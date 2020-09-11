Positive Virus Cases At U-M Remain Minuscule, Evidenced By Today's Results
The University of Michigan released its latest virus testing numbers this afternoon, with the results spanning all the student-athletes who are on the Ann Arbor campus for optional sports workouts.
U-M also confirmed it has student-athletes from ALL of its varsity sports teams on campus once again, now that classes are back in session with the fall semester underway.
RELATED: Inside the Fort: The Latest on Fall Football, Practice Standouts and More
The latest testing numbers from Sept. 5-11 are par for the course for U-M, with the amount of positive cases being incredibly low once again. Nine-hundred and four individuals were examined over the past week (including both players and coaches), and only 12 of them were found to have had the virus (1.3 percent).
Again, these results are entirely on par with what we've seen at Michigan over the last several months. A total of 4,585 human beings (both athletes and staffers) have now been looked at since testing began, with only 58 of those tests coming back positive (1.2 percent).
The amount of people who have had the virus at Michigan has been especially low amongst the coaching staffs on campus, with just five of the 619 staffers examined having tested positive (0.8 percent).
Of the 3,966 total student-athletes, meanwhile, who have been checked, only 53 were found to have had it (1.3 percent).
"Please note that the overall number of tests and positive results will not necessarily equal the sum of this week's update plus the figures give in prior weeks' updates," Michigan's release read.
"This is due to the number and timing of surveillance tests being conducted, and reflective of the fact that some test results lag behind others."
There has not yet been a change of decision by the Big Ten in regards to whether or not the conference will play this fall, though some are hopeful a re-vote in the near future is a source of hope.
"There have been rumblings about a potential re-vote for a few weeks now, but it appears it’s finally going to happen (for real this time) within the next four days," TheWolverine wrote in its Inside the Fort article today, which can be read HERE.
"Not everyone will be on board. For those who missed it, Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway told NJ Advance Media he wouldn’t be bullied by 'cheap politics' and has suggested Rutgers might not play even if nine of the 14 Presidents voted to resume.
"That’s the number needed to pass the vote."
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook