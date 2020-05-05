TheWolverine

Everyone seems to have an opinion on the former U-M signal caller, especially regarding whether or not he'll be able to stick in the NFL.

Former Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Shea Patterson signed a free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs this past weekend, after going unselected in the April 23-25 NFL draft.

Shea Patterson will stick in the NFL. Now, “sticking in the NFL” doesn’t mean he’ll be a star, or that he’ll play 15 years in the league. But, there’s a place for Patterson at the game’s highest level, and it might not even be with the Chiefs. Let’s break it down.

• His college career: He won games. Patterson was 19-7 in two years as a starter at U-M, and only lost one home game. In total, he started 36 college games in the SEC and Big Ten, showing he has lots of experience.

His stats were no joke. He completed 60.1 percent of his passes in his U-M career (and 60.3 percent for his entire college career), which is good enough for the seventh-best mark in school history.

He threw for 45 touchdowns in two seasons (68 for his college career). Patterson was U-M’s team MVP as a senior. None of this is to say that he doesn’t have his shortcomings, but it’s to point out that he’s no schlub.

He can play. He’s proven that much.

• What Patterson can be in the pros: First, let’s address the stigma that going undrafted means you can’t make it in the league. Plenty of players don’t hear their name called on draft day but are still able to stick around and make an impact.

He may not end up being Kurt Warner, Warren Moon, Tony Romo or even Jeff Garcia, but there’s plenty of examples of other quarterbacks who have made a name for themselves, to a lesser degree, after going undrafted.

Just last season, we saw undrafted Panthers QB Kyle Allen string together several good games. Undrafted former Purdue QB David Blough started five games for the Lions out of necessity.

New Lions backup Chase Daniel went undrafted, yet he’s entering his 11th year in the NFL and just signed a deal worth $5M in guaranteed money after making $10M over two years with the Bears.

There’s plenty of other recent examples of undrafted guys that have staying power, including notable names Brian Hoyer and Matt Moore.

• Let’s run with the Blough comparison: He started 36 career games at Purdue, completed 61.4 percent of his passes and threw for 34 touchdowns in his final two seasons (69 in his career). The stats are very similar.

Blough went undrafted and signed with the Cleveland Browns, but was traded mid-season as a rookie last year to the Lions. And then he got his opportunity. Patterson’s shot may not come with the Chiefs (though it might, we saw Patrick Mahomes miss games due to injury last season).

His chance may come early in his career like it did for Blough, and it’s been proven — the NFL is an opportunity league. Blough wasn’t extraordinary last season, but he did enough to have his name still in the conversation.

He had an opportunity to prove himself and now he’ll fight for a roster spot with the Lions or could end up somewhere else. He hasn’t “stuck” in the NFL just yet, but he’s got a chance, and we believe Patterson was a better college player than Blough.

• Patterson’s current situation: The Chiefs are a great organization to be a part of. Head coach Andy Reid is one of the best offensive minds — and coaches in general — of all time.

Mahomes is one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL fresh off of a Super Bowl victory. Former U-M quarterback Chad Henne is there, who Patterson can learn from and compete with at once.

Patterson will learn and grow in Kansas City during his time there. And when he gets his shot there or someplace else, he just might do enough to keep himself on a roster for some time. Further development is needed, but that goes for most young quarterbacks in the league. Patterson isn't the next Tom Brady, but he could have a fairly long career in the pros — most likely as a career backup.