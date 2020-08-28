The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 28
Tweets of the day
.@benchmason and @aidanhutch97 took to Zoom today to discuss processing the Fall Season news and how they’re continuing to prepare. 👇— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 28, 2020
We won't stop. pic.twitter.com/SUOGWFnltB
@daxhill5 and @aidanhutch97 were phenomenal today! After earning Guy status earlier this week, Aidan doubled back with another good day— his second award of the week. Dax also previously earned himself Guy status, but after a great day of work has been upgraded to a dude! pic.twitter.com/mTGeMvkDBX— Don Brown (@FBCoachDBrown) August 27, 2020
Jabrill Peppers on Jim Harbaugh, while appearing on @MandMWFAN: “I can say that he gets the best out of his players. He’s a great leader and a great coach.” pic.twitter.com/vpju9gEcRW— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) August 27, 2020
What “harm would be incredible”? The harm to the Big 10’s reputation? https://t.co/FywaQhp4Ep— Tom Mars (@tallanmars) August 27, 2020
Understand criticism of Kevin Warren, but as I noted in Monday, the #B1G presidents and chancellors haven't done nearly enough to help. Corresponded with a former #B1G athletic director this week who made a great comment: "Their biggest weakness is their sworn collegiality."— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) August 27, 2020
Sources: November 25th and December 4th have emerged as the two likeliest start dates to begin the 20-21 college basketball season.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 27, 2020
People say it's lonely at the top, but the view is great 😎#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/fuhgGIWuPq— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 27, 2020
The University of Michigan has again been named the #️⃣1️⃣ public university in the United States, according to @NicheSocial's new 2021 rankings: https://t.co/lj9XWJgx5T pic.twitter.com/79MphiPCXy— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 27, 2020
Ben Mason on a winter or spring season: "Give us a date, and we'll be there."— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) August 27, 2020
August 28, 2020 Happy Birthday All-American Thom Darden - https://t.co/R1PiJVMQWH pic.twitter.com/WvZWAJPR5B— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) August 28, 2020
How Hall of Famer Rudy Tomjanovich became an NBA playing *and* coaching success after his time at Michigan.— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) August 27, 2020
Rudy T. could play and coach basketball like one tough son of a gun. @umichbball
PART 2 📃 » https://t.co/l1S8LqvkQh pic.twitter.com/yybZF2vqvV
Strong muscles can move heavy rocks, but a strong mind and the right words can move mountains— Chase Winovich (@Wino) August 27, 2020
#want pic.twitter.com/ce2bGmsddd— MVictors (@MVictors) August 28, 2020
Thanks for the Visit it was fun 💙#GoBlue #thetakeover #dixondoesit https://t.co/NmJJMK6PmZ— Christian Dixon (@christianlarae1) August 27, 2020
LA ✈️ Chi— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 27, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Staying Ready: 'Give us a Date and We'll be There'
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Aidan Hutchinson has NFL Aspirations, Options
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Thoughts on Rivals100 WR Xavier Worthy
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Huge 300-Pound Rivals100 DT Derrick Shepard High on Michigan
• Mike Zeisberger, NHL.com: Hughes, Heiskanen, Maker Impress Hall of Famers With Playoff Performances
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook