twitter.com/ET0DRw9km7 — Lawrence Owen NFL (@Colts_Law) November 22, 2020

Almost a pick by Jaguars. Jarrod Wilson came up on that play with a quickness. — Justin Barney (@JustinBarneyTV) November 22, 2020

DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots

Earned the starting role for a second straight week and racked up two tackles in the Patriots' 27-20 loss to the Texans … Winovich has started seven of the 10 contests he's played in and has recorded 30 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

DE Chris Wormley, Pittsburgh Steelers