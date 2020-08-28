“@daxhill5 and @aidanhutch97 were phenomenal today! After earning Guy status earlier this week, Aidan doubled back with another good day— his second award of the week. Dax also previously earned himself Guy status, but after a great day of work has been upgraded to a dude!”

— Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown on Twitter, describing the way junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and sophomore safety Daxton Hill stood out in practice