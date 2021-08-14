Aidan Hutchinson On Michigan Defense: 'All The Guys Are Bought In'
Michigan football is just over a week into training camp as the Wolverines prepare for the season opener against Western Michigan Sept. 4.
One of the top storylines of the offseason has been, and will continue to be, how the defense — which allowed 34.5 points per game last season — will improve now that coordinator Mike Macdonald has taken the reins.
Macdonald, who was previously the linebackers coach for the Baltimore Ravens, is implementing a 'multiple' defense with a 3-4 base and likely more zone coverage. It's quite different than the system the Wolverines ran under Don Brown, multiple players noted this week, but they're embracing the adjustments.
"All the guys are bought into him, and all the guys are bought into the defense that he’s instilled in us and the values and principles that he’s brought onto this football team," junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson told Big Ten Network after Friday's practice, adding that Macdonald is a very detailed teacher.
"He was out there, teaching us outside ‘backers different techniques, stuff like that. Really getting that hands-on work with the head man, that’s always good to get. He’s been a great teacher for us this offseason and these couple days into camp."
With the new scheme comes new responsibilities for Hutchinson, who previously played with his hand in the dirt but will now primarily serve as a stand-up edge rusher who will also, at times, drop in pass coverage.
"I think [my new role] brings out the best in me," he said. "I can play a lot of places on that defensive line, and I think Coach Macdonald knows my ability and knows where to utilize me. I think he’s going to put me in the best position for me to succeed this season."
A returning captain, Hutchinson's leadership has shined through. Head coach Jim Harbaugh told BTN that Hutchinson has grown his legacy by opting to return to Michigan instead of entering the NFL Draft and with the way he's leading the defense to this point.
It's not just Hutchinson, though. There are leaders at every level on the defense, which has made the communication seamless.
"J-Ross [redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross] has been huge in taking that next step. It’s kind of me, him and [fifth-year senior safety] Brad [Hawkins] on the defense who are the vocals leaders and try to get the guys straightened in all the different rooms. I think we’re going a great job, [but] still gotta keep building, keep building the younger guys, keeping the energy up in practice, and I think we’ll be alright."
Michigan's Friday practice was helmets only, no pads. Naturally, the workload is a bit less strenuous than a padded session, but quite a few Wolverines got some extra work in afterwards in what they call the "fourth quarter."
"That’s just our head coach and our strength coaches getting creative with it," Hutchinson said. "We had a lighter practice today — helmets only. Guys were out there running around. We went out there, we had the big skill, o-line, d-line, all those guys were going after practice, hit a little circuit. It’s just really good awareness of our head coach and our strength coaches to try to get us a little more conditioning and work us a little harder on these lighter days."
