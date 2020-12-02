Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins eclipsed 100 yards last Saturday against Penn State, compiling 101 yards in the club's 27-17 loss to the Nittany Lions. The outing marked his second straight 100-yard performance, after he had racked up 111 yards in U-M's 48-42 triple-overtime win at Rutgers Nov. 21. This past weekend was the fourth time Haskins hit the century mark in a game during his time at Michigan, which tied him with former running back Ty Isaac for the third most of any player during the Jim Harbaugh era (since 2015).

Michigan Wolverines football RB Hassan Haskins leads the team with 375 rushing yards and six scores on the year. (Lon Horwedel)

Haskins' previous two occurrences both came last year as a redshirt freshman, first Oct. 12 at Illinois when he ran for 125 yards before eventually doing so once again with a career-high 149 yards in a 45-14 beatdown of Notre Dame Oct. 26. Haskins is just two 100-yard performances away from tying former running back De'Veon Smith on the list, who did it six times during his final two years at Michigan from 2015-16. From a statistical standpoint, one Harbaugh running back stands above all the others. Karan Higdon rushed for at least 100 yards in a game 13 times from 2015-18, with eight of those 13 occurrences coming in his senior campaign of 2018. Higdon wrapped up his U-M tenure with 2,616 yards and 27 touchdowns, which are better statistics than the two aforementioned graduated rushers finished with. Smith departed Ann Arbor with 2,235 yards and 22 scores under his belt, while Isaac left with 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns. Haskins will have a chance to match or even surpass the career statistics that Higdon, Smith and Isaac posted, especially when considering he's only a redshirt sophomore. He already has 997 yards and 10 career touchdowns on his resume, despite a fairly small usage rate (Haskins has averaged 21 snaps per game this season, while Higdon, for example, averaged 39.9 in 2018).

Former Michigan Wolverines football RB De'Veon Smith is a current member of The Spring League's Aviators. (AP Images)

100-Yard Rushing Performances During the Harbaugh era Year Player Game (Yards) Result 2015 De'Veon Smith Oregon State (126) W, 35-7 2015 Ty Isaac UNLV (114) W, 28-7 2015 De'Veon Smith BYU (125) W, 31-0 2015 De'Veon Smith vs. Florida (109) W, 41-7 2016 Chris Evans Hawaii (112) W, 63-3 2016 De'Veon Smith Penn State (107) W, 49-10 2016 Chris Evans @ Rutgers (153) W, 78-0 2016 Karan Higdon @ Rutgers (108) W, 78-0 2016 Karan Higdon Illinois (106) W, 41-8 2016 De'Veon Smith Maryland (114) W, 59-3 2016 De'Veon Smith Indiana (158) W, 20-10 2017 Ty Isaac vs. Florida (114) W, 33-17 2017 Ty Isaac Cincinnati (133) W, 36-14 2017 Karan Higdon @ Indiana (200) W, 27-20 2017 Ty Isaac Rutgers (109) W, 35-17 2017 Karan Higdon Rutgers (158) W, 35-17 2017 Chris Evans Minnesota (191) W, 33-10 2017 Karan Higdon Minnesota (200) W, 33-10 2018 Karan Higdon Western Michigan (156) W, 49-3 2018 Karan Higdon Nebraska (136) W, 56-10 2018 Karan Higdon @ Northwestern (115) W, 20-17 2018 Karan Higdon Maryland (103) W, 42-21 2018 Karan Higdon Wisconsin (105) W, 38-13 2018 Karan Higdon @ Michigan State (144) W, 21-7 2018 Karan Higdon Penn State (132) W, 42-7 2018 Karan Higdon Indiana (101) W, 31-20 2019 Zach Charbonnet Army (100) W, 24-21 2019 Zach Charbonnet @ Illinois (116) W, 42-25 2019 Hassan Haskins @ Illinois (125) W, 42-25 2019 Hassan Haskins Notre Dame (149) W, 45-14 2020 Hassan Haskins @ Rutgers (111) W, 48-42 2020 Hassan Haskins Penn State (101) L, 27-17

It would not be surprising to see Haskins continue to climb on the list above. After averaging just 5.2 carries through Michigan's first four games this season, the redshirt sophomore has seen that number skyrocket to 20 over the last two. The increased number of attempts has been a result of his consistent productivity, with the St. Louis native scoring three combined touchdowns and averaging 5.3 yards per carry over U-M's last two games against Rutgers and Penn State, respectively. Another reason Haskins could someday finish his career with the best statistics of the Harbaugh era is due to the oddity of the 2020 campaign. The NCAA has already tabbed this season as a free year, meaning every collegiate football player can return next season and remain in whatever class they're currently in. In other words, Haskins will once again be a redshirt sophomore in 2021, and could potentially be in Ann Arbor for another three years (through the 2023 campaign) following the conclusion of this current season.

