Andrew Vastardis Manning The Middle Of A 'Confident,' Deep Michigan O-Line

Michigan Wolverines football sixth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis, a former walk-on turned two-time team captain, started the first four games last season but was sidelined with an injury for the final two. Now, he's fully healthy and ready to be a force in the middle. "Personally, I feel stronger," Vastardis said when asked how he's improved since 2020. "With all this competition on the offensive line, the No. 1 player I play against is myself, pushing myself every day. That started in the weight room. I continue to learn the playbook, learn as much as I can, and I’m really excited to, however it shakes out, get on the field and get after some people with my brothers." RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Starting Linebackers Emerge, Others Battling RELATED: INSIDE THE FORT: Intel On Michigan's Wednesday Night Scrimmage

Michigan Wolverines football center Andrew Vastardis started the first four games last season. (AP Images)

Head coach Jim Harbaugh recently raved about the sheer number of capable players on the offensive line, saying he's confident in a combination of guys in there. Vastardis said the same. "Very confident in the o-line, and it’s not just because of the talent — it’s the depth," he said. "As a unit, we’re very confident in multiple guys playing together — the trust, as well as the abilities and the knowledge of the scheme and how to attack it and how to go about your business. "Having that depth and the talent along with it, we’re very excited to go out there, attack and just know that, whatever happens, you’ve got someone you trust in the game." Redshirt sophomore left tackle Ryan Hayes is a lock to start, while redshirt freshman Trevor Keegan, who came out of the spring at the top of the depth chart, and redshirt junior Chuck Filiaga appear to be in a battle at left guard. The likely right side is second-year freshman Zak Zinter and redshirt junior Andrew Stueber at guard and tackle, respectively.

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!

Keegan, who has received significant playing time in just one game during his career, is coming along nicely, Vastardis said, also noting that it's the same way for some of the younger linemen. "Everyone’s made great strides, even all the way down to the freshmen," he said. "Everyone has made great strides; we’ve been pushing each other. And Keegan’s been one of those guys that, he’s a brother, he’s a trusted agent. "Really, moving forward, it’s just, what’s their ceiling? They’re going to keep grinding and grinding, they’re gonna be hella players; they’re already great players, [but] they’re gonna be hella players."

Camaraderie Is Another Strength Of Michigan's Offensive Line