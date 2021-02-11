Several of the biggest draft prognosticators followed suit and joined in on the Paye and Mayfield hype with their respective mock drafts this week, including Chad Reuter of NFL.com and Dane Brugler of TheAthletic.

The buzz surrounding a pair of Michigan Wolverines football players in defensive end Kwity Paye and right tackle Jalen Mayfield increased this week when ESPN's Todd McShay projected them to both go in the NFL Draft's first round , a trend that is becoming more and more common as of late.

Reuter was the highest of anyone on the Michigan pair, projecting Mayfield to come off the board at No. 20 overall to the Chicago Bears and Paye to go seven picks later at No. 27 to the Baltimore Ravens.

"Upgrading the Bears' offensive line will help [quarterback] Mitch Trubisky — or whomever is under center in Chicago — and [head coach] Matt Nagy operate more efficiently in 2021," Reueter wrote of the Mayfield projection.

"The powerful Mayfield could start at tackle or guard at the next level."

"In typical Ravens fashion, they patiently wait for the process to play out and a player of value becomes available," Reuter said of Paye. "Paye has the agility to play standing up and fits a major area of need for Baltimore, with [linebacker] Matt Judon, [defensive end/linebacker] Yannick Ngakoue, [outside linebacker] Pernell McPhee and [linebacker] Tyus Bowser all set to become free agents."

Brugler, meanwhile, had nearly identical projections in the mock draft he released today. The main difference was that he had Paye going ahead of Mayfield, with the former coming off the board at No. 23 to the San Francisco 49ers and the latter No. 27 to the Ravens.

"San Francisco was able to address the quarterback position without completely dropping out of the first round," Brugler wrote of Paye. "And with Paye still on the board, the 49ers add a player they might have considered if they stayed at No. 12.

"Although he is still a work-in-progress, Paye has the athletic traits and energy to be equally productive vs. the pass and the run."

"A college right tackle, Mayfield has the body type, movements and power that translate very well at guard, giving Baltimore an upgrade on the interior of the offensive line while also providing tackle insurance," the analyst said of Mayfield.