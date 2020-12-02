Rivals.com's partnerships with Pro Football Focus (PFF) and Sports Info Solutions allows us to take a deep dive into the individual performances of players from every collegiate football game, which is exactly what we have done for the Michigan Wolverines in their 27-17 loss to Penn State last weekend.

Much of the focus below is on redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara and the way he performed, but we have also discovered interesting takeaways surrounding U-M's snap counts and formations, which Wolverine players graded out the highest and why, and much, much more.