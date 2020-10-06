The Michigan Wolverines' football defense finished with a top-three unit nationally during each of defensive coordinator Don Brown's first three years on the job (2016-18), before slipping to No. 11 in the country last year. Will the 2020 defense regain the form it had from 2016-18 and conclude with another top-10 unit, or will it resemble last year's crew that was a notch below Brown's first three defenses? TheWolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox provide their takes below.

Michigan Wolverines football DC Don Brown has been at U-M since 2016. (USA Today Sports Images)

Austin Fox — Buy

The fact that last year's Michigan defense finished No. 11 nationally (eight spots lower than it ever had under Brown) was not a surprise, when considering the amount of talent it lost from the 2018 unit. The slight step back was expected and completely understandable. It's important now, however, for Brown to make sure his Wolverine defense returns to elite status. Though depth is a concern at several areas, the starting 11 (as a whole) is experienced enough and talented enough to at least be mentioned in the same breath as the first three units he produced in Ann Arbor. Senior cornerback Ambry Thomas was the only starting defensive defection as a result of the season once being canceled, and while his loss is a blow, it doesn't take away from how good this unit can be. Proven production and experience are present at all three levels of the defense, with senior defensive end Kwity Paye, junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and fifth-year senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp fitting the bill along the front, redshirt sophomore Cam McGrone and redshirt junior Josh Ross in the linebacking unit, and redshirt sophomore cornerback Vincent Gray, senior safety Brad Hawkins and sophomore safety Daxton Hill meeting the criteria on the back end. Though U-M is inexperienced with (likely) new starters in sophomore defensive tackle Chris Hinton and redshirt sophomore viper Michael Barrett, both are expected to be just fine in their new roles. The starting position where genuine question marks reside is the cornerback spot opposite Gray, where a plethora of candidates could start. If position coach Mike Zordich's track record has taught us anything though, it's that we shouldn't worry about Michigan's starting cornerbacks heading into a season. It's also worth noting how much Michigan's defense progressed last season under Brown following a slow start to the campaign. After they allowed 343.6 yards and 25.6 points per game through the first three contests, they clamped down significantly and yielded just 239.8 yards and 12.6 points over their next eight games from Sept. 28 through Nov. 23. The last time two Don Brown-led defenses have finished outside the nation's top 10 in consecutive years was at Boston College in 2013 and 2014 (he has been a defensive coordinator every year since 2009).

Clayton Sayfie — Sell