TheWolverine

{{ timeAgo('2020-09-11 14:47:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Chris Evans, Brad Hawkins Talk NFL, Potential Of A '20 Season

Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie
Two Michigan Wolverines football players — fifth-year senior running back Chris Evans and senior safety Brad Hawkins — met with the media this afternoon via Zoom to discuss a variety of topics, including their NFL futures, the potential of a 2020 season still occurring this fall and more.

Their videos can be seen below:

Michigan Wolverines football RB Chris Evans
Michigan Wolverines football RB Chris Evans was suspended for the entire 2019 campaign. (Brandon Brown/The Wolverine)
