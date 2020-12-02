 Hassan Haskins was rated by PFF as the Michigan Wolverines' best offensive football player on Saturday.
Beyond The Box Score: Young O-Linemen Receive Some Of U-M's Top PFF Grades

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Rivals.com's partnerships with Pro Football Focus (PFF) and Sports Info Solutions allows us to take a deep dive into the individual performances of players from every collegiate football game, which is exactly what we have done for the Michigan Wolverines in their 27-17 loss to Penn State last weekend.

Much of the focus below is on redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara and the way he performed, but we have also discovered interesting takeaways surrounding U-M's snap counts and formations, which Wolverine players graded out the highest and why, and much, much more.

RELATED: Michigan Football To Conduct Team Activities Virtually Again Tuesday

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Post-PSU Film Review Thoughts

Michigan Wolverines football's o-line
The Michigan Wolverines' football team against Maryland this weekend has been canceled. (Lon Horwedel)

Cade McNamara's Passing Totals by Distance Against Penn State (12-of-25 for 91 yards with no touchdowns and no picks)

20+ yards: 1-of-2, 28 yards

10-19 yards: 0-of-0, 0 yards

0-9 yards: 4-of-14, 35 yards

LOS-behind: 7-of-7, 28 yards

McNamara's Passing Totals by Direction:

Left: 4-of-7, 49 yards

Middle: 6-of-9, 26 yards

Right: 2-of-7, 16 yards

Michigan's Pass Catchers on Saturday:

Michigan Wolverines football WR A.J. Henning
Michigan Wolverines football WR A.J. Henning was a four-star out of high school. (Lon Horwedel)
Every Michigan Pass Catcher who was Targeted
Player Targets Catches, Yards, TDs Drops

WR Cornelius Johnson

8

2, 15

2

WR Ronnie Bell

5

4, 40

0

WR A.J. Henning

3

3, 31

0

WR Mike Sainristil

2

0, 0

1

RB Hassan Haskins

2

0, 0

0

TE Erick All

2

1, 8

0

RB Chris Evans

2

1, 8

1

TE Nick Eubanks

1

1, 6

0

WR Roman Wilson

1

1, 4

0
{{ article.author_name }}