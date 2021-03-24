Michigan Wolverines football cornerback Ambry Thomas opted out of the shortened 2020 season to focus on the pre-NFL Draft process, so he didn't go through the struggle of the 2-4 campaign the Maize and Blue endured. But it still pained him to watch his former teammates and coaches go through those challenges, loss after loss. "Every game I watched, every game it was hurting me when something didn’t go down the way I wanted it to go down," Thomas, a 2019 third-team All-Big Ten honoree, said Wednesday. "It hurt me a lot, for real. My heart was with the guys. "Just me, physically I wasn’t there, but I wanted to be with the guys, and I knew I would’ve been able to help them. But that’s in the past now, and I’m pretty sure they learned from that last year, they needed that awakening, and I know they’re going to perform very well this season." Part of why Thomas has confidence that Michigan's defensive unit that ranked 84th nationally in total defense last season will turn things around in 2021 is due to the playmakers that are on board. Adding to that is what he's heard about the new system under first-year coordinator Mike Macdonald and fresh co-coordinator and cornerbacks coach Maurice Lingust. His former teammates, who are nine spring practices in, are raving about the scheme. RELATED: Wolverine TV: Seven Of Michigan's Pro Prospects Talk Draft Process, More RELATED: ITF EXTRA: Several Michigan Spring Football Tidbits

Michigan Wolverines football cornerback Ambry Thomas notched four career interceptions in college. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

"I’m excited to see what’s about to happen, because a lot of the guys love the defense," Thomas, who posted four career interceptions at Michigan, said. "They all tell me if I played in this defensive scheme I would’ve ate. I’m excited to see those guys eat, and they’re actually learning NFL-schemed defense. "Kudos to them, I’m very happy for them. I wish I would’ve learn a little bit of that, because now that I am in this interview process, I do get hit with questions like the defense they’re running, and I don’t have that much background knowledge on it, so I’m still learning it but these guys are learning it. God willing, when they get to that next step, they’re already going to know it like the back of their hand. It’s putting them ahead of the game, honestly."

Thomas excelled in former coordinator Don Brown's defense, playing tight man-to-man coverage and tracking the ball extremely well. But he wishes he could've made even more explosive plays, and believes he would've if he were in more of a zone coverage system. "Honestly, just make more plays on the ball, sitting in zone, cover three," he said when asked what aspects of Macdonald's defense he wishes he could've experienced. "You can really go get the ball — you can see the ball, you can get the ball. In man, it’s see man then read through him to get to the ball. But when it’s zone, your eyes are on the quarterback — you go off the QB’s intentions. I know they’re going to get a whole bunch of more picks this year, I’m excited to see it." Thomas singled out fifth-year senior safety Brad Hawkins as a guy who is ready to take over as the leader in the back end of the Wolverines' defense. He is also excited to watch some of the cornerbacks who got significant run in 2020 to continue their progressions. "I’m honestly excited to see the leadership role [redshirt sophomores] Gemon Green and Vincent Gray are ready to take for their group. I’m ready to see them lock down No. 1 receivers like I know they can. I just feel like it’s all a mental thing with those guys, and I’m ready to see them take that next step and lead the group. "Other than that, I’m ready to see [redshirt freshmen] DJ [Turner] and JP [Jalen Perry], those guys, to get their turn and shine. They got a good group of cornerbacks, honestly. I wish I could coach them, but I’m excited to see what they can do."

Finding Himself In Year Away From Games