The University of Michigan released its latest virus testing numbers this afternoon, with the results spanning all the student-athletes who are on the Ann Arbor campus for optional sports workouts. U-M also confirmed it has student-athletes from ALL of its varsity sports teams on campus once again, now that classes are back in session with the fall semester underway.

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh has compiled a 47-18 record during his five years at U-M. (AP Images)

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The latest testing numbers from Sept. 5-11 are par for the course for U-M, with the amount of positive cases being incredibly low once again. Nine-hundred and four individuals were examined over the past week (including both players and coaches), and only 12 of them were found to have had the virus (1.3 percent).

Again, these results are entirely on par with what we've seen at Michigan over the last several months. A total of 4,585 human beings (both athletes and staffers) have now been looked at since testing began, with only 58 of those tests coming back positive (1.2 percent). The amount of people who have had the virus at Michigan has been especially low amongst the coaching staffs on campus, with just five of the 619 staffers examined having tested positive (0.8 percent). Of the 3,966 total student-athletes, meanwhile, who have been checked, only 53 were found to have had it (1.3 percent).