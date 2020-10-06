 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 6
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-06 07:00:00 -0500') }}

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 6

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

"I work and strive everyday to eventually get the chance to play for Coach Spo."
— Michigan freshman forward Jace Howard on his desire to play for Erick Spoelstra and the Miami Heat
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Headlines Of The Day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Football, The 3-2-1: Position Battles and More

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Commit Tracker: How Future Wolverines Performed Over The Weekend

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Rising 2022 In-State ATH Tyrell Henry Talks Michigan

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Wolverine TV: Four-Star Michigan ATH Target Dillon Tatum Game Highlights

Connor Brennan, Michigan Daily: Hunter Dickinson impressing his teammates and coaches early on

---

