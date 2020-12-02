 Michigan Wolverines football running back Hassan Haskins has eclipsed 100 yards each of the last two weeks.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-02 10:21:14 -0600') }} football Edit

By The Numbers: Haskins Is Becoming One Of The Best RBs Of The Harbaugh Era

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins eclipsed 100 yards last Saturday against Penn State, compiling 101 yards in the club's 27-17 loss to the Nittany Lions.

The outing marked his second straight 100-yard performance, after he had racked up 111 yards in U-M's 48-42 triple-overtime win at Rutgers Nov. 21. This past weekend was the fourth time Haskins hit the century mark in a game during his time at Michigan, which tied him with former running back Ty Isaac for the third most of any player during the Jim Harbaugh era (since 2015).

RELATED: Michigan Football To Conduct Team Activities Virtually Again Tuesday

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Post-PSU Film Review Thoughts

Michigan Wolverines football RB Hassan Haskins
Michigan Wolverines football RB Hassan Haskins leads the team with 375 rushing yards and six scores on the year. (Lon Horwedel)

Haskins' previous two occurrences both came last year as a redshirt freshman, first Oct. 12 at Illinois when he ran for 125 yards before eventually doing so once again with a career-high 149 yards in a 45-14 beatdown of Notre Dame Oct. 26.

Haskins is just two 100-yard performances away from tying former running back De'Veon Smith on the list, who did it six times during his final two years at Michigan from 2015-16.

From a statistical standpoint, one Harbaugh running back stands above all the others. Karan Higdon rushed for at least 100 yards in a game 13 times from 2015-18, with eight of those 13 occurrences coming in his senior campaign of 2018.

Higdon wrapped up his U-M tenure with 2,616 yards and 27 touchdowns, which are better statistics than the two aforementioned graduated rushers finished with. Smith departed Ann Arbor with 2,235 yards and 22 scores under his belt, while Isaac left with 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns.

Haskins will have a chance to match or even surpass the career statistics that Higdon, Smith and Isaac posted, especially when considering he's only a redshirt sophomore. He already has 997 yards and 10 career touchdowns on his resume, despite a fairly small usage rate (Haskins has averaged 21 snaps per game this season, while Higdon, for example, averaged 39.9 in 2018).

Michigan Wolverines football RB De'Veon Smith
Former Michigan Wolverines football RB De'Veon Smith is a current member of The Spring League's Aviators. (AP Images)
100-Yard Rushing Performances During the Harbaugh era
Year Player Game (Yards) Result

2015

De'Veon Smith

Oregon State (126)

W, 35-7

2015

Ty Isaac

UNLV (114)

W, 28-7

2015

De'Veon Smith

BYU (125)

W, 31-0

2015

De'Veon Smith

vs. Florida (109)

W, 41-7

2016

Chris Evans

Hawaii (112)

W, 63-3

2016

De'Veon Smith

Penn State (107)

W, 49-10

2016

Chris Evans

@ Rutgers (153)

W, 78-0

2016

Karan Higdon

@ Rutgers (108)

W, 78-0

2016

Karan Higdon

Illinois (106)

W, 41-8

2016

De'Veon Smith

Maryland (114)

W, 59-3

2016

De'Veon Smith

Indiana (158)

W, 20-10

2017

Ty Isaac

vs. Florida (114)

W, 33-17

2017

Ty Isaac

Cincinnati (133)

W, 36-14

2017

Karan Higdon

@ Indiana (200)

W, 27-20

2017

Ty Isaac

Rutgers (109)

W, 35-17

2017

Karan Higdon

Rutgers (158)

W, 35-17

2017

Chris Evans

Minnesota (191)

W, 33-10

2017

Karan Higdon

Minnesota (200)

W, 33-10

2018

Karan Higdon

Western Michigan (156)

W, 49-3

2018

Karan Higdon

Nebraska (136)

W, 56-10

2018

Karan Higdon

@ Northwestern (115)

W, 20-17

2018

Karan Higdon

Maryland (103)

W, 42-21

2018

Karan Higdon

Wisconsin (105)

W, 38-13

2018

Karan Higdon

@ Michigan State (144)

W, 21-7

2018

Karan Higdon

Penn State (132)

W, 42-7

2018

Karan Higdon

Indiana (101)

W, 31-20

2019

Zach Charbonnet

Army (100)

W, 24-21

2019

Zach Charbonnet

@ Illinois (116)

W, 42-25

2019

Hassan Haskins

@ Illinois (125)

W, 42-25

2019

Hassan Haskins

Notre Dame (149)

W, 45-14

2020

Hassan Haskins

@ Rutgers (111)

W, 48-42

2020

Hassan Haskins

Penn State (101)

L, 27-17

It would not be surprising to see Haskins continue to climb on the list above. After averaging just 5.2 carries through Michigan's first four games this season, the redshirt sophomore has seen that number skyrocket to 20 over the last two.

The increased number of attempts has been a result of his consistent productivity, with the St. Louis native scoring three combined touchdowns and averaging 5.3 yards per carry over U-M's last two games against Rutgers and Penn State, respectively.

Another reason Haskins could someday finish his career with the best statistics of the Harbaugh era is due to the oddity of the 2020 campaign. The NCAA has already tabbed this season as a free year, meaning every collegiate football player can return next season and remain in whatever class they're currently in.

In other words, Haskins will once again be a redshirt sophomore in 2021, and could potentially be in Ann Arbor for another three years (through the 2023 campaign) following the conclusion of this current season.

By The Numbers: Maryland At Michigan

2nd Ever regular-season game played by Michigan in the month of December this weekend when it hosts Maryland. The lone other occurrence happened Dec. 6, 1986, when Harbaugh led the Wolverines to a 27-10 triumph at Hawaii the week after a victory over Ohio State.

2-4 Start for U-M this year, marking its worst six-game start to a campaign since also beginning 2-4 in Brady Hoke's final season of 2014. The Wolverines also started 2-4 in Rich Rodriguez's first season of 2008.

7.8 Yards per carry for Maryland fifth-year senior running back Jake Funk, which leads the Big Ten and ranks 12th nationally. His 84 yards per game, meanwhile, check in fifth in the league.

9 Passes broken up by Michigan redshirt sophomore cornerback Gemon Green on the year, which is tied with Northwestern junior cornerback Greg Newsome for the most in the Big Ten and the 10th most nationally.

38 Degrees for a projected high in Ann Arbor Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies. Fortunately, there is only a 20 percent chance of precipitation and wind gusts expected to range around 13 miles-per-hour.

45.6 Points per game is what Alabama averaged in 2018 when Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and Maryland head coach Mike Locksley served as the Crimson Tide's co-offensive coordinators. Alabama's 45.6 points per game were the third most in the nation that year, while its 323.6 passing yards per outing and 522 yards per contest each ranked sixth. The Crimson Tide fell to Clemson in the national title that season.

202-41 Is what U-M has outscored Maryland by in the five meetings under Harbaugh. The closest game during that span was in 2018, when the Wolverines took down the Terrapins, 42-21, at The Big House.

252.8 Passing yards per game for Maryland sophomore quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, which are the third most in the Big Ten. His seven interceptions, however, are the fourth most in the conference. He transferred to College Park this past offseason after spending his freshman campaign of 2019 at Alabama.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}