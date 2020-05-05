The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 5
Tweets of the day
⚡️ “J.J. McCarthy Throws With A.J. Henning, Michigan Targets — Highlights”https://t.co/opHEWsN9py— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) May 5, 2020
Coming soon to a Big House near you 🤔 https://t.co/bQZ7QFq3PJ— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) May 4, 2020
“We’re sending this to Gattis!” 😂— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) May 4, 2020
Michigan QB commit JJ McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) with the trick throw to AJ Henning (@AJHenning3) #GoBlue 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/BATfwiRS0u
CFB royalty 👑 pic.twitter.com/sgBDqoqYvd— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) May 4, 2020
🤷🏾♂️〽️🔵 https://t.co/jhTO1HxpyF— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) May 4, 2020
"Comforting for me knowing I'm still in the Harbaugh family." Ben Bredeson pic.twitter.com/UVf6nJzH1z— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 4, 2020
We have signed LB Jake Ryan to a one-year deal.— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 4, 2020
Welcome to Baltimore, @JakeRyan_47❗️ pic.twitter.com/TL4Fz0TV5e
Congrats to all those that earned their degree at this prestigious university! The connections here are priceless!! @AdamSchefter can tell you himself. #GoBlue 🔵#Lifetimedecision https://t.co/OKpzLYASHH— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) May 4, 2020
#Throwback Tongue out like MJ! @JabrillPeppers @Jumpman23 pic.twitter.com/3P3BvXaMOc— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) May 4, 2020
Stop playing y’all know what we finna do... https://t.co/nV66Y5Pjhn— Darion Green-Warren (@gogettadarion) May 4, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Why Michigan Will Be Better Off In The RPO Game This Year
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Markus Allen Breakdown; Recruiting Push In Ohio
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: NFL News & Notes: Three Former Wolverines Find New Teams Over The Weekend
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball: Kobe Bufkin Grew Up In A 'Fab Five Household'
• Daniel Plocher, Maize N Brew: Michigan named No. 2 quarterback school by Bleacher Report
---
