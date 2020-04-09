Andy Katz: Michigan A Top-10 Team Next Year, ‘In The Mix’ For Big Ten Title
Michigan Wolverines basketball doesn't know how its roster will shake before practices begin next fall. The Wolverines are waiting on an NBA decision from junior forward Isaiah Livers, and could also see freshman guard Franz Wagner test the waters.
In addition, U-M is slated to bring in four incoming freshman on scholarship in Hunter Dickinson, Zeb Jackson, Isaiah Todd and Terrance Williams, with the possibility of adding five-star shooting guard Josh Christopher to what is already a top-five class.
NCAA.com and Big Ten Network college basketball analyst Andy Katz knows about the uncertainty of U-M's roster (and rosters around the country), but he still believes Juwan Howard is set to have a very good team in year two of his tenure, one of the top in the sport.
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Still In Good Hands
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting ITF EXTRA: On Josh Christopher
Katz released his 'too early' version of his Power 36 rankings, which tabs who he believes will be the best 36 teams in college basketball next year. He listed U-M as the No. 8 team in the nation.
Behind only No. 5 Iowa and No. 6 Wisconsin — who returns nearly every key contributor from last season's team — U-M is the third-highest ranked Big Ten team in Katz's set of rankings.
U-M finished last season as unranked in the Associated Press top-25, and despite key departures of losing Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske — who combined for 24.5 points per game last season and were two of the top defenders on the team — Katz believes U-M can be even better in 2020-21.
"The Wolverines do take a hit by losing Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske," he wrote. "But if Isaiah Livers returns then the Wolverines will be even higher than this prediction. Livers could be a first-team All-Big Ten if he comes back. Having [soon to be sophomore] Franz Wagner, [junior] Brandon Johns, [senior] Eli Brooks and bigs [fifth-year senior] Austin Davis and [junior] Colin Castleton means this squad has more significant rotation players than most. Oh and they’ve potentially got a top-five recruiting class with Isaiah Todd."
"This team is going to be definitely in the mix, without question, for a Big Ten title," Katz said on his March Madness 365 podcast.
Other Big Ten teams listed were Michigan State at No. 12, Rutgers at No. 13, Illinois at No. 21, Indiana at No. 31, Purdue at No. 33 and Ohio State at No. 35.
U-M's non-conference opponents (the schedule is not finalized yet) that made the cut were Kentucky at No, 9 and Oregon at No. 23. U-M also has the chance of playing No. 2 Baylor and No. 3 Villanova as a part of the Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden in November.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook