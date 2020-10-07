 Michigan Wolverines Football: What Kind Of Player Is Michigan RB Commit Tavierre Dunlap?
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-07 16:50:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Analyst's Take: What Is Michigan Getting In RB Commit Tavierre Dunlap?

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan football landed a commitment from 2021 Del Valle (Texas) High three-star running back Tavierre Dunlap in September. While the Wolverines continue to pursue West Bloomfield (Mich.) Rivals100 tailback Donovan Edwards, the Maize and Blue feel good about what they're getting in Dunlap.

We caught up with Rivals south central recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman to get his take on Michigan's future ball carrier.

RELATED: Rivals100 DT Derrick Shepard Remains High On Michigan

RELATED: Michigan DB Commit Rod Moore Still Locked In

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Just What Kind Of Back Is Tavierre Dunlap?

The Wolverines were always recruiting Dunlap before pushing hard for him later on in the process. He was a bit off the radar for Michigan fans, so a big question following his pledge has been, 'Just what kind of back is he?'

"He’s an interesting back," Spiegelman said. "He is 6-foot, he’s north of 200 pounds. He is a track runner and he’s very accomplished in that department. I think his times from last spring, because I’m pretty sure he didn’t run track this year with COVID and everything, he’s got an 11.5 100-meter, a 22.8 200-meter, he’s clocked a 4.6 40-yard dash in the past and he’s basically that speed.

"He’s not going to break away in the open field very often, though if he’s running hard enough, it’s certainly possible. He has a tendency to break long runs. He has the capability to break off plenty of long runs, and he does it pretty frequently, picking up 20 or 30 yards."

How Will Dunlap Fit At Michigan?

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}