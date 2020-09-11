Speculation has run rampant in recent weeks about which Michigan Wolverine veteran football players will choose to leave school early and head to the NFL in the wake of the 2020 fall season being canceled. Senior safety Brad Hawkins is viewed by some as a potential pro player, and he addressed his future while speaking with the media this afternoon on a zoom call.

Michigan Wolverines football safety Brad Hawkins originally came to U-M as a wide receiver. (Getty Images)

“Guys [on the team] haven’t really talked about it much,” he revealed. “It hasn’t been about looking toward the NFL; we’re trying to win a Big Ten championship right now and hope we have an opportunity to do so. “I haven’t really thought about the NFL. Personally, I’m just working on what I need to work on to become a better player. It’s still early and there’s a lot of uncertainty in the air, so my mind is on Michigan football. "I want to come back and play another year here at the University. A lot of things can change with what’s going on, but I do want to come back and play with these guys again. "Hopefully I’ll have that opportunity.” Despite all the uncertainty that surrounds Big Ten football right now, head coach Jim Harbaugh and his U-M squad haven’t stopped practicing. The Wolverines are still hitting the practice field four days a week, in order to be ready to play if the cancellation decision is reversed any time soon. “We want to be ready whenever our number is called, whether it’s next month or January,” Hawkins explained. “We’re preparing every day and hoping they overturn this thing to give us the opportunity to go out there and show what we’ve got. “There’s definitely frustration seeing friends of mine play at other schools, but there’s nothing we can do about it other than keep going every day and hope they give us a chance.” Whenever the Maize and Blue do take the field again, Hawkins will be one of the most experienced and grizzled veterans on the entire team. The Camden, N.J., native has appeared in 36 games during his three years in Ann Arbor, and earned a full-time starting job last season alongside the now departed Josh Metellus. “Becoming a leader on this defense means a lot,” Hawkins confirmed. “I know I was supposed to play a big role in the secondary as a senior leader.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

“This role has helped me a lot and has made me grow as a person. Helping the other guys is something that means a lot to me.” Though he’s not a cornerback, Hawkins will likely serve as at least somewhat of a mentor to the new starting cornerback who steps in opposite redshirt sophomore Vincent Gray in the wake of senior Ambry Thomas’ early departure to the NFL. “You’ve got [redshirt sophomore] Gemon Green, [and redshirt freshmen] D.J. [Turner and] Jalen Perry,” the senior safety exclaimed when asked to break down the cornerback spot opposite Gray. “Guys are stepping up and filling that role during this time. Everyone has to, because we have people opting out. Those are a few of the guys who are stepping up and looking good right now.” Another youngster in the secondary expected to take a massive leap forward as a sophomore is safety Daxton Hill. He started the final three games of 2019 when Hawkins was out with injury, and thanks to his athleticism and speed, is expected to be one of the league’s best safeties the next time he takes the field. “He has grown as a player and has gotten a lot bigger, stronger and smarter,” Hawkins noted. “He’s someone to watch out for. Dax had a good year last season and stepped up in a lot of big games for us. "We do good job communicating with each other, and we both cover very well. We have that versatility you need back there, especially with his athleticism, smarts and speed.”