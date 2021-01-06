TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 6

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 6
Tweets Of The Day
I got my feet wet, now I’m about to dive in🤬.. pic.twitter.com/O1pU4ARmkH— #2⃣BeSavage (@blake_corum) January 5, 2021
Congratulations to DB @CharlesWoodson on being selected as a Finalist for the #PFHOF21 Class! @Raiders | @packers pic.twitter.com/m5aebW5OmM— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 5, 2021
DeVonta Smith is the first WR to win the Heisman since Desmond Howard in 1991 🔥 pic.twitter.com/faIk6BDJc2— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 6, 2021
Michigan’s Ben Mason is a finalist for the Lowman Trophy, presented to the nation’s top fullback. He won the award in 2018. #GoBlue https://t.co/Cey5a6hG6J— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 5, 2021
Michigan associate head coach Phil Martelli will be the recipient of the 2020-21 NABC Guardians of the Game Award for Leadership, per release. Will accept award virtually at the Final Four, an event Michigan may be playing in. #GoBlue— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 5, 2021
Thank You does not do justice for the feeling of gratitude I have to @NABC1927 and so many who have reached out - I have been blessed to receive way more than I have given to the game and the profession #LOVE https://t.co/TqUhUQ1NPg— Phil Martelli (@PhilMartelli) January 5, 2021
Apparently the Heisman voters didn’t see Cade McNamara’s performance against Rutgers.— LG (@LGhail) January 6, 2021
BEHIND ENEMY LINES: @CSayf23 of @TheWolverineMag goes in-depth on the 10th-ranked Michigan before Wednesday's big matchup with 16th-ranked #Gophers— The Gopher Report (@MinnesotaRivals) January 6, 2021
Story via @CStevensTGR https://t.co/pipaItOrxK
So Jim is actively looking for an NFL job yet not a single NFL insider or beat writer has a story on any team talking to Jim Harbaugh.— Due# (@JDue51) January 5, 2021
gotta be the most covert operation known to mankind. pic.twitter.com/gXuTWnIZ6d
Wow that must be annoying to have to deal with a bunch of morons accuse you of making up COVID cases. Thoughts and prayers to the Buckeye fanbase.https://t.co/mewmR1H4iX— Scott Bell (@sbell021) January 5, 2021
Words cannot express my gratitude towards this man! What an amazing honor for him!— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) January 5, 2021
Congrats Godfather! https://t.co/5VucjTPEr2
I’m honored to even be in talks about being one of the top players in Michigan history! Blessings!#GoBlue https://t.co/wBu9u4OUUO— Denard Robinson (@DenardX) January 4, 2021
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Football ITF EXTRA: The Latest On Harbaugh's Extension
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan Exploring The Transfer Portal
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Smith Has Embraced 'The Team' Culture Beautifully In His First Year At U-M
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Franz Wagner's Offseason Work Now Showing Up, Giving Michigan Another Gear
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Tom Brady Ends The Regular-Season In Style, Throwing For 399 Yards & 4 TDs
