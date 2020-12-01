 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football: Post-PSU Film Review Thoughts
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-01 11:28:33 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football: Post-PSU Film Review Thoughts

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Thoughts, concerns, player evaluations and more following Michigan's 27-17 loss to Penn State.

TUESDAY THOUGHTS: Post-PSU Film Review, Concerns, Evaluations & More

RELATED

Monday Morning Quarterback | Balas And Skene Podcast

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and is team are struggling in year six.
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and is team are struggling in year six. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}