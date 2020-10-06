TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 6

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 6
Tweets Of The Day
Michigan has opted out of playing in the Connecticut-based 2020 Empire Classic, according to sources, meaning the school won’t be traveling to Mohegan Sun. This MTE still has Baylor, Villanova and Boston College, which replaced NC State in the event. Scheduled for Nov. 25 and 26.— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) October 5, 2020
Duncan Robinson posted 13 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists in the @MiamiHEAT’s #NBAFinals win last night 🔥 pic.twitter.com/m9KIAK1CvO— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 5, 2020
DUDES OF THE DAY: Kwity Paye and Brad Hawkins https://t.co/aQ3E51S5no— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 5, 2020
Join Zack Novak, Tim Hardaway, and me on Oct 22 to celebrate St. Louis Center’s 60th Anniversary. It’s going to be a great time as we catch up, reminisce, and raise funds for this great organization. More to come! #stlouiscenter #SLC60th pic.twitter.com/RTdTTTDCEh— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) October 5, 2020
Tom Brady has 16 Big-Time Throws (most in NFL)— PFF (@PFF) October 5, 2020
The last time Brady had 15+ through 4 weeks was 2011. pic.twitter.com/852Y6H088E
Don’t stop when your tired, stop when your done💯— #2⃣BeSavage (@blake_corum) October 5, 2020
I work and strive everyday to eventually get the chance to play for Coach Spo.— Jace Howard (@jaceh0ward) October 5, 2020
It was great to be with the residents of the St Louis Center in Chelsea, Mich again last week. We are getting ready to celebrate their 60th anniversary with a Facebook live event on Thursday Oct 22 . Stay tuned! #stlouiscenter #SLC60th pic.twitter.com/6nXBStxlUI— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) October 5, 2020
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Football, The 3-2-1: Position Battles and More
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Commit Tracker: How Future Wolverines Performed Over The Weekend
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Rising 2022 In-State ATH Tyrell Henry Talks Michigan
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Wolverine TV: Four-Star Michigan ATH Target Dillon Tatum Game Highlights
• Connor Brennan, Michigan Daily: Hunter Dickinson impressing his teammates and coaches early on
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook