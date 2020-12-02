Beyond The Box Score: Young O-Linemen Receive Some Of U-M's Top PFF Grades
Rivals.com's partnerships with Pro Football Focus (PFF) and Sports Info Solutions allows us to take a deep dive into the individual performances of players from every collegiate football game, which is exactly what we have done for the Michigan Wolverines in their 27-17 loss to Penn State last weekend.
Much of the focus below is on redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara and the way he performed, but we have also discovered interesting takeaways surrounding U-M's snap counts and formations, which Wolverine players graded out the highest and why, and much, much more.
RELATED: Michigan Football To Conduct Team Activities Virtually Again Tuesday
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Post-PSU Film Review Thoughts
Cade McNamara's Passing Totals by Distance Against Penn State (12-of-25 for 91 yards with no touchdowns and no picks)
20+ yards: 1-of-2, 28 yards
10-19 yards: 0-of-0, 0 yards
0-9 yards: 4-of-14, 35 yards
LOS-behind: 7-of-7, 28 yards
McNamara's Passing Totals by Direction:
Left: 4-of-7, 49 yards
Middle: 6-of-9, 26 yards
Right: 2-of-7, 16 yards
Michigan's Pass Catchers on Saturday:
|Player
|Targets
|Catches, Yards, TDs
|Drops
|
WR Cornelius Johnson
|
8
|
2, 15
|
2
|
WR Ronnie Bell
|
5
|
4, 40
|
0
|
WR A.J. Henning
|
3
|
3, 31
|
0
|
WR Mike Sainristil
|
2
|
0, 0
|
1
|
RB Hassan Haskins
|
2
|
0, 0
|
0
|
TE Erick All
|
2
|
1, 8
|
0
|
RB Chris Evans
|
2
|
1, 8
|
1
|
TE Nick Eubanks
|
1
|
1, 6
|
0
|
WR Roman Wilson
|
1
|
1, 4
|
0
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news