The contract situation involving head coach Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh appears to finally be coming to an end soon, though the outcome still remains a mystery. Will he be signed to an extension and remain the head man in Ann Arbor, or will the potential allure of the NFL be too much to say no to? Either outcome seems just as likely as the other at this point. TheWolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox each provide their best guesses below on how they think this situation will shake out.

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh has compiled a 49-22 record during his six years at U-M. (AP Images)

Clayton Sayfie — Buy

‘Jim Harbaugh to the NFL’ rumors have run rampant ever since he stepped foot on campus as the Wolverines’ head coach on Dec. 30, 2014. Many on the outside assumed it would be a quick stop for Harbaugh, who was extremely successful at the NFL level with the San Francisco 49ers. But Harbaugh hasn’t looked around to this point, and he has remained at U-M, proving what those on the inside already knew — he’s not bound by convention (or what ‘you would do’) and he dances to the beat of his own drum. He’s shot down some rumors through the years, many started by adversaries, and shrugged others off. But, amid recent rumors, all is quiet now, with Harbaugh and his staff working over the holidays to recruit, prepare for winter workouts and add assistant coaches to fill vacant positions. All the indicators say that Harbaugh will sign a contract extension at some point, and all the signs point to this feeling like a negotiation that may take a bit more time, since it appears athletic director Warde Manuel has "offered" to lower Harbaugh's salary going forward — which is an unprecedented move in major college football. To be clear, there’s never been a higher percentage that Harbaugh explores other options and potentially takes an NFL gig, but I still wouldn’t bet on it at this point. The four options for how this situation will play out: • Harbaugh does not sign an extension this offseason, and remains Michigan’s head coach through (at least) Jan. 11, 2022, when his contract expires. • The two sides do not agree on an extension, at which point Manuel dismisses Harbaugh due to not wanting a coach going into the final year of his deal. • Harbaugh signs an extension soon (likely a five-year deal), hires a new defensive coordinator and other assistants and silences all the rumors. • Harbaugh interviews and leaves for an NFL job in the next week. Again, based on all the indicators — which have been covered beautifully by TheWolverine.com senior editor Chris Balas (read his latest insider update here) — I believe Harbaugh will likely sign an extension at some point soon … but the longer things drag out, the less of a chance he does so. That’s just logic. All that said, the gut feel and best guess is that Harbaugh not only remains as Michigan’s coach next year, but he signs an extension soon and is in it for the long haul, as has been the plan all along. I’m buying this notion all the way … for now.

Austin Fox — Buy