A panel of four speakers — U-M Senior Associate AD and Chief Health and Welfare Officer Darryl Conway, Michigan Director of Performance Nutrition Caroline Mandel and U-M Assistant Director/Clinical Assistant Professor in the School of Social Work Abigail Eiler — joined a live webinar this morning to discuss the wellbeing of the Michigan Wolverines' student-athletes during their time away from sports due to the coronavirus. Associate Athletic Director Kurt Svoboda hosted the event, and presented several questions from listeners to the panel regarding the current state of Michigan's athletes and their training programs.

The Michigan Wolverines' football team is scheduled to open the 2020 season at Washington. (USA Today Sports Images)

“All competitions and practices have officially been canceled through April 21," Svoboda reiterated. "Anything after that will be decided upon in the future. Right now, April 21 is the date that is on the books.” It was announced on March 12 that U-M had terminated the remainder of its winter and spring sports seasons, with the NCAA revealing that senior athletes who fell into the latter category would be allowed to return next season across the country. The cancelation of all active sports events undoubtedly came as a shock to many, with student-athletes not even being allowed into Michigan's athletic buildings at the current time. Signs have been placed on all the doors of the aforementioned buildings around campus clearly prohibiting access. “We did our best to attend every single team meeting to provide support on the spot during the grieving process," Eiler revealed. "In addition to that, we have made a conscious effort to reach out to all the student-athletes we were currently working with to continue establishing ongoing care, whether that be face-to-face appointments or checking in with people remotely. "One of the access-related issues that has definitely come up has been being able to reach people across state lines. "Our athletes are all over the globe, so we’ve been providing them with support and linking them to care if they need it. "We’ve done our best to check in and see how our student-athletes are doing and walk them through this transition in their lives, because it has been very difficult for some.”