The Michigan Wolverines football’s pass defense has struggled mightily this season, allowing Michigan State to throw for 323 yards on it on Oct. 31 and then letting Indiana go for 342 yards last Saturday. The Maize and Blue’s secondary, as a result, ranks 104th in the country, allowing 287.3 passing yards per game. They’ll face another stiff test when Wisconsin comes to town on Saturday, with Badger redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz having completed 20 of his 21 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns in the team’s only game this year (a 45-7 win over Illinois on Oct. 23).

Michigan Wolverines football safety Brad Hawkins originally came to U-M as a wide receiver. (AP Images)

“They have a unique team and a great team,” senior safety Brad Hawkins told reporters this afternoon. “We’re preparing to go out there and are practicing hard. We’re ready to win this game and that’s how we’re looking at it.” The Wolverines have regressed since a season-opening win over Minnesota, playing a putrid game against the Spartans on Halloween and failing to show significant improvement last week in Bloomington. Head coach Jim Harbaugh talked about a disconnect between practice and games following the loss to the Hoosiers, a sentiment that has been all too common around the program the last few years. “The plays we make in practice are the ones we have to make in games,” Hawkins explained. “The opportunities that come our way have to be made, like interceptions. It’s about communication and believing in each other, moving forward and never looking back. “You’re going to go through adversity in football, and we happen to be going through it right now. We want to keep pushing forward. I don’t have a particular cause [for the disconnect]. “We have to catch the ball when it comes our way in games, just like in practice — it’s that simple. We have to make it happen and make the play.” U-M’s defensive backs got their hands on several balls against Indiana, but were not able to intercept any of them. In fact, the Wolverines have not forced a turnover in either of their previous two games.

