Analyst's Take: What Is Michigan Getting In RB Commit Tavierre Dunlap?
Michigan football landed a commitment from 2021 Del Valle (Texas) High three-star running back Tavierre Dunlap in September. While the Wolverines continue to pursue West Bloomfield (Mich.) Rivals100 tailback Donovan Edwards, the Maize and Blue feel good about what they're getting in Dunlap.
We caught up with Rivals south central recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman to get his take on Michigan's future ball carrier.
Just What Kind Of Back Is Tavierre Dunlap?
The Wolverines were always recruiting Dunlap before pushing hard for him later on in the process. He was a bit off the radar for Michigan fans, so a big question following his pledge has been, 'Just what kind of back is he?'
"He’s an interesting back," Spiegelman said. "He is 6-foot, he’s north of 200 pounds. He is a track runner and he’s very accomplished in that department. I think his times from last spring, because I’m pretty sure he didn’t run track this year with COVID and everything, he’s got an 11.5 100-meter, a 22.8 200-meter, he’s clocked a 4.6 40-yard dash in the past and he’s basically that speed.
"He’s not going to break away in the open field very often, though if he’s running hard enough, it’s certainly possible. He has a tendency to break long runs. He has the capability to break off plenty of long runs, and he does it pretty frequently, picking up 20 or 30 yards."
How Will Dunlap Fit At Michigan?
