Rumors have surfaced from numerous sources this morning that the Big Ten is looking into playing football later this fall after all. The most notable report came from FOX college football reporter Bruce Feldman, who revealed that "Big Ten coaches are meeting on a call right now [at 11:52 AM ET]," and that it's "a real possibility that the Big Ten may try to reverse course and play later this fall."

Feldman's tweet coincides with what other reputable Big Ten insiders revealed this morning, including ESPN reporter Adam Rittenberg, who tweeted that the league is considering beginning its season around Thanksgiving. "A start date around Thanksgiving weekend is among the options the #B1G is discussing for the 2020/21 season, as @jaypo1961 first reported," Rittenberg wrote. "Early January start still getting the most attention. Several coaches have told me a top priority is not altering fall 2021 season." The @jaypo1961 Rittenberg referred to is Jeff Potrykus of the The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, who first reported this morning that the Big Ten was discussing starting its season around Thanksgiving time.

Another connected insider — Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated — chimed in at 12:07 PM ET, claiming that while a Thanksgiving start date is one option, winter is still the "most likely." "Reversing course and playing now is wishful thinking," Forde wrote. In fact, he added that one source described the entire situation as a "circus," with some Big Ten coaches not listening to their presidents and "everyone pushing their own interests."

GoldandBlack.com associate editor Tom Dienhart, finally, also laid out a detailed plan he had gotten wind of in regards to what the Big Ten is discussing for a potential winter season. Dienhart wrote the following: "1. 8+1 game season. First week is one game per night starting Dec 29. Last week finishes with championship week March 14-21, again one game per day. "2. 10+1 game season. Starting Thanksgiving (some off time for Christmas, was told not much) and championship played on March 15." He concluded by confirming that "TV partners are heavily involved in constructing options," and that "other plans" are being discussed as well. Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports tweeted at 12:29 PM ET that the "Big Ten starting around Thanksgiving would potentially allow the league to play 10 games plus one, as opposed to 8 games plus one later in January." He added that it's still "VERY early in discussion phase," however, and that presidents and TV partners will have a significant say. Thamel also added that conference head coaches have tried to persuade the higher-ups to go back to a traditional schedule, but it "has been made clear that is not happening."

