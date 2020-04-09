Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard could have a better team in his second season than he inherited in his first. (USA Today Sports Images)

Katz released his 'too early' version of his Power 36 rankings, which tabs who he believes will be the best 36 teams in college basketball next year. He listed U-M as the No. 8 team in the nation. Behind only No. 5 Iowa and No. 6 Wisconsin — who returns nearly every key contributor from last season's team — U-M is the third-highest ranked Big Ten team in Katz's set of rankings. U-M finished last season as unranked in the Associated Press top-25, and despite key departures of losing Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske — who combined for 24.5 points per game last season and were two of the top defenders on the team — Katz believes U-M can be even better in 2020-21.